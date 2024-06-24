The Chrome Industries Hawes 26L Pack is a stylish design that works well on and off the bike. The quality is excellent, the fabric is very water resistant and there are lots of compartments for all your needs. It doesn't come cheap, but it's an excellent choice for urban commutes.
> Buy now: Chrome Industries Hawes 26L Pack for £131.99 from Amazon
With its 26L volume, the Hawes is large enough for commuting or trips to the gym, and easily big enough as an overnight bag with both cycling kit and regular clothes.
It has many different pockets and compartments, great for easy access to all your essentials and ideal for keeping smelly cycling kit away from other clothes.
The main body of the backpack has two medium-sized compartments, good for keeping items in their designated place. Inside one you'll find a medium-sized zipped pocket and a tablet-sized sleeve. Like most backpacks, though, if you overfill one section, there's not much room in the other.
On top of the backpack there's a cushioned, easy-access pocket, useful for sunglasses or things it's good to get to quickly, like keys or a passport. There's also a small pocket with a storm flap to help keep your essentials dry.
My 13in laptop fitted easily into the cushioned laptop compartment at the back, and there's room room for up to a 16in. Having a specific compartment makes it easy to get the laptop out without having to remove anything else, perfect for working on a train or in a café. And even when running home with my laptop in the bag, the back protector kept things comfortable.
There's a pocket each side for a water bottle, and though the fit was very tight it was super secure. Having lost a few bottles over the years from my old backpack I was glad for the secure fit; it never felt like the bottles were in danger of falling out. Note that a cycling-specific water bottle fits fine, but nothing too wide.
There's also a pocket for a D-lock, and at the bottom is a webbing strap with loops for attaching rear lights. It'd be good if there was somewhere to attach your helmet, but that's the only thing missing really.
Easy travel
At 47 x 31 x 14cm, the bag is only marginally bigger than the hand luggage allowance for some budget airlines, but I used it on a recent trip to Spain without any issues.
There's also what Chrome calls a 'roller bag handle pass-through strap for easy travel'. This is a vertical strap between the shoulder straps, which means you can turn the backpack sideways and loop it over your suitcase. As Emily said of the Hondo 18L she reviewed, which has the same feature: 'Neat.'
The padded straps can be adjusted in a variety of ways using the T-Lok system. Basically, the metal buckles at the ends of the straps can be fitted into five different loops at the top of the bag, to suit your shoulder width. This ensures the weight is perfectly distributed on your shoulders – ideal if you have broader or narrower shoulders than typical default sizes.
You can also remove one of the straps and use the bag with just one diagonal strap, messenger bag style, hiding away the other strap in a pocket. It was comfortable enough this way, but I am definitely not cool enough to pull it off.
There is just one removable strap across the chest, which was secure enough when walking or cycling, but I'd prefer a waist one as well for running or hiking.
As I mentioned earlier, the back is padded and has a mesh material to aid with airflow and keep you cool when commuting. It is very comfortable and worked fine on a few easy rides in moderate weather, but when the thermometer hits 20℃ then I'll get sweaty regardless.
The Hawes is water resistant rather than waterproof. I got caught out in light rain a few times and it performed well, with water beading on the surface, but if you commute come rain or shine then you will want to buy a cover.
Colour me happy
On my last holiday I walked off the plane with someone else's identical generic black bag, so I liked that the Royale colour of this bag was a bit different. If you want a more traditional colour, it is also available in grey and black.
There are a few small reflectives on the straps, but it isn't a highly reflective commuter backpack.
Value
At £158 this is towards the top end for backpacks we have reviewed at road.cc, but broadly in line with high-quality backpacks from other brands. Although it is a big investment for a backpack, the quality of the Hawes is excellent, which means it should see you through many years of commuting. It also has a lifetime warranty against workmanship or material defects.
Leon reviewed the Osprey Metron 24 in 2022 and thought it was excellent, and that's £150, while the Apidura City Backpack received a great review from Suvi and is £130, but it's smaller, with a 20L capacity, and pretty minimal in terms of pockets.
A cheaper option is the Craft Cadence Cycling Backpack Roll Top Waterproof, which has gone up a tenner since Stu reviewed it last year to £109.99 – though, as the name suggests, it's a rolltop design, which won't appeal to all.
Conclusion
Overall, the Hawes is a stylish backpack that works well on and off the bike. It's highly adjustable to ensure it's comfortable for riders of all sizes, and the well-thought-out compartments make it ideal for any trip.
Verdict
Stylish urban backpack with great organisation and adjustability to suit any rider
Make and model: Chrome Industries Hawes 26L Pack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Chrome Industries says: "Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, keep your gear organized and your snacks at the ready. With adjustable T-Lok straps, the Hawes 26L is next level."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Chrome Industries lists these details:
T-Lok shoulder straps for adaptable fit and carry
Zip entry padded laptop sleeve, fits most 15" devices, actual size: 16" x 11.5"
Multiple internal organizer pockets keep the smaller things at hand
External zip padded sunglasses or phone pocket
Side water bottle pockets fit up to a 2.5" diameter bottle
Removable sternum strap
Roller bag handle pass through strap for travel ease
External U-lock storage to stow your lock
Designed for commuting, day trips, and being on the go
Lifetime warranty against material or workmanship defects
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The quality is excellent, looks very sturdy and everything works well.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At £158 this is quite expensive, but backpacks from other top brands are similarly priced.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The backpack was great, easily fitted in all the essentials, very comfortable both on and off the bike.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Lots of different well-thought-out compartments for storing the essentials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It is on the expensive side.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £158 the Hawes is at the top end of the market and one of the more expensive backpacks we've tested. The Osprey Metron 24 received an excellent review from Leon in 2022, and is slightly cheaper at £150.
The Apidura City Backpack is cheaper still at £130, but it's also smaller (and minimal in terms of pockets).
The Craft Cadence Cycling Backpack Roll Top Waterproof has gone up since Stu tested it last year, but it's still cheaper at £109.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is an excellent backpack – it's great quality, the compartments are well designed, it's comfortable and looks stylish – and though it come at a premium price, I'd say it's worth it.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
