100% Slendale glasses2024 100% Slendale glasses.jpg

100% Slendale glasses

by Suvi Loponen
Tue, Aug 27, 2024 09:45
£99.99

VERDICT:

If you like full-coverage sunglasses then these won't disappoint with their excellent lens quality and light weight
Excellent lens with good clarity and contrast
Lightweight but full-coverage construction
Good ventilation
They are BIG... smaller-faced folk might find them a bit overwhelming and could touch the front of your helmet
Weight: 
35g
Contact: 
www.silverfish-uk.com
The 100% Slendale cycling sunglasses are one of the most affordable options in the company's Sports Performance Glasses range, yet they don't skimp on quality. They feature 100%'s top-tier HiPER lens technology, which has really impressed me with its superb contrast and clarity, especially considering these glasses cost less than £100.

The Slendale sunnies borrow design cues from the full-framed (perhaps more off-road-orientated) 100% Glendales – we reviewed a pair on our sister site off.road.cc – while trimming down the frame but maintaining the same large lens.

The lens on these glasses is curved and constructed from impact-resistant polycarbonate, and treated with hydrophobic, oleophobic, and scratch-resistant coatings to handle, well, pretty much everything you might encounter on a regular ride.

2024 100% Slendale glasses - lens detail.jpg

The frame is made from Grilamid TR90 plastic, which has kept the overall weight of the glasses at quite a respectable 36g; they've never felt heavy on my face.

2024 100% Slendale glasses - logo detail.jpg

There's an ultra-grip rubber nose-piece (two in the pack) and temple tips for added security, with the latter having adjustability – a great feature for those of us with smaller heads.

2024 100% Slendale glasses - arm detail.jpg

The glasses come with a soft pouch.

2024 100% Slendale glasses - soft case.jpg

There are four frame colours and five lens options available, with the HiPER Blue Multilayer Mirror Lens reviewed here having a Category 3 lens with 12% light transmission, which makes it ideal for sunny, bright conditions – though I have found that it works okay on overcast days as well. That said, I think you'd be better off with another lens on those days to soak in the little bit of light there is. You can get a replacement lens, whether a clear one or just one letting more light through, from £24.99.

2024 100% Slendale glasses - nose piece.jpg

On the whole, I've had very little to complain about with the Slendale glasses – they are pretty huge on my face, and the top would touch on the front of some helmets and rattle a bit unless I adjusted the helmet up slightly. It's something Liam also noted with the Glendale pair, but at the same time the big size means they do deliver that maximum coverage they promise.

2024 100% Slendale glasses worn.jpeg

The HiPER lens technology is the most impressive aspect; I've really found it's on a par with Oakley's Prizm (which is the tech I usually like on my glasses), enhancing contrast and making road imperfections pop out. The lens also handles glare exceptionally well, even in direct sunlight – which I admit has been not that common in Scotland this summer...

2024 100% Slendale glasses - inside.jpg

The semi-frame design is a smart choice as it prevents the lower edge of the lens from resting on surfaces, but at the same time shaves off most of the frame that can simply add bulk. I must say, though, that because these are on the larger side, the lower part of the frame is visible below your eyes, and on the first ride with these I found myself distracted by this – but then you get used to it.

2024 100% Slendale glasses - front.jpg

The frame's upper portion stays in view even in a more aggressive riding position, and the lack of a lower frame in the corners does give you unobstructed peripheral vision.

2024 100% Slendale glasses - arm.jpg

There are small openings at the base of the lens, too, designed to protect against fogging and aid ventilation. I never had these fog up – but I only used them in warmer temperatures.

2024 100% Slendale glasses - hinge inside.jpg

The hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings work well, too, with rain and sweat easily rolling off the lens.

Value

The cycling sunglasses market is rather saturated with options, and admittedly, many of them do also retail for less than the £99.99 of the Slendales. That said, with the optical clarity on a par with, say, Oakley's Kato sunglasses that go for £271 now, I'd still argue these represent good value for your money.

You could get glasses such as the Magicshine Windbreaker Classics for less than half the price (£39) but I doubt you'd get the same lens quality, and based on my experiences with designs similar to those, the hydrophobic and anti-fogging tech is nowhere near as good as it is on these 100% sunnies.

Koo's Demos Sunglasses with Red Mirror Lenses have a similar half-frame (or 3/4 frame) design but Tom said they suffer from reflections that can cause distractions. And they've also gone up to £190 since Tom's review.

Conclusion

I found myself positively impressed with the quality of the Slendales, and would wholeheartedly recommend them to anyone looking for a high optic quality pair of sunglasses that won't break the bank. They are BIG, for sure, and that is pretty much the only reason I feel a little hesitant wearing them on all of my rides, but at the same time, they certainly offer protection against the elements with that sheer size.

Verdict

If you like full-coverage sunglasses then these won't disappoint with their excellent lens quality and light weight

Make and model: 100% Slendale glasses

Size tested: One, Matte Black / HiPER Blue Multilayer Mirror Lens

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

100% says: "The updated design of the original Glendale sunglasses combines timeless aesthetics with modern functionality, resulting in a sleeker and lighter sunglass that can be worn comfortably for everyday activities while still exuding style. The shield lens of the Slendale seamlessly integrates into a lightweight frame, providing a wide range of users with a comfortable fit at an affordable price."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

100% lists:

Designed in California

Ultra HD lenses manufactured from shatter proof and impact resistant polycarbonate

5.5-base cylindrical shield lens for increased peripheral view and protection

100% UV protection

Scratch resistant lens coating of the highest quality

Additional lens ventilation to prevent fogging

Hydrophobic and Oleophobic lens treatment repels water, dirt and oil

Durable, flexible and lightweight TR90 frame

Ultra-grip rubber nose and temple tips provide a secure fit

Adjustable temple tips to ensure proper fit

Also available with contrast-defining HiPER lens

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Maybe could be just a touch lower at the top section to accommodate smaller faces.

Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No issues with any scratches or loosening bolts etc during test period.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

For the quality, they're very good value compared with main rivals with the same lens and optical quality.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed excellently, just as it was designed to.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The lens clarity and contrast enhancement.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's not a dislike as such, but these are BIG sunnies and they can rattle against the brow of your helmet if you perhaps have a shorter (is that a thing?) forehead/smaller face in general.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The cycling sunglasses market is rather saturated with options, and many of them also retail for less than the £99.99 of the Slendales. That said, with the optical clarity on a par with, say, Oakley Kato sunglasses that go for £271, I'd still argue these represent good value for your money.

You could get glasses such as the Magicshine Windbreaker Classics for less than half the price (£39) but I doubt you'd get the same lens quality, and based on my experiences with a similar design to this, the hydrophobic and anti-fogging tech is nowhere near as good as it is on these 100% sunnies. Koo Demos Sunglasses with Red Mirror Lenses have a similar half-frame design but Tom said they suffer from reflections that can cause distractions. And they also cost £190.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Big cycling sunglasses with excellent lens quality that does elevate your vision. The 3/4-frame design shaves off weight and the overall construction is immaculate – really not much negative to say about these! They're excellent.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 30  Height: 164cm  Weight: 52kg

I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances

Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

