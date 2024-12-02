NameDecals Personalised Name Decals

These NameDecals stickers are at the top end in terms of quality and longevity, and with a huge range of flags and logos on file there's loads of customisation on offer. Not the cheapest, but this is definitely an example of getting what you pay for.
If you want to personalise your bike, emulate the pros, or just have something for a form of ID when you are out riding then name decals are a quick and easy way to go. You can pick them up from all over the place, on the likes of Amazon or eBay, for a few quid.
Another option is these from Name.Decals.com, which are a little bit more expensive but have proven incredibly hardwearing and durable. My S-Works Prevail 3 helmet has been used pretty much daily for the last two years and the decal went on from day one. Even with all of the UV exposure it hasn't faded or yellowed, and the adhesive has stuck firm too.
It's the same if you put them on the bike. They remain looking like new and after countless washes and riding in all kinds of weather they remain firmly stuck in place.
Attaching them is easy. You give the surface a clean, remove the backing layer on the decal, press the decal onto the surface you are applying it to and, once stuck, pull off the front film. There are no air bubbles left over and the corners always stay put. The decals have a slight sheen to them, so the edges are virtually invisible on glossy frame finishes.
Should you need to remove them, I easily unpicked one corner and then removed a label that had been in situ for over a year. You can use a hairdryer to warm up the adhesive to make things easier.
While a lot of vinyl decals are created using inkjet printers similar to one you might have at home, the NameDecals offerings are screen printed, which is what it says brings the durability.
As the name suggests, inkjet printers use ink to create the decals. Ink fades over time, and if they aren't laminated the ink can also be removed with solvents like WD40.
These NameDecals use a coloured resin melted through a screen which fuses it to the vinyl, with each colour added separately. A Union Flag with a name in black would be passed through the printer four times to add the black, red, blue and white, for instance. This method also gives a crisp edge to the decals.
In total, NameDecals offers 225 flag and logo designs (including the road.cc one you see here in the photos), and there's a huge amount of text fonts and colour options too, plus you can have the background in various colours. NameDecals also offers logo decals for cycling clubs.
Each decal measures 11mm x 63mm, and a pack of two costs £6.99, with the price per decal dropping the more you order. A pack of four is £8.99, 10 will cost you £12.99, and 20 £15.99.
Other options are Names on Frames, which offers four decals for £7.95, 8 for £9.95 or 20 for £12.95. We've not reviewed them, though, and it doesn't specify how they've been made.
Offerings from eBay and the like are around £5.99 for a pack of two.
In conclusion, these are some very high-quality decals, and their longevity makes them worth the slight premium over many others on the market.
Verdict
High-quality finish and incredibly durable decals for that pro look
Make and model: NameDecals Personalised Name Decals
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
NameDecals says, "We make the World's finest, best quality, most durable and longest lasting personalised custom printed vinyl decals (aka stickers)."
They are very durable, high-quality decals.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
NameDecals lists these details:
Finish: Screen printed on vinyl
Size: 11mm x 63mm
Flag/logos: 225
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A great long-term choice for personalising your bike and kit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very durable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are pricier than many others on the market but this is down to the production method.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Excellent quality decals without breaking the bank.
