Potholes and Pavements: A Bumpy Ride on Britain’s National Cycle Network

In Potholes and Pavements, respected journalist Laura Laker rides along the most significant cycling facility in the country, the National Cycling Network, finding out what works, what doesn't, and why. She also covers the history of this important asset, and gives us hope that it could play an even more important role in a less-motorised future. It should be compulsory reading for anyone making decisions about 'active travel'.

While Potholes and Pavements is a snappy title for this book, I don't think it really does justice to what is on offer. It's not until you get to the subtitle – 'A bumpy ride on Britain's National Cycle Network' – that the cycling-specific focus becomes clear. Even then it doesn't really prepare you for the thorough analysis of the good and bad of the NCN – and so much more.

As Jesse Norman (former Minister of State in the Department for Transport) writes in his foreword, it's a 'travelogue, history, and autobiography all entwined, plus a deep understanding of policy – and a fair dose of polemic to boot'.

Using a physical exploration of the NCN as the basis of the book, along the way Laura looks at how 'millions of Britons are trapped in car ownership', despite the fact that cycling and other modes of self-propelled transport 'could improve a litany of societal woes'.

Laura Laker is well known around these parts, having contributed numerous articles to road.cc over the years. She describes herself as 'a freelance journalist specialising in cycling and urban transport', and you may have also come across her in various magazines, newspapers, podcasts and TV shows.

A few years ago I felt that Peter Walker's Bike Nation made sound arguments in favour of 'active travel' but was destined to be largely ignored in the mire of political ideology and culture wars; unfortunately, I am similarly pessimistic about the acceptance of the common-sense views expressed by Laura – but that doesn't stop it from being an entertaining and informative read.

The travelogue element of the book arises from her tour of the NCN, primarily combining bike and train. Ah, the train. Although 'cycling and train travel should be the perfect travel combo', the process is often 'bizarre and frustrating'. Perhaps the forthcoming Great British Railways will help?

Not surprisingly, Laura's experience of the NCN (and some related cycle routes) matches that of many of us, as the many comments and pictures on this website will confirm: badly designed barriers, inappropriate surfaces, blockages of many different types – choose your favourite frustration. However, she concludes that while the NCN is far from perfect, it still provides enough positives to be worth using – and fighting for. 'It's good but it's not a network.'

I found the coverage of the origins of Sustrans and the NCN to be a fascinating reminder of how we got here, including the part that Cyclebag, John Grimshaw, and many others have played. It makes you realise how easily things could have turned out better (or worse) if different decisions had been made. I suspect that sometimes you will find it just as frustrating to read about the development of the network as it can be to actually ride it.

Other luminaries to lend support and make comment include Chris Boardman and Ned Boulting, both featuring in their 'alternative' roles as everyday cyclists.

There are a lot of facts and statistics built into the book, providing just the sort of useful information that could help with any campaigning. I guarantee that you will discover something new. Who knew that the NCN 'actually carries more walking trips' than cycling trips, for example?

I was disappointed not to see any pictures, as there were times where it would have helped to understand the situation being described – an impressive bridge, for example, or an ill-considered barrier. There is much useful information throughout, and I can see repeat visits being likely (in the style of a reference book), though the lack of an index will make that harder.

I came away being impressed at just how much the NCN has to offer, optimistic at the opportunities that could come from various improvements, and frustrated about hard it can be to do anything with this important facility.

Verdict

Entertaining and informative read that brings focus to some infrastructure that could be of even more benefit to society than it is – given the chance