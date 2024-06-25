Peaty's Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant offers impressive performance and longevity, and has good sustainability credentials.

I've been using this tyre sealant exclusively over the last five months. In that time I've reviewed several sets of wheels and tyres for both road and gravel, meaning multiple tyre changes and different setups, and it has always been impressive. I've not had a puncture in any setup where it has been present.

This is a pretty strong indicator of its effectiveness at sealing holes – there is almost no chance that in the same time I wouldn't have got a puncture with inner tubes.

It also has good sustainability credentials, with the main liquid being a water-based latex solution and the biodegradable particles made of cellulose and starches. Despite this, the sealant is nice and thick – I had to shake it extensively just to get everything suspended properly, which is one sign of a good sealant.

I had some 120ml trail pouches of the sealant as well as a 500ml bottle, but while the pouches were good on some valves they were strangely a little too wide for others. In the end I just stuck with the bottle and hose, which was easy to measure out thanks to the marks down the side of the bottle.

At £19.99 for a 500ml bottle (£7.99 for a trail pouch – plus it's available in 1L and 5L bottles) it's good value – Milkit's is a fiver more, and as Stu pointed out in his review, that compared well with options from Challenge and Pirelli.

Overall I have been impressed with this sealant; it's ethically made, effective, and long lasting.

Verdict

Effective sealant that not only plugs holes but also has good sustainability qualities too