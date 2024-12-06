The Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light – Translucent Black are outstanding sunnies for the money. I've become used to paying over the odds for high-performance luxury sunnies – but these show that you don't need to pay a fortune to achieve quality. Intended for bright light, and weighing only 23g, I've been blown away by their excellent performance – especially considering their £59.99 price.
> Buy now: Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light – Translucent Black for £59.99 from Decathlon
I really liked wearing these for the off – appreciating the size and the wraparound shape of the lens. I wear contact lenses so choose sunnies with larger lenses to keep wind and debris out of my eyes.
And these were perfect for my needs. That said, they weren't so large that they didn't fit my high cheekbones, which was a pleasant surprise.
The performance
These glasses really come into their own when the sun is almost blinding, where they do a great job of protecting your eyes from very bright light. They're not so impressive when riding through shadows and in darker light – but this isn't the sort of conditions they're intended for.
I also really appreciated how well well the large lens shrugged off water, which is thanks to the hydrophobic and oleophobic treatment it has received. I had been sceptical about this at first, but the effect really is noticeable.
I was also impressed with how well ventilated the glasses are when riding in rainy conditions, when there was much less build-up of fog than I get with my other glasses. This meant my sight wasn't compromised when I was stopped at a junction, which is a bonus.
Maybe it's just me...
You probably realise by now how much I enjoyed these glasses though there was one drawback – they did slip down my nose a little.
This was annoying but not awful, and I should say that this is something I experience with a lot of glasses, so it could just be me. I also feel that a different nose piece could address the issue.
Value
Compared with other high-performance lightweight sunnies the Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light glasses are an absolute steal.
The 100% Slendale glasses are another large lens option that we rated highly, but these cost £99.99 and at 35g they're a fair bit heavier too.
There are other wide lens options out there that also come with wallet-friendly prices, such as the Madison Crypto glasses that cost just £40. Our sister site off.road.cc awarded them five stars, but aesthetically I don't think they compete with the sleek-looking Van Rysels.
But as our best cycling sunglasses buyer's guide shows, which tops out at £200, though they do start out at just 20 quid.
Conclusion
Looking for stylish sunnies for bright sunny days? Well, these are your friend and the price is as attractive as the sunnies themselves. They're light, look great and the performance matches – or evenly outdoes – that of some of the higher-end options you can buy.
Verdict
Affordable, lightweight large-lens wraparound sunnies with a premium performance for bright conditions
Make and model: Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light - Translucent Black
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Van Rysel say these glasses are for "All Levels" and "Advanced". Their intended usage is for riding in bright light with the company stating that the lens is "Category 3 lens – 100% UV protection filter: Ideal for sunny weather". It says the the wraparound design "protects the eyes from wind, objects and the elements". Which from the first look is evident as the lens is pretty large – 61mm high and and 144mm wide.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The frames are made from polycarbonate and the ends of the arms from rubber. Size-wise, they have been designed to fit medium to large faces with a temple length of 122mm. The cylindrical lens is designed to be scratch-proof and has also received a hydrophobic and oleophobic treatment, to prevent debris and water sticking to the lens.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Van Rysel makes it clear on its website that the lens can be sensitive to scratching, but because of its its scratch-proof treatment, I found the lens only picked up very minor and minimal marks that were very hard to see from the outside and not at all visible when I was wearing the glasses. Therefore I'm impressed with the durability.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
10/10
Coming in at a mere 23g, these are fantastically light and you hardly notice their weight when you're wearing them.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
In part due to their minimal weight, I found these glasses very comfy. They sat well on my face, which surprised me as I have high cheek bones and full cheeks, which often means large lenses don't sit well on my face, but these did.
Rate the product for value:
10/10
With an RRP of £59.99, I feel these offer exceptional value for the quality of the product. They undoubtedly have the feel and performance of a high-end luxury option but without the heavyweight price tag – a real win-win!
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The size of the lens – great for protecting my eyes from the sun and keeping the elements out.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Unfortunately they did slip a little bit down my nose at times, but it wasn't anything too drastic and I feel a different nose piece would potentially solve this.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At just £59.99 the Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light glasses are a similar price to the £54.99 BBB Chester Cycling Sport Glasses. However, unlike the Van Rysels, the BBBs only scored 2.5. The Madison Crypto glasses cost just £40 and garnered an impressive full marks at our sister site off.road.cc – though I'd say the Van Rysels are more stylish.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
With their great price, impressive performance and minimal 23g weight, I believe they deserve a rating of excellent. I enjoyed wearing them, they shielded my eyes in bright sunlight and successfully kept out the elements. I also think they look great.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
