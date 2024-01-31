The RaceWare Apple AirTag Holder is a tidy solution if you use a Specialized Swat-compatible saddle. It's 3D-printed so it fits seamlessly with the saddle's undercarriage and doesn't compromise the aesthetics or functionality.

As Apple Airtags have become increasingly popular among cyclists – both from a travel and potential bike theft perspective – we're seeing more companies creating ways to hide or integrate them on the bike. Enter the 3D printing maestros from RaceWare.

RaceWare Components has produced 3D-printed mounting hardware for cycling enthusiasts since 2012, giving users a made-to-measure solution manufactured to precise tolerances. Many of its products have even been utilised at WorldTour level, such is the quality and sophistication of the brand's offerings.

The custom nature means this particular AirTag Holder layout can be created for any style or make, not just the Specialized S-Works saddle pictured here.

As the AirTag Holder is created from 3D-printed nylon material, this ensures no interference with the AirTag signal, which remained good in both my short- and long-range tests. The signal was as strong as it was without the holder which goes to show the benefit of this sort of material and integration.

The AirTag holder has been designed to play nicely with all Swat-compatible Specialized saddles – the ones that have the two threaded bosses on the undercarriage – these include the Phenom, Power and Bridge saddles. Pictured here is the Specialized S-Works Power saddle.

It's easy to fit. Simply locate the two screws, slot the Airtag into the small recess on the holder and slot it into place remembering to screw the supplied bolts tightly. It's an impressively sleek fit. It weighs just 8g, 18g when coupled with an AirTag. The holder comprehensively covers the Airtag, meaning it's as close to a watertight fit as you can get. There is the slightest of gaps on the forward-facing side but rain, water and mud shouldn't pose much of an issue.

Having sprayed the saddle with a high-pressure hose – I was surprised to see no water ingress. Of course, just how well it keeps water out will depend on your riding and whether or not you ride your mountain bike, gravel or road ride through the winter months but I'd go as far as to say that the holder should protect it from the elements. It's also worth noting that an Apple AirTag itself has an IP67 rating, which certifies that it can withstand rain and full submersion of up to one metre.

To further test the RaceWare AirTag Holder's mettle, I used it on both my road and my gravel bike in a multitude of weather conditions that spanned wet gravel, mud, road crud and generally damp roads. Like my pressure washer tests, water ingress was non-existent. It's very impressive.

We've tested a fair amount of these over the years and feel we have a good idea of what makes an Airtag holder good or not. At £15, the RaceWare AirTag Holder seems bang on the money for what you get.

Its rivals come in the form of the £29.99 Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder, which is an aluminium-based option. George liked its security and simplicity but felt the aluminium impacted the signal quality from the AirTag.

For £35, you could look at the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder and 44mm Valve Kit that fits inside your tyre. Suvi thought it was a stealthy option but felt it didn't provide the same sense of security and peace of mind as externally mounted options.

George also reviewed the Topeak Cage Mount For AirTag, which mounts on your bike's down tube. At £9.99, it's an affordable system but doesn't comprehensively seal the AirTag like the RaceWare holder.

At £15, the RaceWare Apple AirTag Holder is an affordable and quality option with a stealthy mounting interface that can withstand everything from mud and crud to water. While it's compatible with Specialized Swat saddles only, RaceWare Components can make something up for you regardless of your saddle – and it's this sense of bespoke manufacturing that puts RaceWare in the upper echelons of aftermarket kit integration.

A bespoke, stealthy AirTag Holder that fits seamlessly with Specialized Swat-compatible saddles

