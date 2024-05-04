The Prestacycle Pro T-Handle Kit features a ratchet, an extension and twelve bits in two holders. It's a premium tool that does a bit more than your standard ratchet set; the extension can slide through the head to transform this ratchet into a T-handle driver. It's quite clever.
This kit could be seen as the bigger brother to the Prestaratchet Micro we also reviewed recently. The ratchet here is a bit longer; 115mm compared to the Micro's 92mm, giving you a bit more leverage. And where the Micro is rated to 40Nm, this one can handle up to 60Nm.
> Buy now: Pro T-Handle Kit for £30 from Prestacycle
Translated to real-world conditions – trying to get a stubborn pedal off a crank – it's basically down to how much force you can muster. I managed to undo three out of four pedals I tried, and ran out of leverage for the fourth; the tool was never close to bending or snapping.
For context, this was on my BMX race bikes, where everything is always done up to full grrrr (a pedal coming undone doesn't bear thinking about in this particular game), and steel pedal axles thread into steel inserts.
Bits
It comes with the same set of standard 1/4in bits as Prestacycle's Three Way tool, namely: Allen keys in 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm, and Torx in T10, 20, 25 and 30. You also get a Philips 1 crosshead screwdriver. That covers the vast majority of fasteners you might find on a bike, and if you need a different one, any 1/4in bit will fit.
I really like this strategy – hex bits are easily replaceable, and you can obviously add any size or shape you want to customise your tool. The non-head end of the tool also accepts bits, which lets you effectively it into a screwdriver. handy for spinning loose fasteners in and out. There's also a thumb wheel for quickly spinning things while using the actual ratchet head.
The extension is there in case your fastener is down in a hole or, perhaps, tucked behind a tangle of cables. Cleverly, it can also slide through the ratchet head to create a T-handled spinner. Just pay attention to the alignment markers on the each component and it goes together perfectly.
The ratchet
The ratchet head oozes quality. Prestacycle doesn't specify how many points of engagement the ratchet has, but it'll be a high number. No matter how tight the space is, you'll be able to do up whatever fastener you need to get to. That engagement feels positive and secure, and the clicks sound like closing the door on a German car; quality mate.
The direction change lever is small, and has a lovely positive action. There's no danger of accidentally flicking the lever with a fold in a rubber glove.
The hex side of the bits have a little groove that allows them to click into place inside the ratchet. The bits are held tight enough so they don't get left behind in fasteners. Pushing the bit out from behind the head with your thumb disengages the groove, and makes bit changes a cinch.
Bit holders
The round holders take six bits each, and have a hole in the middle that accepts the ratchet or extension. This allows you to stand those up and keep the set together. For that, they work well. They're secure, but it's just a bit too fiddly to get the bits out.
Against tools that feel proper workshop-grade and premium, these holders are a bit meh.
Value
Looking at similar tools, Topeak's Ratchet Rocket Lite DX costs £32.99, the Lezyne Ratchet Kit costs £40 and the Wera Tools Bicycle Set 1 costs £53.99. So £30 is good.
You can spend less; there's any number of 1/4in ratchet sets on Amazon or eBay, such as this US PRO 46 Piece 1/4in DR Metric Socket & Bit Set I bought a few years ago. It costs less at £19.08 and has sockets and more extensions, but it's nowhere near the quality of the tools I've mentioned above.
You can also spend less by reducing the functionality; that Prestaratchet Micro we reviewed recently only comes with six bits, has a slightly shorter ratchet and lacks an extension bar but only costs £18.
Overall
This is a workshop-grade, premium quality tool, and the way the extension bar turns the ratchet into a T-handle really extends the functionality. It's a joy to use. The round bit holders don't add much for me, but that's a niggle and not a showstopper. This is an excellent tool.
Verdict
Excellent ratchet made better still by the extension/T-handle, but let down by the bit holders
Make and model: Prestacycle Pro T-Handle Kit
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Prestacycle says: "Three-way pocket Ratchet with Extension and T-Handle function, all in a compact, lightweight design! The Patented reversible thumb-wheel ratchet head is rated to up-to 60Nm of total force, so this tool can even be used to install and remove Pedals."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Prestacycle says:
Desktop/Benchtop Ratchet Set with 1/4in bit set
Remove and install all kinds of Bolts and Screws on your Bike
Slimline 100mm Extension can also be 50/50 installed to use as a T-Handle.
Patented Reversible Ratchet with thumb wheel.
Heavy-duty design withstands up to 60Nm of force.
Uses standard 1/4in Hex bits of all sizes.
Dimensions 4.5in x 5/8in x 7/16in (119mm x 16mm x 12mm).
Tool weight (including extension) is only 88 Grams!
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
The tool itself works great, but the round bit holders can be a bit fiddly.
Rate the product for durability:
10/10
I particularly like the standard 1/4" bits – they're really easy to replace with new.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
It's well-engineered and designed, and comfortable to use.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a decent tool and nice to use, and the extension bar/T-handle modes are a real plus. The round bit holders are a bit fiddlier than I'd like, though.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the T-handle/ratchet combination, it's a genuine improvement over a traditional ratchet.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'm not a big fan of the round bit holders.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£30 is not particularly expensive for a tool of this quality, especially seeing as it's unique - I haven't seen the combination of ratchet and t-handle in another tool.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? If the bit holders were better
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This tool oozes quality and is a joy to use. Everything about it meets my high expectations... bar the bit holders, which aren't integral to the tool, really. A bit holder that was equal to the quality of the rest of the tool would make it exceptional; as it is, this merits being rated excellent.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
