Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic Sunglasses

The Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic glasses have impressed me with their performance and boast a remarkably high specification for very modest money. I like the matt green frame colour too, which could pass for black and is neutral enough to complement most riding kit, though they're also available in white/pink.
> Buy now: Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic glasses for £59.99 from Magicshine
That impressive specification includes a lens made from high-impact-resistant polycarbonate, with 100% UV400 protection, a REVO coating that supposedly restores true colours, amplifies contrast and delivers visual clarity, and a rear OAR coating that supposedly provides optimal anti-glare. There's even a smudge-resistant treatment for convenience and longevity.
Given the specification, I was expecting excellent optical clarity and they haven't disappointed. The coatings have done an excellent job of repelling oily transfer – from fingers, staining from rain and water droplets – and though it's good practice to clean lenses with a dedicated cloth, to date there's been no call to apply cleaning solution.
As for the hydrophobic coatings, during some very wet rides, driving rain has just rolled away without any trace, meaning I could remain focused on conditions ahead.
Photochromic technology, which adjusts light intake to suit conditions, is nothing particularly unusual these days, but is less common at this end of the market. While triple-lens models have their place, especially during winter when an amber lens can help in very overcast conditions, for general riding, photochromic lenses get my vote every time.
The lens here has responded very accurately and subtly to variances, whether over the course of a ride or more suddenly, say from harsh sunlight to tunnels, or sheltered forest trails and back to intense daylight. It's worked well at dusk, too, adjusting with similar accuracy and making it easy to pick out details even when I've been mentally and physically flagging.
Save for some very fleeting and faint peripheral misting when powering away on a very sharp climb, fogging has been a moot point with the Rouleurs. I'm confident the tiny corner vents play their part, though the glasses do simply fit my face very well.
I've worn them in a wealth of different contexts and ride durations – road and trail, two to six hours plus – and found them really comfortable. The nose-piece and arms have stayed exactly where I put and needed them, regardless of whether I was doing long, steady road miles or exploring unmade roads and trails on my gravel bike. I can't recall needing to adjust or realign them.
The snug fit, coupled with the broad lens, has kept wind, rain, dust and insects out, so no issues with eye irritation, regardless how hard I pushed things on blustery descents or dusty trails.
The arms are made from TR90, a popular thermoplastic for glasses given its durability, strength, impact resistance and low weight. My experience with most TR90 arms is incredibly positive, and these sit snugly against the temples without gripping so intensely as to induce discomfort.
I suspect the grade of rubberised composites employed are big influences, seemingly becoming grippier when rain or sweat flows.
Although the lens has taken a few direct hits – small stones thrown up by the front wheel – polycarbonate is the stuff of riot shields, and there are no signs of impact or other damage.
The various coatings mean the lens is very low maintenance and has remained unsullied and free of fingerprints and similar marks – and you get both a hard and soft case plus lens cloth to help keep things pristine.
Value
As I said earlier, £59.99 is impressive given the specification.
Stu thought BZ Optics's Tour Photochromic glasses were quite good value and they were £94.99, and my Shimano S-Phyre Rs are £129.99. They've been my defaults for general riding these past five years, and the levels of protection, reaction times to varying light conditions and comfort are excellent. However, I'd say the lens coating on the Rouleurs has the edge when it comes to resisting fingerprints and the like.
100%'s Hypercraft glasses with a photochromic lens also impressed Stu with their range of light transmission, quick reaction times and comfort, but he found the lens venting caused some airflow over the eyes, and at £149.99 they're a good deal more expensive.
Or how about Ekoi's E-Lens Evo electronic glasses? Yours for £362...
You'll find more options in our guide to the best cycling sunglasses.
Conclusion
The Magicshine Rouleurs have impressed me across the board. Though their clarity and responsiveness to light isn't obviously superior to other photochromic lenses, such as Shimano's S-phyre Rs, they're still very good, and the coatings have extended times between cleaning and made them even easier to live with. Plus, of course, they're considerably cheaper, representing fantastic bang for modest buck.
Verdict
Impressive technical glasses full stop but especially for the price
Make and model: Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic Sunglasses
Size tested: One size, photochromic lens
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Magicshine says: "Photochromic Lenses: Optimal visual perception and comfort in all conditions."
They're impressive glasses all round, but particularly so given the asking price.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Magicshine lists these details:
UV400 Protection: Impact-resistant lenses for 100% UV protection.
Semi-Frame: Exuding cool aesthetics and sporty vibes.
REVO Front Coating: Restores true colors, amplifies contrast, and delivers visual clarity.
OAR Back Coating: Optimal anti-glare experience.
Ventilated Design: Enhanced breathability and fog-free clarity.
Rubberized Anti-Slip Nose Pads and Temple Tips'
Matt Green+Brown
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
They have sat very nicely on my face and have proven extremely secure both on and off-road. Optical quality is impressive, and the photochromic lens reacts very reliably to changes in light, whether subtle or more extreme.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The lens has taken the odd direct hit from stones and shows no signs of impact damage to date, and the coatings seem very resistant to oily finger marks, rain and so on. No reason to believe they won't last with basic care.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Impressive specification and performance, especially for the asking price.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performance has been universally good, regardless of riding context. The photochromic technology responds very accurately and swiftly to changes in light, subtle or more extreme, say from harsh sunlight to shaded sections of forest trail. The coatings have also resisted fingerprints and similar transfer equally effectively. Subtle venting has also proved very effective against misting and fogging. Tactile thermoplastic components have ensured they've stayed put, regardless of terrain, ride duration, and how much I've been sweating.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Excellent all-rounders. Photochromic technology adjusts very swiftly to a broad spectrum of lighting conditions and the tactile thermoplastic components keep them unobtrusively in situ.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Taking everything into account, nothing of note.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£59.99 is impressive given the specification. Stu thought BZ Optics's Tour Photochromic glasses were quite good value and they were £94.99, and my Shimano S-Phyre Rs are £129.99 (and I'd say the lens coating on the Rouleurs has the edge when it comes to resisting fingerprints and the like).
100%'s Hypercraft glasses with a photochromic lens also impressed Stu with their range of light transmission, quick reaction times and comfort, but he found the lens venting caused some airflow over the eyes, and at £149.99 they're a good deal more expensive.
Or how about Ekoi's E-Lens Evo electronic glasses? Yours for £362...
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Excellent glasses for most riding conditions, with a high spec and performance for the money.
Age: 50 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
