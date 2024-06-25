Support road.cc

review
Accessories - misc
Puncture kits
Peaty’s Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant2024 Peatys Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant.jpg

Peaty’s Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant

9
by George Hill
Tue, Jun 25, 2024 15:45
0
£19.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Effective sealant that not only plugs holes but also has good sustainability qualities too
Lasts ages
Good eco credentials
Pouch isn't great on smaller valves
Weight: 
500g
Contact: 
peatys.co.uk
Peaty's Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant offers impressive performance and longevity, and has good sustainability credentials.

I've been using this tyre sealant exclusively over the last five months. In that time I've reviewed several sets of wheels and tyres for both road and gravel, meaning multiple tyre changes and different setups, and it has always been impressive. I've not had a puncture in any setup where it has been present.

This is a pretty strong indicator of its effectiveness at sealing holes – there is almost no chance that in the same time I wouldn't have got a puncture with inner tubes.

It also has good sustainability credentials, with the main liquid being a water-based latex solution and the biodegradable particles made of cellulose and starches. Despite this, the sealant is nice and thick – I had to shake it extensively just to get everything suspended properly, which is one sign of a good sealant.

I had some 120ml trail pouches of the sealant as well as a 500ml bottle, but while the pouches were good on some valves they were strangely a little too wide for others. In the end I just stuck with the bottle and hose, which was easy to measure out thanks to the marks down the side of the bottle.

At £19.99 for a 500ml bottle (£7.99 for a trail pouch – plus it's available in 1L and 5L bottles) it's good value – Milkit's is a fiver more, and as Stu pointed out in his review, that compared well with options from Challenge and Pirelli.

Overall I have been impressed with this sealant; it's ethically made, effective, and long lasting.

Make and model: Peatys Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Peaty's says: "Developed alongside World Cup mechanics and world champion racers. Peaty's Holeshot Tubeless Sealant is packed full of biodegradable fibres & sealing particles to give a fast and strong seal. Using the latest fast-acting latex, our water-based sealant is ammonia-free, non-hazardous and lasts up to 6 months in the tyre in temperate climates*. It won't ball up in the tyre and is easily washed out.

"Our biodegradable fibres and particles bind together with the fast-acting latex to create a clot (like platelets in your blood) to quickly & effectively seal holes and tears up to 6mm."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Peaty's lists:

Biodegradable Sealing Fibres

Biodegradable Platelets

CO2 Compatible

Seals Up To 6mm Holes

Operating Pressures: 15 To 120 Psi

Operating Temperature: -20°c to +50°c

Seals Porous Tyres And Bead/Rim Gaps Setup

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. I didn't have a single puncture in the six months I was using it across multiple bikes and wheelsets.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The longevity – there are wheels it's been sat in for six months and it still performs admirably.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The pouch isn't great on smaller valves.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£19.99 for a 500ml bottle is good value – like Milkit's is a fiver more for the same size, Challenge's Smart Tubeless Sealant is £15 for 250ml, and Pirelli's Cinturato Sealant is £9.99 for 125ml.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's excellent – a very effective sealant that not only plugs holes but does so in a sustainable way.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

