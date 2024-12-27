Lezyne Strip Pro Ai Alert 400+ Rear Light

The Lezyne Strip Pro AI Alert 400 is a very nice rear light that's easy to fit and pushes out some serious lumens for a long time, as well as packing a decent braking function. So long as you don't take the AI claims as seriously as Lezyne does it's a solid investment. And it's right up there with the offerings in our best rear bike lights buyer's guide.
Let's dive into the AI bit first shall we? Clearly a £60 light isn't doing real-time machine learning of how you ride and it isn't adjusting its braking function on the fly to match your riding style: the light's documentation specifically says that it's not collecting rider data. So what is going on that deserves a big 'AI' sticker on the side?
Well, Lezyne told us that it collected over 1,000 hours of riding data on the light, including speed, accelerometer and braking actions and fed all of that into a machine learning algorithm that tried to make sense of what braking looks like, and when the 150-lumen flashing brake light function should be activated. The idea is to move away from simple on-off accelerometer-activated braking and cut out some of the false positives.
And does it work? Well, it detects braking, quite a lot of the time, and you can't trigger it by shaking it with your hand in the shed, so yes: it works. The usual provisos about other road users being able to interpret a change of light pattern as a braking action apply here.
I spent a fair bit of time with my light on the bar (so I could see it) and tried different types of braking – slow, sudden, juddery – and the light is best at picking up strong braking and a bit more intermittent when the signals aren't as clear.
I tried it on my seatpost and also on my seatstay – the silicone strap is pretty versatile and aero seatposts are no problem – and anecdotally I'd say that it works better when it's upright. At a bit of an angle on the seatstay it was noticeably less likely to trigger.
I'd say it's probably a bit better than a simple accelerometer circuit. I wouldn't necessarily say it's 'the next generation in cycling light safety and visibility' as Lezyne confidently claims.
Aside from all that, though, what it definitely is is a really good rear light: there's loads to like about the unit itself. For a start it's IPX7 waterproof, which is really the gold standard for a bike light: I'd have no qualms about fitting this to a bike with no mudguards and heading out into the rain for hours.
The light itself has a wide 270° field of visibility and the 400-lumen day 'highly disruptive' flash mode is really, REALLY bright. As is always the case with Lezyne lights you get a big selection of modes, seven on this unit, all the way down to 5-lumen Femto mode which it says will last for 80 hours; I got bored waiting for it to die after a couple of days. Even on its 80-lumen constant output, which is a lot of rear light, you get five and a half hours of runtime from the 1900mAh battery.
I used this light on a 25-hour, 400km audax with more than half of that in the dark, and never got close to running it down even though it was on in some mode or other all the time.
If I was the kind to slap on some tribars to try to beat my ten time on a dual carriageway of a Saturday morning, then it would also be a good pick for that thanks to that day flash mode. And everything in between, really: short of hillclimbs where you might baulk at the 71g weight, this is a light that's very easy to recommend for all types of riding.
Value
It's fairly expensive but not the priciest we've reviewed.
The most comparable light is probably the Ravemen TR500, which costs about the same.
The Exposure Boost-R will cost you half as much again. You can have this light without the AI braking tech but for an extra fiver on the list price it's worth having.
Conclusion
The AI tag may not be totally warranted but this is still a very high-quality rear light that's easy to fit, bright, impressively waterproof and with great running times. What more do you want from a rear light?
Verdict
Excellent rear light you could use for any type of riding, with good braking function
Make and model: Lezyne Strip Pro Ai Alert 400+ Rear Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Advanced taillight with 'Ai Alert' brake-sensing technology
Intelligently detects deceleration and changes output mode alerting others you're slowing down
Max 400 lumens or 80-hour runtime in Femto mode
7 combined solid and flash output modes including Highly disruptive Day Flash mode
Lightweight and durable co-molded design
Wide Angle Optics provide 270° of visibility
Aero and round seat post-compatible
Includes versatile silicone rubber mounting strap
USB-C charging (cable not included)
Rigorously tested to IPX7 Waterproofing standards
1900 mAh battery capacity
Color: Black
Weight: 71g
Introducing the future of bicycle light technology- Ai Alert. Combining Artificial Intelligence with our advanced ALERT rear taillights to bring you the most accurate cycling brake light on the market. The light automatically detects brake events and intelligently changes output mode to Active Alert - a rapid 150-lumen flash 'brake light' mode; signaling deceleration, effectively communicating your actions to traffic and fellow cyclists, enhancing rider visibility and safety.
*Ai Alert lights come pre-programmed and do not collect rider data.
The Strip Pro Ai Alert 400+ Rear is a premium, highly visible rear taillight combined with advanced Ai Alert technology. Equipped with 10 super-bright LEDs providing a beam pattern optimal for light dispersion in even the most challenging conditions. The lightweight and durable co-molded construction with wide angle optics for 270° of visibility, offers 7 combined solid and flash output modes- from the highly disruptive max 400 lumens emitted in Day Flash mode to the impressive 80 hours of runtime in FEMTO mode. A versatile silicone rubber mounting strap attaches to aero or round seat posts. Rigorously tested to IPX7 Waterproofing standards to ensure functionality in the toughest weather conditions. The light also features a 1900 mAh battery capacity. With USB-C waterproof charging (cable not included).
Experience the next generation in cycling light safety and visibility with the Strip Pro Ai Alert 400+ Rear's advanced Ai Alert technology.
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Its simple strap fits most things without any issues, and there's a single button.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
10/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
10/10
USB-C means charging is improved over previous Lezyne lights.
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
'AI' might be a bit of a stretch but generally it's hard to fault.
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
Hardly sumo-class but it's quite a big unit.
Rate the light for value:
6/10
It's a similar price to other lights of about the same output but you are getting some AI for the money, so not bad.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It really is a great rear light.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Bright, great battery life, very waterproof.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The brake sensing is quite angle-specific.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For a 400-lumen light it's about what you'd expect; others of a similar output are in the same kind of ballpark.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Excellent overall because it's just a really solid and bright rear light you could use for anything. I don't think the AI-ness of it elevates it much over a simple accelerometer-based braking light, but neither does it add much to the cost.
Age: 52 Height: 189cm Weight: 99kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Lauf Úthald, Kinesis Tripster ATR, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
