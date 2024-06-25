Peaty’s Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant

I've been using this tyre sealant exclusively over the last five months. In that time I've reviewed several sets of wheels and tyres for both road and gravel, meaning multiple tyre changes and different setups, and it has always been impressive. I've not had a puncture in any setup where it has been present.
This is a pretty strong indicator of its effectiveness at sealing holes – there is almost no chance that in the same time I wouldn't have got a puncture with inner tubes.
It also has good sustainability credentials, with the main liquid being a water-based latex solution and the biodegradable particles made of cellulose and starches. Despite this, the sealant is nice and thick – I had to shake it extensively just to get everything suspended properly, which is one sign of a good sealant.
I had some 120ml trail pouches of the sealant as well as a 500ml bottle, but while the pouches were good on some valves they were strangely a little too wide for others. In the end I just stuck with the bottle and hose, which was easy to measure out thanks to the marks down the side of the bottle.
At £19.99 for a 500ml bottle (£7.99 for a trail pouch – plus it's available in 1L and 5L bottles) it's good value – Milkit's is a fiver more, and as Stu pointed out in his review, that compared well with options from Challenge and Pirelli.
Overall I have been impressed with this sealant; it's ethically made, effective, and long lasting.
Effective sealant that not only plugs holes but also has good sustainability qualities too
Make and model: Peatys Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Peaty's says: "Developed alongside World Cup mechanics and world champion racers. Peaty's Holeshot Tubeless Sealant is packed full of biodegradable fibres & sealing particles to give a fast and strong seal. Using the latest fast-acting latex, our water-based sealant is ammonia-free, non-hazardous and lasts up to 6 months in the tyre in temperate climates*. It won't ball up in the tyre and is easily washed out.
"Our biodegradable fibres and particles bind together with the fast-acting latex to create a clot (like platelets in your blood) to quickly & effectively seal holes and tears up to 6mm."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Peaty's lists:
Biodegradable Sealing Fibres
Biodegradable Platelets
CO2 Compatible
Seals Up To 6mm Holes
Operating Pressures: 15 To 120 Psi
Operating Temperature: -20°c to +50°c
Seals Porous Tyres And Bead/Rim Gaps Setup
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. I didn't have a single puncture in the six months I was using it across multiple bikes and wheelsets.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The longevity – there are wheels it's been sat in for six months and it still performs admirably.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The pouch isn't great on smaller valves.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£19.99 for a 500ml bottle is good value – like Milkit's is a fiver more for the same size, Challenge's Smart Tubeless Sealant is £15 for 250ml, and Pirelli's Cinturato Sealant is £9.99 for 125ml.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent – a very effective sealant that not only plugs holes but does so in a sustainable way.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
fully agree, raced on the original, recently restored it and still a rocket of a bike....if you dump the twisted creaky stem
No idea, but it might depend whether there was any courting first. You know, did they do anything like going to a mooovie first?
My Garmin HRM lasted a few years but then failed due to water...
Funny world you inhabit. If I discovered someone camping on my land and I had a problem with it, I'd politely ask him to leave. No unmannerliness...
I agree. I watched a few of his 'analysis' videos some time ago and they are uniformly crap. It's just an ego trip.
All the felonies all also have one, even more, important problem; they all involve proving a mental state, e.g. assault is something done ...
See below from the TfL website. £31- £39 and "may be higher if there are delays or heavy traffic", tell me a time in London at rush hour there...
Because those "things in NL" do not accomplish the goals we are discussing. If the Dutch were not currently having a national panic about the...
Nah, don't believe a word of it. Looks more like an aggressive beetroot massage to me
I agree - if the driver takes the course option and is caught repeating this behaviour within a few years he will get points and a fine rather than...