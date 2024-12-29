Coospo Realroad CS300 GPS Bike Computer

For an inexpensive and simple GPS bike computer, the Coospo Realroad CS300 GPS provides a breadth of data – including working with third-party heart rate, power and cadence sensors – that will inform serious training. It might not have navigational abilities, but if you want a reliable training aid, it's really rather good.

I recently tested Coospo's Realroad CS500 and, save for its ultra-basic navigation graphics, I thought it was a pretty impressive budget option. That said, the Realroad CS300, although cheaper and with a reduced range of metrics available – and no navigation at all – might be an even more attractive proposition.

When it comes to metrics, the CS300 will show and record old favourites such as speed, time and distance, including associated maxes and averages. But these are augmented with extras like temperature, calories burned, elevation, gradient and – when combined with third-party Bluetooth and ANT+ sensors – heart rate, power and cadence. In all, more than 40 data types are available.

While additional sensors are required to make the most of those extra functions, unlike bike computers of yore, setting up the Coospo CS300 in its basic form is refreshingly sensor-free. Just wave it about in the air a bit to get a signal and, voila! GPS is used to ascertain your ride data, although as mentioned, that's all the GPS does, with no provision for route following or sat-nav-style fun.

Very similar to the CS500, the CS300's IPX7 waterproof computer body is getting on for 15mm thick with a footprint roughly 50 x 80mm. There's a 2.6in screen and, around the edge of the device, there are three large buttons to access functions – this computer does not feature a touchscreen. In the box you'll find rubber O-rings, a plastic Garmin-style handlebar mount, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a little safety cord for the device.

Getting it set up is fairly straightforward. Follow the quick start-style manual to add sensors, input time zone, wheel size and calibrate power. However, for an easier and more complete set-up, I'd recommend pairing the CS300 with your phone via the CoospoRide app. With the app, you can organise your settings and also set up your dynamic zones.

Which leads us onto what you actually see on the CS300's screen. There's a choice of five different displays pages, each in default mode showing a selection of six different stats – lap is the only stat universal on all screens. However, via the CoospoRide app, you can customise these pages to feature whichever data you want.

Around the lap number, Coospo has also included a fine-line semi-circle. The more sectors of the semi-circle's perimeter become shaded, the higher the dynamic zone you are working in. You can set your dynamic zones exactly as you want in the app. This is particularly useful as, when you pair it with extra sensors, you can use the CS300 for indoor training.

Right, that's essentially the set-up all done. Time to hit the road.

On the road

In use, the CS300 is very straightforward and perfectly intuitive. You simply press the play/pause button to get a ride started. The screen is nicely visible, and alternating through the different data options is simple with the easy-to-access buttons.

While the experience of using the CS300 was largely excellent, I do have a couple of points to make. The auto-pause function makes obvious sense, should you stop mid-ride. But if you also have Auto Sleep selected, the display will switch off if you leave it long enough – so you'll manually need to wake the computer up by pressing a button when you resume your ride.

The second small point is that the lap/dynamic zone data takes up a fair portion of screen real estate, yet, despite the display's comprehensive customisation options, this is the one metric that you can't switch out for any of the other options.

When you're done with a ride, simply press and hold the play button for a few seconds to save your data. Then, if you've enabled auto sync in the settings, all your stats will be transferred to the Coospo App.

Within the Coospo App, you can see your ride route transposed onto a map, or look at your data in numerical or graph form. You can export your rides to your laptop as .fit files, and record rides as courses that you can then upload to navigational bike computers – such as the Coospo CS500 – should you want to follow the same route again.

If you hunt through the settings even more, you can also switch on Strava or TrainingPeaks app authorisation, so all your rides will sync with those systems.

Value

In terms of value, the CS300 is something of an outlier because there aren't many options at this end of the market.

It is more than £20 dearer than the £44.99 Van Rysel Cyclometer GPS 100, but I think it offers far more than 20 quids' worth of additional functionality.

In fact, probably its nearest rival is the £49 Coospo BC107 bike computer, which John really rated, but I think the CS300 outshines it. Or, of course, you could go deluxe with navigation and buy the £87 CS500.

Emma recently tested the navigation-free and also similarly basic Cateye Air GPS Cycle Computer, but this is a little more expensive at £79.99 and she wasn't wowed by it.

Our best cycling computer buyer's guide looks at the top tech out there from just £40 to well over £600.

Conclusion

In all, the CS300 does a fine job of providing not just ride fundamentals but really dialling down into added stats that can help guide your training. There's always the temptation to think that more expensive equals better but, if you can put those kind of thoughts on hold, and if you're serious about your cycling and you aren't bothered about GPS navigation, you'll be very pleasantly surprised by this excellent little computer.

Verdict

Simple but extremely effective GPS computer that can be a very useful aid for serious training – and at a great price

