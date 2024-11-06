The Trackr features a standard adjustable strap, removable sensor with an IPX7 waterproof rating and, most importantly, a fully rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a claimed 100 active hours of battery life. The device feels a lot more solid than the previous Tickr heart rate monitor – it's well constructed with no visible ports or seams where sweat could get in, and the strap is well made too, with well-sealed sensor strips that don't feel like they'll peel off over time.
The Trackr performed almost faultlessly. I had one dropout, lasting for about 30 minutes, which I think was the battery dying. Aside from that, the data provided seemed reliable and it tracked well with my perceived exertion.
It was always quick to connect once my Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2 was turned on, and aside from that one dropout I had absolutely no issues in well over 100 hours of riding.
The strap has its own buckle to secure it to your chest, and the pod then clips on separately – as opposed to previous Wahoo heart rate monitors where the pod clicking onto the strap secures each end together. With my Tickr model, having to clip and unclip the pod every time I took the unit off and on felt clunky, so in theory this new design should reduce strain on the unit while also slightly improving the comfort of the strap.
The pod having a rechargeable battery means there's no battery opening – which is just one less thing to go wrong and will no doubt increase durability. The charge port at the bottom of the pod is exposed and has no cover, but given how small it is I can imagine a rubber cover would break off long before the usable life of the Trackr came to an end – so perhaps omitting this in the first instance is a good decision. It's a shame the cable provided is a proprietary design, though; I would have liked to see a USB-C charger here instead.
Excellent heart rate monitor, and great to finally see one with a rechargeable battery
Make and model: Wahoo Trackr heart rate monitor
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Wahoo says: "Accurate, reliable, comfortable and connected, the Wahoo TRACKR HEART RATE monitor offers athletes everything they need from a heart rate sensor to take their performance to the next level." I found the device to be a significant improvement over the previous Tickr model and was very happy with its performance.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wahoo lists:
Weight: 1.4 oz (39 g) with strap
Battery: Rechargeable Lithium Ion
Battery Life: Over 100 Active Hours
Sweatproof: Yes (Handwashable Strap)
Water Rating: IPX7
Strap Length: Adjustable from 27" to 36" (68cm to 91cm)
Maximum Chest: Fits up to 50" (127cm) chests
Connectivity: ANT+ and up to three Bluetooth connections
Supported Devices: iOS - iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android devices, Windows
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The pod's construction is solid and the strap feels really well made.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
I experienced one dropout over the course of the testing period, but apart from that no issues.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Without a battery cover, there's one less point for sweat to ingress – which should improve durability.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Weight isn't a massive concern of mine for a heart rate monitor, but 39g seems about in line with other models on the market.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
The strap is very comfortable and easy to adjust.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
£79.99 is expensive for a heart rate strap, but the rechargeable battery helps justify it in my opinion – and it's cheaper than Polar's H10 and Garmin's HRM Pro Plus.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The heart rate monitor performed really well and gave reliable data for the entire testing period.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The rechargeable battery is a game changer. No more having to fiddle around swapping CR2032 batteries every few months.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Using a proprietary charging cable feels out dated. It would have been nice to see a USB-C charger.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's in the middle: it's more expensive than Polar's H9 or 4iiii's Viiiiva, but cheaper than the Polar H10 and Garmin HRM Pro Plus.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent: reliable and well made, and the rechargeable battery is great, but it would have been nice to see a USB-C charger rather than a proprietary new cable.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
Add new comment
2 comments
Another piece of hardware that, once the battery no longer holds a charge, will find itself binned for the want of a replacement battery. It seems to be another example of progress without improvement.
No USB C is a big fail in 2024. It doesn't take much to lose a proprietary cable and it's yet another thing to remember when packing. Instant no-buy from me.