Mountain biker miraculously walks away uninjured from horror crash into gate, as shocking video of 30mph smash goes viral online; Praise the cycling gods! Tadej Pogačar "very close" to making Roubaix debut, report suggests + more on the live blog

It's time for Thursday's live blog, Dan Alexander in the hot seat for all your news, reaction and more from the world of cycling on yet another gloriously sunny March day here in the UK — have a read... when you're not planning your weekend rides...
Thu, Mar 06, 2025 08:56
08:36
Mountain biker miraculously walks away uninjured from horror crash into gate, as shocking video of 30mph smash goes viral online

Pain. 

We shared the short vid of this on Tuesday's live blog, but more details have now emerged — including the miraculous news the teenager involved walked away unharmed — so here's another look, if you can face it.

Incredibly, the 14-year-old mountain biker seen hitting the gate, Lloyd Bennett, walked away with just a cut to his finger, his father Terry (the rider behind Lloyd in the clip) reporting to the Mail he's mainly "devastated to see his £4,000 x works GT professional bike snapped in half".

The incident happened back in January, on the One Giant Leap track near Llangollen, North Wales. 

Mountain biker miraculously walks away uninjured from horror crash

"The gate at the bike park is always open, but we were the first down the track that morning and the wind must have blown it closed," Terry explained, saying he has renamed his son 'Lucky' after the 30mph crash.

Both were running cameras, Lloyd's Instagram post sharing the footage going viral with 1.8m likes and more than 29 million views since he shared it earlier this week.

Mountain biker miraculously walks away uninjured from horror crash

In the longer video Lloyd is apparently up on his feet almost instantly, his father's comment "that's the end of your bike" an immediate disappointment, even if he'd somehow managed to avoid any injury beyond a cut to his finger.

With Lloyd's health confirmed, the Instagram comments naturally did what they do best... make jokes...

"Cheers for opening the gate mate."

"I'm sure there's a good joke about a gate here… but ya might take a fence."

12:03
Work on next stage of controversial cycle lane project which some traders claimed would "kill" village set to continue, months on from Dame Sarah Storey defending project and stating "a bike lane doesn't close a village"
Castleton cycle lane

The extension of a cycle lane between Castleton and Rochdale town centre is set to begin next month, junction upgrades and new crossings also part of the project that is the second stage of a scheme heavily criticised by some locals and business owners last year.

"This project will transform a major, well used route in Rochdale town centre, with improved journey times for motorists and significant safety improvements to support walkers, cyclists and people using wheelchairs and prams," Councillor Shah Wazir, cabinet member for highways, said.

Last year, traders in Castleton claimed the cycle lane had "killed" the village and was "ruining business". Their main complaint was that on-street parking was replaced by the cycling infrastructure, shop owners claiming if customers "can't park outside, they can't stop here"... that despite the project seeing the addition of 80 new off-street spaces.

Dame Sarah Storey, Greater Manchester's Active Travel Commissioner, responded to the complaints, argued "a bike lane doesn't close a village" and pointed to other economic factors that have hit people across the country in recent times.

She said: "It's a coincidence, not an unexpected consequence. The timing in Castleton was really challenging, with the cost of living crisis and coming out of the pandemic. When you've two things like that colliding, they've had to take it to experts to discuss how they can sort the economic side out.

"A bike lane doesn't close a village. It opens it up and enables more people to choose to move. Not everybody can drive, not everybody owns a car and they're now connected to a train station and soon to the town centre through the extension."

11:29
Decathlon's cycling brand Van Rysel launches first carbon wheelsets, starting from €799.99 and suitable for road or gravel riding
2025 Van Rysel VR 50 carbon wheels

10:15
Patrick Lefevere spends night in hospital after feeling unwell yesterday evening
Patrick Lefevere and Remco Evenepoel, 2022 Brabantse Pijl

Soudal Quick-Step have put out the following statement regarding their former CEO Patrick Lefevere, who spent the night in an intensive care unit after falling ill yesterday.

After feeling unwell yesterday evening, Patrick Lefevere was taken to hospital in Gent, where he spent the night under medical examination. This morning, Patrick is feeling well and the team wishes him a speedy recovery and hopes to welcome him soon at one of the races. We kindly ask that you respect Patrick’s privacy at this time.

09:01
Cyclists slam council's decision to spend millions on "pointless" figure-of-eight loop "bridge to nowhere", instead of fixing muddy quagmire around it
Kepax Bridge, Worcester

09:01
08:54
Praise the cycling gods! Tadej Pogačar "very close" to making Roubaix debut, report suggests
Miller | 1 hour ago
Go for it Pogi! I will be in the velodrome on 13th April and it would be fantastic to see him arrive.

