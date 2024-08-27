100% Slendale glasses

The 100% Slendale cycling sunglasses are one of the most affordable options in the company's Sports Performance Glasses range, yet they don't skimp on quality. They feature 100%'s top-tier HiPER lens technology, which has really impressed me with its superb contrast and clarity, especially considering these glasses cost less than £100.

The Slendale sunnies borrow design cues from the full-framed (perhaps more off-road-orientated) 100% Glendales – we reviewed a pair on our sister site off.road.cc – while trimming down the frame but maintaining the same large lens.

The lens on these glasses is curved and constructed from impact-resistant polycarbonate, and treated with hydrophobic, oleophobic, and scratch-resistant coatings to handle, well, pretty much everything you might encounter on a regular ride.

The frame is made from Grilamid TR90 plastic, which has kept the overall weight of the glasses at quite a respectable 36g; they've never felt heavy on my face.

There's an ultra-grip rubber nose-piece (two in the pack) and temple tips for added security, with the latter having adjustability – a great feature for those of us with smaller heads.

The glasses come with a soft pouch.

There are four frame colours and five lens options available, with the HiPER Blue Multilayer Mirror Lens reviewed here having a Category 3 lens with 12% light transmission, which makes it ideal for sunny, bright conditions – though I have found that it works okay on overcast days as well. That said, I think you'd be better off with another lens on those days to soak in the little bit of light there is. You can get a replacement lens, whether a clear one or just one letting more light through, from £24.99.

On the whole, I've had very little to complain about with the Slendale glasses – they are pretty huge on my face, and the top would touch on the front of some helmets and rattle a bit unless I adjusted the helmet up slightly. It's something Liam also noted with the Glendale pair, but at the same time the big size means they do deliver that maximum coverage they promise.

The HiPER lens technology is the most impressive aspect; I've really found it's on a par with Oakley's Prizm (which is the tech I usually like on my glasses), enhancing contrast and making road imperfections pop out. The lens also handles glare exceptionally well, even in direct sunlight – which I admit has been not that common in Scotland this summer...

The semi-frame design is a smart choice as it prevents the lower edge of the lens from resting on surfaces, but at the same time shaves off most of the frame that can simply add bulk. I must say, though, that because these are on the larger side, the lower part of the frame is visible below your eyes, and on the first ride with these I found myself distracted by this – but then you get used to it.

The frame's upper portion stays in view even in a more aggressive riding position, and the lack of a lower frame in the corners does give you unobstructed peripheral vision.

There are small openings at the base of the lens, too, designed to protect against fogging and aid ventilation. I never had these fog up – but I only used them in warmer temperatures.

The hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings work well, too, with rain and sweat easily rolling off the lens.

Value

The cycling sunglasses market is rather saturated with options, and admittedly, many of them do also retail for less than the £99.99 of the Slendales. That said, with the optical clarity on a par with, say, Oakley's Kato sunglasses that go for £271 now, I'd still argue these represent good value for your money.

You could get glasses such as the Magicshine Windbreaker Classics for less than half the price (£39) but I doubt you'd get the same lens quality, and based on my experiences with designs similar to those, the hydrophobic and anti-fogging tech is nowhere near as good as it is on these 100% sunnies.

Koo's Demos Sunglasses with Red Mirror Lenses have a similar half-frame (or 3/4 frame) design but Tom said they suffer from reflections that can cause distractions. And they've also gone up to £190 since Tom's review.

Conclusion

I found myself positively impressed with the quality of the Slendales, and would wholeheartedly recommend them to anyone looking for a high optic quality pair of sunglasses that won't break the bank. They are BIG, for sure, and that is pretty much the only reason I feel a little hesitant wearing them on all of my rides, but at the same time, they certainly offer protection against the elements with that sheer size.

Verdict

If you like full-coverage sunglasses then these won't disappoint with their excellent lens quality and light weight