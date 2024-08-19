Having a bell on bikes with drop handlebars can be a real pain because most won't fit near enough the hoods, which means that when you want to ring it you have to take your hand off the brake. Enter the Crane E-Ne SBR bell, specifically designed for drop bars and a definite contender for our best bike bells buyer's guide. No need to look for the bell that is somewhere in the middle of an already crowded bar, just simply lift your thumb and ding.
> Buy now: Crane E-Ne SBR bell for £35 from Brick Lane Bikes
I've used the bell on gravel rides that have incorporated some busier hiking trails, as well as on my urban commutes, and I wouldn't want to go back to using a normal bell. The ease of ringing this while still having my hand securely on the brake and shifter hood is so easy that I really wish I'd had this bell earlier.
It's a lot chunkier in design than most simple bike bells out there, and because of that I have rung it accidentally quite a few times when adjusting my hand on the bar without looking (you get used to it being there, though).
The attachment is easy, with the two little screws that tighten the bell's band around the drop section of the handlebar, and because you attach it on top of the bar tape it doesn't scratch the bar.
And what about the ding, then? Crane bells are rather known for their good ring, and this one is no exception. The ring is long and though quite high-pitched to start with, it has a gentleness to it. Guaranteed, it's not going to make the noise-cancelling-headphone-wearing walkers get out of your way, but then again no bell does.
The only downside to it is that it's a bit pricey – its closest competitor is probably the Trigger Bell, which is just £9.99, but that's made of plastic and straps around in a way that could leave your palm rubbing against it... You could go for a bar-end bell for less, such as the Canyon Road Cycling Bell, now £23.95, but for those you still need to move your hand from the most secure hood position to ring it.
So, overall I think the Crane E-Ne SBR justifies the price, and looks like it'll last you a lifetime. It comes in various finishes as well – black, chrome and copper as well as the polished gold we have here.
Verdict
Excellent quality bell for drop bars with a nice long and gentle ring
Make and model: Crane E-NE SBR Bell
Size tested: One size, polished gold finish
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
It's a bell specifically designed for drop bar bikes.
On Crane Bell's US site it says: "The E-ne Bell's compact design and ring quality help make putting bells on road bikes more acceptable.
The E-ne SBR allows using a bell to be more intuitive and safer. With the addition of this low profile adapter (made of stiff aluminum), the cyclist can operate it with hands not leaving the hoods."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Material:Brass
Mount:Drop Bar Mount
Dome Ø:37mm
Mount Ø:up to 35mm
Weight: 92g
Rate the product for quality:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed just as described; I didn't need to take my hand off the hood to ring the bell. The ring is also a very good pitch.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the ring, it's long and gentle enough to not sound too aggressive to pedestrians (in my opinion...). Super well made, good quality.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's quite pricey – its closest competitor is probably the Trigger Bell which only costs £9.99, but it's made of plastic and straps around in a way that will leave your palm rubbing against the strap; not an issue on a commuter but on gravel or long rides, I'd not want that. Bar-end bells are another cheaper option, such as the Canyon Road Cycling Bell (£23.95), but for those you still need to move your hand from the most secure hood position to ring it.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent. Superb quality, great ring, usable without having to take your hand off the hood.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
