review
Tools - multitools
Milkit Hassle'off2024 Milkit Hassle’off - on bike 1.jpg

Milkit Hassle'off

9
by Sam Smith
Fri, Jun 28, 2024 09:45
2
£94.50

VERDICT:

9
10
A sleek, compact, comprehensive and lightweight multi-tool – but it comes with a heavyweight price
Lightweight
Sleek package
Comprehensive and functional tools
Stainless-steel hex bits
Rattle-free
Good chain breaker
Expensive
No screwdriver bits
Weight: 
150g
Contact: 
milkit.bike
The Milkit Hassle'off shatters the notion that convenience and functionality come at the expense of extra weight and bulk when it comes to multi-tools. The Swiss company's mini marvel is a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that combines a multi-tool – including chain breaker – puncture repair kit, and tube and pump holder in an impressively neat package. It's sleek, light and has an excellent construction quality – though this is accompanied by a heavyweight price.

Design and build quality

The Hassle'off is a testament to Swiss engineering, crafted from high-quality stainless steel that promises durability and resistance to corrosion. Its 108 x 48 x 17mm dimensions are compact, making it a perfect fit for your jersey pocket when the frame and pump mountings are removed. This sleekness doesn't compromise its robustness, as every component feels solid and well-engineered.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - on bike open 2.jpg

One of the standout features is its weight. At just 138 grams, including the removable Velcro strap for a pump and tube, the Hassle'off is incredibly light. This weight is class-leading, especially when compared to other multi-tools that don't include a tubeless tyre plug or a pair of cutters. So while the price may seem steep, the added features and smaller package do help to justify the cost.

Versatility and mounting

You can mount the Hassle'off using your bike frame's accessory bosses or the standard bottle cage mounts. This clever design means you don't have to choose between carrying tools or a water bottle – you can have both. The bottle cage can be attached to the back of the Hassle'off, maintaining your hydration options.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - on bike open 1.jpg

The mounting process is straightforward. The main bolts use locking washers, ensuring they stay in place during installation. The Velcro strap's sliding locking mechanism adds to the ease of mounting, allowing quick attachment and removal. The strap is robust enough to secure both a pump and a tube, adding further still to the tool's versatility.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - on bike 2.jpg

Components and accessibility

Inside the waterproof case, the Hassle'off packs a punch with its range of tools. These include an 8mm hex key with 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits and a T25 Torx bit.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - tools.jpg

The bits are stored magnetically within the ends of the 8mm key, with colour coding (dark and light silver) indicating which bits fit together. This thoughtful design prevents loss and simplifies tool swaps.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - bits 2.jpg

The tool's layout ensures that commonly used tools – the hex keys and a puncture repair spear that's pre-loaded with a plug – are easily accessible without the need to remove other components.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - puncture tool 2.jpg

This feature is crucial for quick trail-side repairs. The tyre lever, which doubles as the hex key's carrier, includes a magnetic chain-link storage slot and serves as the holder for the chain breaker, which snaps securely into place with a magnet.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - puncture tool 1.jpg

Performance and usability

The Hassle'off excels in use. The tyre lever is strong enough to handle tubeless road tyres, though a secondary lever might be necessary for particularly tight setups. The modular, magnetic design of the hex key's bits ensures they stay put during use, and the extended lever size provides better leverage for more demanding tasks like pedal or crank installation.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - allen key 3.jpg

The chain breaker, though slightly fiddly due to its compact design, benefits from the additional leverage provided by the hex key bar, making it more effective than many competitors. The puncture repair spear is well designed, with a large enough handle that allows you to comfortably exert significant force, and the pre-installed plug facilitates quick and efficient puncture repairs.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - chain tool.jpg

Additional features

The Hassle'off includes three additional plugs (two thick and one thin), stored within a spring-loaded scissor/knife. The scissors, while neat, could arguably be replaced by a simple flick blade to reduce weight and cost. However, they perform well for cutting repair plugs once installed.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - tools.jpg

A noteworthy aspect of the Hassle'off is the meticulous organisation of its components. Each tool has a dedicated position, ensuring they remain secure and rattle-free during rides. The magnetic holders for the hex bits are a small but significant detail that enhances the tool's overall quality feel.

2024 Milkit Hassle’off - bits 1.jpg

Its versatile mounting options, including the ability to carry a water bottle alongside it, add to its appeal. The hassle-free accessibility of tools ensures quick and efficient repairs, making it an indispensable companion on the trail. It delivers impressive functionality without compromising on portability or weight.

Value

The Milkit Hassle'off multi-tool stands out in a crowded market thanks to its exceptional design, lightweight construction and its use of high-quality materials.

It's certainly much more expensive than the likes of the Muc-Off 17 in 1 and the Topeak Hexus X, but the Hassle'off's additional features and compact, all-in-one design make it a reasonable investment for serious cyclists.

Our best cycling multi-tools buyer's guide rounds up our favourites from just a few quid to well over £100 – the £155 T-Ratchet Kit, from Silca of course.

Conclusion

If you're looking to streamline your gear and free up space in your backpack, the Milkit Hassle'off is an elegant and practical solution. Its sleek design and comprehensive toolset make it a class-leading choice that justifies its price with its convenience, quality and performance. About the only real drawback, aside from the price, is the absence of screwdrivers.

Verdict

A sleek, compact, comprehensive and lightweight multi-tool – but it comes with a heavyweight price

road.cc test report

Make and model: Milkit Hassle'off

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Milkit says:

Powerbox with more than 20 functions, with integrated tubeless plug-solution

Fitting like the perfect puzzle, the space for each tool is optimized for easy access and usage. This allows you workshop-level applicability even on the road.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Complete with an 8-piece allen key, chain breaker, pre-loaded tubeless plug and swiss-army-knife style cutter. All packaged in a frame-mountable case with an optional pump attachment.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10

Flawless. An extremely well design tool that maximises packaging efficiency to deliver a slimline and comprehensive tool with everything you need.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

The hex keys were all true to size and offered a secure fit to bolts without risk of rounding, while the chain breaker was easy to use with good leverage from the extended hex bar.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

These are constructed form high-quality stainless steel so there's no risk of corrosion, and the case offers a secure fit that minimises any risk of the tool dropping out while you're riding over rough terrain.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
10/10

Weighing just 137g the tool is exceptionally light. For example the Crankbrothers M19 weighs 175g – and that doesn't feature a tubeless pug or cutters.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

The £94.50 price is a considerable investment for a tool you hope you'd never need. But considering it also includes a tubeless plug and cutters, which most other multi-tools don't, while also coming weighing less, means the value isn't that bad.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

This worked superbly in all areas. The hex key heads fitted snugly into fixings, and the chain breaker is the best I've used on any multi-tool, which is down to the greater leverage offered by the longer hex key bar. The tubeless plug also worked well, sealing the puncture quickly and I was able to trim it back using the integrated cutters.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The sleekness of the package, which means that with the frame and pump brackets detached it slips easily into your jersey pocket.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The lack of screwdriver heads might put some people off – but my bikes don't have any fixings requiring these tools. Your mileage may vary, of course...

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

This is clearly much more expensive than the likes of the £20 Muc-Off 17 in 1 and the £22.99 Topeak Hexus X multi-tool, but you have to factor in the fact that it not only includes a tubeless kit but it packs down into a smaller package too, helping to justify the much higher price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

While it's undeniably expensive, this is an exceptional product that combines the features of most multi-tools and adds more still – in a smaller and lighter package. Its high-quality and corrosion-proof construction should ensure it continues as a ride essential for years.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 190cm  Weight: 94kg

I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata   My best bike is: Factor One Disc

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel, Track and Zwifting

Milkit Hassle'off 2024
Milkit Hassle’off
Milkit 2024
milKit

