Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic Sunglasses

The Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic glasses have impressed me with their performance and boast a remarkably high specification for very modest money. I like the matt green frame colour too, which could pass for black and is neutral enough to complement most riding kit, though they're also available in white/pink.

> Buy now: Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic glasses for £59.99 from Magicshine

That impressive specification includes a lens made from high-impact-resistant polycarbonate, with 100% UV400 protection, a REVO coating that supposedly restores true colours, amplifies contrast and delivers visual clarity, and a rear OAR coating that supposedly provides optimal anti-glare. There's even a smudge-resistant treatment for convenience and longevity.

Given the specification, I was expecting excellent optical clarity and they haven't disappointed. The coatings have done an excellent job of repelling oily transfer – from fingers, staining from rain and water droplets – and though it's good practice to clean lenses with a dedicated cloth, to date there's been no call to apply cleaning solution.

As for the hydrophobic coatings, during some very wet rides, driving rain has just rolled away without any trace, meaning I could remain focused on conditions ahead.

Photochromic technology, which adjusts light intake to suit conditions, is nothing particularly unusual these days, but is less common at this end of the market. While triple-lens models have their place, especially during winter when an amber lens can help in very overcast conditions, for general riding, photochromic lenses get my vote every time.

The lens here has responded very accurately and subtly to variances, whether over the course of a ride or more suddenly, say from harsh sunlight to tunnels, or sheltered forest trails and back to intense daylight. It's worked well at dusk, too, adjusting with similar accuracy and making it easy to pick out details even when I've been mentally and physically flagging.

Save for some very fleeting and faint peripheral misting when powering away on a very sharp climb, fogging has been a moot point with the Rouleurs. I'm confident the tiny corner vents play their part, though the glasses do simply fit my face very well.

I've worn them in a wealth of different contexts and ride durations – road and trail, two to six hours plus – and found them really comfortable. The nose-piece and arms have stayed exactly where I put and needed them, regardless of whether I was doing long, steady road miles or exploring unmade roads and trails on my gravel bike. I can't recall needing to adjust or realign them.

The snug fit, coupled with the broad lens, has kept wind, rain, dust and insects out, so no issues with eye irritation, regardless how hard I pushed things on blustery descents or dusty trails.

The arms are made from TR90, a popular thermoplastic for glasses given its durability, strength, impact resistance and low weight. My experience with most TR90 arms is incredibly positive, and these sit snugly against the temples without gripping so intensely as to induce discomfort.

I suspect the grade of rubberised composites employed are big influences, seemingly becoming grippier when rain or sweat flows.

Although the lens has taken a few direct hits – small stones thrown up by the front wheel – polycarbonate is the stuff of riot shields, and there are no signs of impact or other damage.

The various coatings mean the lens is very low maintenance and has remained unsullied and free of fingerprints and similar marks – and you get both a hard and soft case plus lens cloth to help keep things pristine.

Value

As I said earlier, £59.99 is impressive given the specification.

Stu thought BZ Optics's Tour Photochromic glasses were quite good value and they were £94.99, and my Shimano S-Phyre Rs are £129.99. They've been my defaults for general riding these past five years, and the levels of protection, reaction times to varying light conditions and comfort are excellent. However, I'd say the lens coating on the Rouleurs has the edge when it comes to resisting fingerprints and the like.

100%'s Hypercraft glasses with a photochromic lens also impressed Stu with their range of light transmission, quick reaction times and comfort, but he found the lens venting caused some airflow over the eyes, and at £149.99 they're a good deal more expensive.

Or how about Ekoi's E-Lens Evo electronic glasses? Yours for £362...

You'll find more options in our guide to the best cycling sunglasses.

Conclusion

The Magicshine Rouleurs have impressed me across the board. Though their clarity and responsiveness to light isn't obviously superior to other photochromic lenses, such as Shimano's S-phyre Rs, they're still very good, and the coatings have extended times between cleaning and made them even easier to live with. Plus, of course, they're considerably cheaper, representing fantastic bang for modest buck.

> Buy now: Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic glasses for £59.99 from Magicshine

Verdict

Impressive technical glasses full stop but especially for the price