Why a gravel bike could be the only bike you need — the pros and cons of using a gravel bike as your only bike

Gravel bikes have moved very quickly from being the latest bike-related craze to a significant part of most bike companies' ranges. Designed for everything from smooth roads to rugged off-road adventures, could a gravel bike be the only bike you need for commuting, training, and exploring? Let’s get into the pros and cons...

2024 road bike vs gravel bike boardman adv 9.2 (credit: road.cc)

Gravel bikes have been around for some time now, but have seen a surge in popularity in recent years. We tested one of the first gravel-specific bikes back in 2013 - the Kinesis Tripster ATR. At the time, a drop-bar bike with a longer wheelbase, more relaxed geometry, and clearance for high-volume tyres was a pretty new concept.,

Until that point, drop bar bikes designed for rough surfaces were primarily cyclocross bikes, built for fast handling and usually designed around the 33mm maximum tyre size that the UCI imposed on races. In terms of the geometry and ride characteristics, the closest thing to a gravel bike from years gone by was perhaps the touring bike, and some of these could take wider volume tyres than typical road bikes for brief off-road forays.

By the time the Tripster ATR arrived, bikes like the Kona Rove and Salsa Warbird -among the first commercially available gravel bikes - had already hit the market. However, the Kinesis Tripster is a bike that was there at the very birth of the gravel movement.

Kinesis Tripster ATR V3 frameset - riding 5 (credit: road.cc)

Fast forward to today, and gravel bikes are no longer a niche category. UK sales reached approximately 30,000 in the 12 months leading up to July 2024 - a 15% increase compared to the previous year, according to The Bicycle Association, which tracks both in-store and online sales.

With their growing popularity and versatility, you might be considering a gravel bike as your next bike, or even selling your other bikes and committing to just one. While they’re designed for mixed terrain, gravel bikes aren’t limited to gravel riding and could become your commuter or training bike. Let’s dive into the pros and cons of making a gravel bike your one and only bike.

Pros

1. Customisation

2022 Victoire No.501 gravel bike (credit: road.cc)

> How to customise your road or gravel bike

A big positive of gravel bikes is that the possibilities to customise them are endless, with multiple mounting points allowing you to fit racks, mudguards, bottle cages, frame bags and more, making them ideal for long-distance rides, commuting or bikepacking.

Tyre choice adds another layer of adaptability. Swap in wider, knobbly tyres for off-road adventures or slicks for smoother, faster road riding.

For even greater flexibility, having two sets of wheels allows you to switch between a rugged off-road setup and a fast road machine with minimal effort.

2. Versatility

2024 road bike vs gravel bike boardman adv 9.2 descending (credit: road.cc)

Repeating the same routes can become monotonous and that's where the versatility of a gravel bike makes it a great option, allowing you to explore new places and ride across different types of terrain without being restricted to just one.

With the ability to handle roads, fire tracks, grassy fields, and more, you can mix up your routes for more variety and even adapt your ride mid-way to suit changing weather or light conditions.

3. There's a bike for everyone

3T Extrema Italia gravel bike (credit: off.road.cc)

Whether you’re after a lightweight race bike or a model designed to carry plenty of accessories, there’s a gravel bike to suit every need, and the variety continues to grow.

Since most of us won’t fully utilise the specialised benefits of an aero- or climbing-specific bike, the diverse range of gravel bikes ensures you can find one that’s tailored to your style of riding.

4. Robustness and durability

2023 Marin Nicasio+ - riding 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Gravel bikes are specifically designed to withstand the challenges of off-road riding, which means they're built to be more resilient than traditional road bikes and the components are made with an emphasis on robustness and durability.

Gravel bike frames are designed to withstand vibrations and impacts from varied terrain encountered in gravel riding. Usually, a gravel bike will have a bit more frame material to ward off any lively rocks and particularly bumpy terrain.

Wheelsets often have sturdier rims and additional spoke counts to their equivalent road wheels to better cope with uneven road surfaces. This not only helps improve handling and stability on rough terrain but also ensures the wheels last longer, even when used on challenging surfaces.

5. Speed

Lauf Seigla Weekend Warrior Wireless (credit: road.cc)

When Jamie tested a gravel bike against a road bike, he was pleasantly surprised by how close the speeds were. Gravel bikes don't have to be slow and speed is somewhat determined by tyres and gearing, both of which can be relatively easily and affordably changed.

With fast rolling tyres and a gear range similar to a road bike, you can achieve comparable speeds on tarmac. While stock gravel setups may prioritise versatility, you have the flexibility to switch between tubeless and clincher tyres, slick or knobbly treads, and a variety of drivetrain options, including 1x, 2x, or even 3x setups across 11-speed, 12-speed, and even 13-speed systems.

6. Comfort

Liv Devote 1 (credit: road.cc)

> Why wider tyres on road bikes are here to stay

Gravel bikes typically feature a more relaxed and stable geometry than road bikes, making them comfortable for longer rides.

They also accommodate wider tyres, which also enhances comfort, and to support these wider tyres, the seat stays and wheelbase have to get bigger. This can make a bike feel less lively and agile which may not be ideal for professional riders but it can be beneficial for less experienced riders by offering greater stability and control, especially on twisty descents.

7. More space at home!

2023 Endurance bikes comparison Canyon Endurace vs Giant defy vs Lauf Uthald front tyre clearance (credit: road.cc)

Opting for a gravel bike as your one and only bike could mean saying goodbye to multiple other bikes, freeing up valuable space in your home, garage, or shed. Whether you're looking to simplify your setup or just make room for other things, a gravel bike can give you the versatility you need to tackle a variety of riding, particularly if you opt for two sets of wheels.

Cons

1. Weight

Gravel bikes tend to be heavier than road bikes when comparing similar materials, specs and price ranges. This added weight comes from components designed to be robust and durable as they need to survive the demands of off-road riding.

While this extra strength ensures longevity, it does result in a slight weight penalty compared to road-specific components. However, for most riders on an average ride, this difference is unlikely to be a deal-breaker.

2. Larger gaps between the gears

2024 road bike vs gravel bike boardman adv 9.2 cassette side on (credit: road.cc)

> Do wide ratio cassettes for lower gears have any place on performance road bikes?

Gravel bikes typically have larger gaps between gears making the jumps bigger compared to road bikes as they are designed to be used for a wide range of terrains. This can make it harder to find the right gear while maintaining a steady cadence.

Gravel bike gearing is also typically lower to handle off-road climbs, which may make it harder to maintain high speeds particularly on descents. As mentioned above, it is possible to switch up the gearing on your gravel bike to make it more suited to your riding styles.

3. Cost considerations

Specialized S-Works Crux gravel bike in action (credit: road.cc)

Gravel bikes tend to be pricier than budget road bikes, and like all bikes, high-end models can come with a premium price tag.

However, while the initial investment may be high, a gravel bike has the potential to replace multiple bikes in your garage, serving as a do-it-all option for road cycling, commuting, bike packing, and trail riding. In the long run, this could lead to savings on maintenance, storage space, and the cost of upgrading multiple bikes over time.

4. Not fully specialised for road or MTB riding

2024 Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS - down tube.jpg (credit: road.cc)

While gravel bikes can do a bit of everything, they won't always match what a road bike is capable of on the road or what a mountain bike can do off-road.

They can tackle a mix of surfaces but if you frequently ride either smooth tarmac or technical single track, you may find a road or mountain bike could better suit your needs offering more specific performance.

5. An all-road bike may be more suitable

All-road bikes are designed to bridge the gap between road and gravel bikes and while the line between them is still a bit blurry, all-road bikes may be more suitable as your one and only bike.

2024 Ribble Allroad SL - Enthusiast - riding 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The primary consideration between a gravel or all-road bike is where you want to ride the bike. If gravel riding is limited near you or you prefer riding in comfort on the road, taking in the occasional canal towpath, then an all-road bike may be more suitable.

All-road bikes can handle some light gravel duties, and a gravel bike is still capable of being ridden on the road, but the gravel bike will be able to handle more off-road terrain, while the all-road bike will eat up miles with more efficiency.

To conclude

Choosing a gravel bike as your one and only bike comes with a range of advantages, including versatility, comfort, and the potential for customisation. Gravel bikes can handle a variety of terrains, from smooth tarmac to rough trails, making them an ideal option for those who want to explore diverse riding experiences. The ability to switch tyres, add accessories, and use the bike for multiple purposes from commuting to bikepacking adds to their appeal.

2018 Specialized Diverge Comp (credit: road.cc)

I've personally been using a gravel bike as my one bike to do it all this winter with some slick tyres on, and despite sticking to a 1x set-up, I haven’t ran out of gears on the club run.

However, there are some trade-offs. Gravel bikes can be heavier than road bikes, and the gearing may not be as optimal for high-speed road riding. Additionally, while gravel bikes excel at versatility, they aren’t always specialised enough for riders seeking peak performance in either road or mountain biking.

Would you consider using a gravel bike as your one and only bike? Let us know in the comments section below.