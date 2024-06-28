The Milkit Hassle'off shatters the notion that convenience and functionality come at the expense of extra weight and bulk when it comes to multi-tools. The Swiss company's mini marvel is a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that combines a multi-tool – including chain breaker – puncture repair kit, and tube and pump holder in an impressively neat package. It's sleek, light and has an excellent construction quality – though this is accompanied by a heavyweight price.
Design and build quality
The Hassle'off is a testament to Swiss engineering, crafted from high-quality stainless steel that promises durability and resistance to corrosion. Its 108 x 48 x 17mm dimensions are compact, making it a perfect fit for your jersey pocket when the frame and pump mountings are removed. This sleekness doesn't compromise its robustness, as every component feels solid and well-engineered.
One of the standout features is its weight. At just 138 grams, including the removable Velcro strap for a pump and tube, the Hassle'off is incredibly light. This weight is class-leading, especially when compared to other multi-tools that don't include a tubeless tyre plug or a pair of cutters. So while the price may seem steep, the added features and smaller package do help to justify the cost.
Versatility and mounting
You can mount the Hassle'off using your bike frame's accessory bosses or the standard bottle cage mounts. This clever design means you don't have to choose between carrying tools or a water bottle – you can have both. The bottle cage can be attached to the back of the Hassle'off, maintaining your hydration options.
The mounting process is straightforward. The main bolts use locking washers, ensuring they stay in place during installation. The Velcro strap's sliding locking mechanism adds to the ease of mounting, allowing quick attachment and removal. The strap is robust enough to secure both a pump and a tube, adding further still to the tool's versatility.
Components and accessibility
Inside the waterproof case, the Hassle'off packs a punch with its range of tools. These include an 8mm hex key with 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits and a T25 Torx bit.
The bits are stored magnetically within the ends of the 8mm key, with colour coding (dark and light silver) indicating which bits fit together. This thoughtful design prevents loss and simplifies tool swaps.
The tool's layout ensures that commonly used tools – the hex keys and a puncture repair spear that's pre-loaded with a plug – are easily accessible without the need to remove other components.
This feature is crucial for quick trail-side repairs. The tyre lever, which doubles as the hex key's carrier, includes a magnetic chain-link storage slot and serves as the holder for the chain breaker, which snaps securely into place with a magnet.
Performance and usability
The Hassle'off excels in use. The tyre lever is strong enough to handle tubeless road tyres, though a secondary lever might be necessary for particularly tight setups. The modular, magnetic design of the hex key's bits ensures they stay put during use, and the extended lever size provides better leverage for more demanding tasks like pedal or crank installation.
The chain breaker, though slightly fiddly due to its compact design, benefits from the additional leverage provided by the hex key bar, making it more effective than many competitors. The puncture repair spear is well designed, with a large enough handle that allows you to comfortably exert significant force, and the pre-installed plug facilitates quick and efficient puncture repairs.
Additional features
The Hassle'off includes three additional plugs (two thick and one thin), stored within a spring-loaded scissor/knife. The scissors, while neat, could arguably be replaced by a simple flick blade to reduce weight and cost. However, they perform well for cutting repair plugs once installed.
A noteworthy aspect of the Hassle'off is the meticulous organisation of its components. Each tool has a dedicated position, ensuring they remain secure and rattle-free during rides. The magnetic holders for the hex bits are a small but significant detail that enhances the tool's overall quality feel.
Its versatile mounting options, including the ability to carry a water bottle alongside it, add to its appeal. The hassle-free accessibility of tools ensures quick and efficient repairs, making it an indispensable companion on the trail. It delivers impressive functionality without compromising on portability or weight.
Value
The Milkit Hassle'off multi-tool stands out in a crowded market thanks to its exceptional design, lightweight construction and its use of high-quality materials.
It's certainly much more expensive than the likes of the Muc-Off 17 in 1 and the Topeak Hexus X, but the Hassle'off's additional features and compact, all-in-one design make it a reasonable investment for serious cyclists.
Our best cycling multi-tools buyer's guide rounds up our favourites from just a few quid to well over £100 – the £155 T-Ratchet Kit, from Silca of course.
Conclusion
If you're looking to streamline your gear and free up space in your backpack, the Milkit Hassle'off is an elegant and practical solution. Its sleek design and comprehensive toolset make it a class-leading choice that justifies its price with its convenience, quality and performance. About the only real drawback, aside from the price, is the absence of screwdrivers.
Verdict
A sleek, compact, comprehensive and lightweight multi-tool – but it comes with a heavyweight price
Make and model: Milkit Hassle'off
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Milkit says:
Powerbox with more than 20 functions, with integrated tubeless plug-solution
Fitting like the perfect puzzle, the space for each tool is optimized for easy access and usage. This allows you workshop-level applicability even on the road.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Complete with an 8-piece allen key, chain breaker, pre-loaded tubeless plug and swiss-army-knife style cutter. All packaged in a frame-mountable case with an optional pump attachment.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Flawless. An extremely well design tool that maximises packaging efficiency to deliver a slimline and comprehensive tool with everything you need.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The hex keys were all true to size and offered a secure fit to bolts without risk of rounding, while the chain breaker was easy to use with good leverage from the extended hex bar.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
These are constructed form high-quality stainless steel so there's no risk of corrosion, and the case offers a secure fit that minimises any risk of the tool dropping out while you're riding over rough terrain.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
10/10
Weighing just 137g the tool is exceptionally light. For example the Crankbrothers M19 weighs 175g – and that doesn't feature a tubeless pug or cutters.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
The £94.50 price is a considerable investment for a tool you hope you'd never need. But considering it also includes a tubeless plug and cutters, which most other multi-tools don't, while also coming weighing less, means the value isn't that bad.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
This worked superbly in all areas. The hex key heads fitted snugly into fixings, and the chain breaker is the best I've used on any multi-tool, which is down to the greater leverage offered by the longer hex key bar. The tubeless plug also worked well, sealing the puncture quickly and I was able to trim it back using the integrated cutters.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The sleekness of the package, which means that with the frame and pump brackets detached it slips easily into your jersey pocket.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The lack of screwdriver heads might put some people off – but my bikes don't have any fixings requiring these tools. Your mileage may vary, of course...
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This is clearly much more expensive than the likes of the £20 Muc-Off 17 in 1 and the £22.99 Topeak Hexus X multi-tool, but you have to factor in the fact that it not only includes a tubeless kit but it packs down into a smaller package too, helping to justify the much higher price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
While it's undeniably expensive, this is an exceptional product that combines the features of most multi-tools and adds more still – in a smaller and lighter package. Its high-quality and corrosion-proof construction should ensure it continues as a ride essential for years.
Age: 33 Height: 190cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is: Factor One Disc
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel, Track and Zwifting
Add new comment
2 comments
£95???!!! Does it come with a spare bike?
These types of tools should always include a spare hex holder for 1 more spare bit of your choice.