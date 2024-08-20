Rudy Project Tralyx + White Gloss - ImpactX Photochromic 2 Laser Purple

The Rudy Project Tralyx+ sunglasses are excellent, with some fantastic technical features. They're exceedingly comfortable and very versatile thanks to the high-performing photochromic lens.

If the Tralyx+ are too expensive, check out our guide to the best cheap cycling sunglasses.

My first impressions of these sunnies were really good. The case they come in is solid with a cut-out foam interior and you get a nice soft bag to keep the lens protected when not in use.

I was surprised to see no alternative nose-pieces to customise the fit, but when I first put the glasses on I realised why: the soft, mouldable, rubberised nose-piece and flexible temple tips on the arms work brilliantly, and completely remove the need to fiddle around with spare parts to find the perfect fit. After just a few tweaks the glasses fitted perfectly, and felt fully custom to my own head – which was really impressive – a simple and elegant solution to a common issue with some less adjustable sunglasses.

The frame is also well made, with a nice amount of flex in it so it never feels like the arms are going to snap when stretching them into helmet vents.

They're light, too. Quoted at 31g, they came out at exactly that on the road.cc Scales of Truth, and just 1g more on my kitchen scales. This is the same weight as the Sutros and Jawbreakers from Oakley, the 100% Speedcraft, Smith Optics Wildcat, and many other top-end cycling sunglasses. Once they were on my face I barely noticed them, which is praise enough for any sunglasses.

Lens

The photochromic lens – tested here in the Laser Purple colour, but also available in red, brown, and black tints – reacts really quickly to light changes. Over my test rides I never found myself squinting while waiting for the lens to darken, nor moving the glasses down my nose to peer over the top, waiting for them to clear up in shady patches.

There's a small vent in each corner, and plenty of airflow vents in the frame across the brow too, so I never found the lens foggy at all, even when climbing in the heat at slow speeds – something other glasses can struggle with.

My only criticism would be the actual size of the lens. It's a little old school in that it's, relatively speaking, quite small. If I glanced down I could see the bottom of the lens, whereas with something like an Oakley Sutro or Poc Devour your entire field of vision feels more shielded. Whether or not there's any tangible difference in performance from this I can't say, but it was certainly jarring coming from more modern lenses, as it felt noticeably smaller.

This is personal preference, though, and Rudy Project actually offers a 'slim' version of the Tralyx+ with an even shorter lens.

If you want something bigger, it's worth noting that Rudy Project has the Kelion in its range which is closer in size to these more modern lenses I mentioned.

The lens hasn't shown up any massive scuffs or scratches after a few weeks of regular use, though I didn't test the glasses beyond my regular road riding. The hard and soft cases should help keep them in good condition, too.

When I needed to stow them in my helmet vents – something I do quite often – they felt really secure slotted into the vents of my S-Works Prevail 3 and Evade 3, the rubber arms providing plenty of grip. I didn't feel the need to constantly re-secure them or make sure they were still in place. And, thanks to the great ventilation, I could wear the glasses for longer anyway, reducing the need for stowing them in the first place.

Value

At £189.99, the Tralyx+ sit at quite a premium price point, but when compared with photochromic options from other brands, they're not bad value for money. Oakley's Jawbreakers, for example, are £240, the Smith Wildcats are £244.99, and Koo's Alibi glasses £200, although 100%'s Hypercrafts come in a touch cheaper at £150. (Find more options in our guide to the best cycling sunglasses.)

Conclusion

Overall, I was really impressed with these glasses. The photochromic lens is great, the frame-lens interface is very well ventilated, and the arms and nose-piece are exceptionally comfortable. My only real criticism is one of style, which is quite subjective; if you like the look of the Tralyx+, you'll love these glasses.

Verdict

Great pair of glasses with infinite adjustability and a really reactive photochromic lens