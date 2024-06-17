The Lazer Z1 KinetiCore Helmet is an excellent lid that takes the best bits from the previous model, one that I rated very highly indeed – and adds to it. It's comfortable, well vented and comes with excellent safety credentials, but this elite-level lid does come with an elite-level price tag.

I first reviewed a Lazer Z1 when it was originally launched back in 2014, and it's the helmet I'm wearing in my profile picture. Since then I have had another three, with the burnt orange model still one of my go-to hot weather helmets. So I think it's fair to say I have a lot of experience with this helmet.

With the newer version, Lazer has managed to keep the best bits of the previous model while updating it to bring it more in line with modern helmets.

First up, this helmet is designed for normal road use, so weight and ventilation are the most important design elements.

It has 29 vents, which is actually one fewer than the previous version. The missing one is at the back and would have had minimal impact on air flow. Lazer has housed the adjustment mechanism in that space instead, so it looks cleaner and protects the mechanism better. The helmet sits low on your head too, so there's no danger of 'mushroom head'.

The rest of the vents are pretty much identical to those in the previous model while the new KinetiCore channels air over your head impressively.

I haven't had the Mips version of the Z1 for a few years, but I couldn't detect much difference between that and this KinetiCore version. I found it offered good air flow, which helped to dissipate heat even at low speeds.

The only real external difference is that the new Z1 has sharper angles around the vents compared with the curvier vents of the older version.

The main safety element of the helmet is KinetiCore, which is Lazer's alternative to Mips. Rather than having a cage that sits over your head, KinetiCore uses EPS foam blocks built into the helmet that are designed to buckle on impact, redirecting energy away from your brain and reducing the chances of concussion.

I haven't tested the effectiveness of the KinetiCore system, but Virginia Tech gives it a maximum 5-star rating for its ability to reduce the risk of concussion in the event of an accident.

I think the fit is very good. This is down to the Advanced RollSys system, which is effectively a cradle that sits around your entire head, removing pressure points and allowing for greater micro-adjustability.

This is controlled by a thumb dial on top of the helmet at the rear, which is more tucked away than the previous version's. It's a click-free design – you just tighten it and loosen it, which is perfect for adjustability.

An adjustable cradle at the rear lets you further adjust your fit.

The new helmet's straps are also an improvement on what came before, using a reinforced fabric material as a divider, rather than plastic. This means there's nothing against the side of your head that could rub and cause irritation.

The Z1's 241g weight is very respectable, especially for a helmet featuring anti-concussion technology. This low weight, adjustability and good air flow help to make the helmet – alongside the Trek Velocis – the most comfortable I've used in the last few years.

Value

While the £229.99 RRP is high, it's far from the most expensive helmet we've reviewed. And from my perspective this is about right for a comfortable elite-level helmet with an innovative protection system.

The Ekoi Stradale comes in at £276.80 (though being Ekoi is often available for much less) and weighs 46g more.

The Trek Velocis Mips Road Bike Helmet costs the same as the Lazer and is an undetectable 6g lighter. To be honest, I'd struggle to choose between these two helmets, which are the best I've tried in the last few years.

If you're not planning to spend quite as much, we rated the £159 Rudy Project Egos very highly, while our best cycling helmets buyer's guide rounds up more of our favourites.

Conclusion

The Lazer Z1 is an impressive update to what was an already impressive helmet, and I think the KinetiCore, if anything, is an improvement on the Mips system it replaced. The low weight, impressive adjustability and excellent ventilation make it a pleasure to wear regardless of how long you're riding and how hot it is.

Verdict

Comfortable, adjustable and well vented – a genuinely exceptional helmet that manages to improve on an already superb one