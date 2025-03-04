Professional footballer admits causing death of cyclist

A professional footballer has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving.

Lucas Akins, who currently plays for League One club Mansfield Town and has also played for Huddersfield Town, Burton Albion and various other professional clubs in England and Scotland, admitted causing the death of Adrian Daniel on Huddersfield Road in Netherton, Yorkshire Live reports.

The 36-year-old footballer of Heys Road, Thongsbridge, near Holmfirth, hit the 33-year-old cyclist, causing him serious injuries. Mr Daniel was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital but died ten days later.

Adrian Daniel (credit: West Yorkshire Police)

The Yorkshire news website reported that Akins was driving a Mercedes G Wagon at the time of the collision and that he today appeared at Leeds Crown Court to enter a guilty plea to a charge of causing death by careless of inconsiderate driving.

Prosecuting, Carmel Pearson said the plea was accepted and Mr Daniel's family had been informed.

Judge Menary bailed Akins until April 24 when a sentencing hearing will take place and told him: "You have pleaded guilty to the offence at count 2. I am imposing an interim disqualification and you are now disqualified from obtaining or getting a driving licence. You must not drive on a public road."

Causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving carries a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment.

Akins has played for League One club Mansfield Town since 2022, the striker making 25 appearances this season and starting the team's most recent fixture on Saturday. road.cc has contacted Mansfield Town Football Club for comment but did not receive a reply.