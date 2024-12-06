The Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light – Translucent Black are outstanding sunnies for the money. I've become used to paying over the odds for high-performance luxury sunnies – but these show that you don't need to pay a fortune to achieve quality. Intended for bright light, and weighing only 23g, I've been blown away by their excellent performance – especially considering their £59.99 price.

> Buy now: Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light – Translucent Black for £59.99 from Decathlon

I really liked wearing these for the off – appreciating the size and the wraparound shape of the lens. I wear contact lenses so choose sunnies with larger lenses to keep wind and debris out of my eyes.

And these were perfect for my needs. That said, they weren't so large that they didn't fit my high cheekbones, which was a pleasant surprise.

The performance

These glasses really come into their own when the sun is almost blinding, where they do a great job of protecting your eyes from very bright light. They're not so impressive when riding through shadows and in darker light – but this isn't the sort of conditions they're intended for.

I also really appreciated how well well the large lens shrugged off water, which is thanks to the hydrophobic and oleophobic treatment it has received. I had been sceptical about this at first, but the effect really is noticeable.

I was also impressed with how well ventilated the glasses are when riding in rainy conditions, when there was much less build-up of fog than I get with my other glasses. This meant my sight wasn't compromised when I was stopped at a junction, which is a bonus.

Maybe it's just me...

You probably realise by now how much I enjoyed these glasses though there was one drawback – they did slip down my nose a little.

This was annoying but not awful, and I should say that this is something I experience with a lot of glasses, so it could just be me. I also feel that a different nose piece could address the issue.

Value

Compared with other high-performance lightweight sunnies the Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light glasses are an absolute steal.

The 100% Slendale glasses are another large lens option that we rated highly, but these cost £99.99 and at 35g they're a fair bit heavier too.

There are other wide lens options out there that also come with wallet-friendly prices, such as the Madison Crypto glasses that cost just £40. Our sister site off.road.cc awarded them five stars, but aesthetically I don't think they compete with the sleek-looking Van Rysels.

But as our best cycling sunglasses buyer's guide shows, which tops out at £200, though they do start out at just 20 quid.

Conclusion

Looking for stylish sunnies for bright sunny days? Well, these are your friend and the price is as attractive as the sunnies themselves. They're light, look great and the performance matches – or evenly outdoes – that of some of the higher-end options you can buy.

Verdict

Affordable, lightweight large-lens wraparound sunnies with a premium performance for bright conditions

> Buy now: Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light – Translucent Black for £59.99 from Decathlon