The Magicshine EVO 1300 is extremely bright, very well made and exceptionally solid. You can use its high beam function when a boost is required, it has an optional wireless remote control and its app lets you customise the modes to your specific needs. The under-the-handlebar mount is secure, the price is right and it has firmly cemented itself as my favourite front light. It really is that good.
The Magicshine EVO 1300 is designed to be mounted underneath your handlebar in order for the high-beam function (more on that later) to work as designed. I used my GoPro mount but it comes with an out-front mount in the box.
The maximum output – no surprise here – is 1,300 lumens, which is extremely bright. And one of the light's killer features is its accompanying app, which lets you create your own modes. You don't have to use it, but I found it an excellent addition to the overall package.
I created a mode with a full-brightness flash, along with a less bright constant setting and a maximum output mode. These provided the perfect setup for me: an awesome daytime flash, a moderate constant beam for duller days and full whack for riding unlit lanes at night.
But the choice is yours. You might want to go for a 50% output and a 75% output with a flash – and it's as simple as connecting the light to the app through Bluetooth and making the changes.
And I love this – because unlike other lights I've reviewed, I've not been left wishing for a mode that wasn't available.
Magicshine also includes a small wireless remote that attaches to the bar using Velcro, which lets you trigger the high beam or cycle through its modes. It's a neat addition, though not one I actually used that much.
The light is designed to be mounted under your bike's handlebar. It feels secure once it's mounted and it's out of the way of your hands when you're riding, which is a big plus for me. You secure it with a simple quarter-turn Garmin mount, so attaching it or taking it off takes less than a second. Neat.
Its position under the bar does mean it isn't quite as simple to turn on or cycle through the modes, though I didn't find this as issue. And that's where the remote comes into play, of course.
Using the light
This is where the light really scores, in large part thanks to the near-rectangular shape of the illumination it puts out. Its two lenses work together so that the lower half of the output is brighter, letting you pick out the details that are just in front of you when you're riding, but it's less bright at the top so you're not blinding oncoming road users.
The high beam function is fantastic and another of the light's, er, highlights. It acts something like a car's headlights, letting you reduce the output when you're riding in traffic or in an urban area, switching to the high beam when you're cycling along a pitch-black lane, where the well-thought-out shape and 1,300 lumens of power will light your way.
My first thought on hearing about the high beam is that it would be a bit of a gimmick, but it's actually a very well-considered idea that's equally well executed. A touch of the button and you can go from a super-bright output to a still-bright – but dipped – beam.
You can switch between the high and low beams using one of the two buttons on the light or the remote, with the other button letting you cycle through the light's different modes.
The buttons on the light also act as a battery level display – a single tap when the light is off showing either green or red, depending on the battery level. Unfortunately there's no more nuance to it than that, which is a bit of a shame.
While you can connect the light to your phone to change the settings, I was disappointed that I wasn't able to connect it to a Garmin or another head unit, as it would have been good to integrate it with Di2 buttons, for example. It's not a deal-breaker for me, but I do feel Magicshine has missed a trick.
I found the Evo 1300 excellent for riding down pitch-black lanes at night. In my time I've tested a lot of bike lights, and I have to say this is the best all-round light I've ever used.
The output is impressively bright, the lens is well shaped and the battery life is excellent. I managed two hours at its maximum output, and for the mode I used it in most of the time – a full-brightness day flash – I was getting around nine hours.
In its low beam setting, Magicshine says you can get about three hours on high, six on medium and 15 on low, and my testing showed these figures to be pretty much on the money.
The claimed charge time is four and a half hours and I actually managed a smidge under that. And one final bonus is that you can charge the light at the same time as you're using it.
I feel the light's only minor drawbacks are the lack of a good battery level display and the inability to use it with my Garmin. Other than that? It's excellent.
Value
I rode with the Magicshine next to the BBB Strike 1200 on my bike's handlebar and found the Magicshine's output far outstripped that of the BBB. While the Magicshine should be a little more powerful – it's a 1,300 lumen light – it was head and shoulders brighter, some of which might be down to the excellent lens configuration.
It's got a lot in common with the Ravemen LR1200 USB, which Stu liked for its light distribution and good running times, though he didn't rate the battery indicator.
And I don't think it's a million miles away from some of the higher-end lights out there, from the likes of Exposure. Its Strada Mk12 SB has a slightly higher output and a similar run time at its maximum power, but it costs just under £350 and I'd also say it has a less elegant mounting solution.
Conclusion
If you haven't already guessed, I've loved using this light. The lens shape and dipping function mean it's excellent in both urban areas and on unlit routes, the output is excellent and the battery life very good.
At £79.99, I think it's well priced, and I've not used another light that comes close to having all the Magicshine's features. I found the ability to change modes extremely useful, it has a neat and secure mounting solution. I really don't think you'd be disappointed with the Evo 1300.
Verdict
Excellent, bright and long lasting. With customisable outputs and a great mount, there are almost no complaints
Make and model: Magicshine EVO 1300
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Magicshine says: 'The EVO 1300 packs a punch with its 1300-lumen output and 150m beam distance, letting you safely navigate from busy streets to country paths and even challenging terrain.
The EVO 1300 differentiates itself from other lights in its unique optical lens system. The specially-designed lens is shaped in such a way as to cast a low beam with a clear cut-off line, which keeps the beam towards the road but out
of the eyes of other road users. This makes the roads safer for every road participant and especially suitable for urban riding or commuting in high-traffic areas. When you need more light for faster riding or off-road trails, you can switch to a high beam with the touch of a button. The EVO 1300's high beam extends beyond the usual cut-off line, providing extra illumination to spot obstacles ahead and navigate curves effectively.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
High-power LED provides a maximum output of 1300 lumens.
Unique combination of close-range low beam and far-reaching high beam.
Cut-off low beam, glare-free for oncoming road users.
Customize lighting settings for different cycling scenarios via Magicshine App.
Lightweight out-front mount installs the light underneath most handlebars.
Dual-button brightness control, jump to high beam with a single push.
Powered by 2 x 18500 battery cells with a total capacity of 3200mAh.
USB-C rechargeable.
One-piece seamless aluminum housing for efficient heat dissipation and optimum performance.
Memory function saves the last selected mode.
Lock function to avoid mis-operation.
IPX6 waterproof rating, heavy rain resistant.
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
This light feels very solid and has performed faultlessly during testing.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
10/10
If you don't want to faff with the settings, you can just press and hold the button to turn it on or off, but connecting it to the app and changing the modes was equally easy and straightforward – which isn't always the case with bike light apps.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
I've had this mounted to the underside of my Garmin mount with no issues, and attaching it and detaching it takes less than a second with the quarter-turn mount.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
I've had no issues so far, and with a solid seal at the rear USB port I can't imagine any problems. The IPX6 rating means this should be the case regardless of how heavy it's raining.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
At two hours on full power, and about nine hours on flash battery life is very good. And it charged from flat to full in less than the four and a half hours that Magicshine claim.
Rate the light for performance:
10/10
The performance has genuinely been exceptional – the output is crisp, very bright and well shaped, and the high beam function is a very handy addition.
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
Everything fine so far, and the quality of the build suggests durability should be good.
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light for value:
7/10
I think this is one of the best lights you can get for the money, with a great output and battery life. I don't think anything comes close at this sort of price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than almost every light with a similar output – and I think its performance compares more to lights that cost over £100.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
This light worked very well, with a great output, a well-considered lens shape and the ability to change the light settings whenever you want – and all this in addition to mounting neatly under the handlebar.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Being able to create my own lighting modes. That and how it mounts under the handlebar.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The power output indicator isn't great, and I'd have liked to connect to my Garmin.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes – very much so.
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The EVO 1300 is a very solid light. In fact, it ticks almost every box in my dream light, with customisable outputs, high and low beam modes, a great battery life and a solid mounting solution. This light does almost everything you could ask for £79.99, and is one you should seriously consider if you're looking for a new front light as autumn approaches...
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
