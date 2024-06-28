The Milkit Hassle'off shatters the notion that convenience and functionality come at the expense of extra weight and bulk when it comes to multi-tools. The Swiss company's mini marvel is a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that combines a multi-tool – including chain breaker – puncture repair kit, and tube and pump holder in an impressively neat package. It's sleek, light and has an excellent construction quality – though this is accompanied by a heavyweight price.

Design and build quality

The Hassle'off is a testament to Swiss engineering, crafted from high-quality stainless steel that promises durability and resistance to corrosion. Its 108 x 48 x 17mm dimensions are compact, making it a perfect fit for your jersey pocket when the frame and pump mountings are removed. This sleekness doesn't compromise its robustness, as every component feels solid and well-engineered.

One of the standout features is its weight. At just 138 grams, including the removable Velcro strap for a pump and tube, the Hassle'off is incredibly light. This weight is class-leading, especially when compared to other multi-tools that don't include a tubeless tyre plug or a pair of cutters. So while the price may seem steep, the added features and smaller package do help to justify the cost.

Versatility and mounting

You can mount the Hassle'off using your bike frame's accessory bosses or the standard bottle cage mounts. This clever design means you don't have to choose between carrying tools or a water bottle – you can have both. The bottle cage can be attached to the back of the Hassle'off, maintaining your hydration options.

The mounting process is straightforward. The main bolts use locking washers, ensuring they stay in place during installation. The Velcro strap's sliding locking mechanism adds to the ease of mounting, allowing quick attachment and removal. The strap is robust enough to secure both a pump and a tube, adding further still to the tool's versatility.

Components and accessibility

Inside the waterproof case, the Hassle'off packs a punch with its range of tools. These include an 8mm hex key with 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits and a T25 Torx bit.

The bits are stored magnetically within the ends of the 8mm key, with colour coding (dark and light silver) indicating which bits fit together. This thoughtful design prevents loss and simplifies tool swaps.

The tool's layout ensures that commonly used tools – the hex keys and a puncture repair spear that's pre-loaded with a plug – are easily accessible without the need to remove other components.

This feature is crucial for quick trail-side repairs. The tyre lever, which doubles as the hex key's carrier, includes a magnetic chain-link storage slot and serves as the holder for the chain breaker, which snaps securely into place with a magnet.

Performance and usability

The Hassle'off excels in use. The tyre lever is strong enough to handle tubeless road tyres, though a secondary lever might be necessary for particularly tight setups. The modular, magnetic design of the hex key's bits ensures they stay put during use, and the extended lever size provides better leverage for more demanding tasks like pedal or crank installation.

The chain breaker, though slightly fiddly due to its compact design, benefits from the additional leverage provided by the hex key bar, making it more effective than many competitors. The puncture repair spear is well designed, with a large enough handle that allows you to comfortably exert significant force, and the pre-installed plug facilitates quick and efficient puncture repairs.

Additional features

The Hassle'off includes three additional plugs (two thick and one thin), stored within a spring-loaded scissor/knife. The scissors, while neat, could arguably be replaced by a simple flick blade to reduce weight and cost. However, they perform well for cutting repair plugs once installed.

A noteworthy aspect of the Hassle'off is the meticulous organisation of its components. Each tool has a dedicated position, ensuring they remain secure and rattle-free during rides. The magnetic holders for the hex bits are a small but significant detail that enhances the tool's overall quality feel.

Its versatile mounting options, including the ability to carry a water bottle alongside it, add to its appeal. The hassle-free accessibility of tools ensures quick and efficient repairs, making it an indispensable companion on the trail. It delivers impressive functionality without compromising on portability or weight.

Value

The Milkit Hassle'off multi-tool stands out in a crowded market thanks to its exceptional design, lightweight construction and its use of high-quality materials.

It's certainly much more expensive than the likes of the Muc-Off 17 in 1 and the Topeak Hexus X, but the Hassle'off's additional features and compact, all-in-one design make it a reasonable investment for serious cyclists.

Our best cycling multi-tools buyer's guide rounds up our favourites from just a few quid to well over £100 – the £155 T-Ratchet Kit, from Silca of course.

Conclusion

If you're looking to streamline your gear and free up space in your backpack, the Milkit Hassle'off is an elegant and practical solution. Its sleek design and comprehensive toolset make it a class-leading choice that justifies its price with its convenience, quality and performance. About the only real drawback, aside from the price, is the absence of screwdrivers.

Verdict

A sleek, compact, comprehensive and lightweight multi-tool – but it comes with a heavyweight price