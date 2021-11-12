road.cc Recommends deals: check out these big discounts on the best cycling products we've reviewed

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the top-rated products that received the highest marks, giving you the nod on the best cycling stuff around – and now we’re giving you a heads up when we spot a great deal, making these fantastic options even better buys.

These aren't always eye-watering deals – although some are – because we’ve stuck to the very best products that have already earned a place in road.cc Recommends. We’re not wasting your time with deals on any old stuff! There’s a link to a review for each and every one of the products on this deals page.

Go onnn, snap up one of these deals...

Accessories and Components

Was £19.99, NOW £9.99

This out-front computer mount is very secure and for the metal design, the price is great too - well, it’s really good value on sale now.

Fitting the hinged Prime to (31.8mm only) bars is really easy, and even some rough road sections have not budged it. Our reviewer's Garmin 520 Plus, for example, fits securely with no rattling or displacement on the move.

Was £20, NOW £10

This is excellent chamois cream for long rides, as long as you don't mind that menthol tingle. It is a thick, almost solid cream that needs a bit of effort to get it moving to spread over your shorts liner – it helps to store it somewhere warm to make it easier to spread – but once in place it stays there. The practical upshot is that it's nicely slippery and stays that way for ages, whether you're out on the road all day or doing a long turbo session.

Was £79.99, NOW £49.99

Delivering fully waterproof load-carrying capability in a smart and durable 20-litre package, this pannier bag option also has good commuter-focused features. A roll-top closure keeps out the rain, reflective accents all over maximise visibility, a padded laptop sleeve is built into the structure inside, plus a zipped interior pocket, sleeve pocket and key loop.

Designed to fit pretty much any gauge of rack tubing, it's simply a case of adjusting the hooks of the robust and high-quality R&K Klickfix mechanism at the top. One thing that we really loved is the push-button removal which makes it a superfast job to fit and remove the bag, once all the initial fitting has been set up.

Was £44.99, NOW £29.99

These super-wide mudguards perform faultlessly, significantly reducing the amount of muck and road spatter that would otherwise end up on both you and your bike. They’re tough, high-quality and offer great protection, with a five-year guarantee and widely available spares adding to the package.

The front mudguard has a rear flap for even greater protection and comes with SKS's Secu-Clip 'break-away fittings, a safety feature designed to release the mudguard if something gets jammed between it and the tyre, while the rear is shaped to keep it away from your chain or chainguard.

Was £120, NOW £80

Packed with some impressive illumination power in a high-quality package that can be switched easily between bikes—for going high speed on unlit lanes or venturing off-road—this is a great illumination powerhouse.

The new Smart Connect feature allows for pairing with compatible Lezyne rear lights as well as for programming up to four personalised modes for your riding. The three LEDs use what Lezyne calls Tri-Focus optics to create an 'ideal beam pattern for high speed', which is comfortable at high road speeds. It’s also squared off at the top to help prevent blinding oncoming drivers.

Was £199.99, NOW £135

With a huge amount of adjustability, a low stack height, ease of use, increased cleat durability and walkability, these upgraded Speedplay pedals are excellent. One element of Speedplay pedals that has made them so sought after is their level of adjustability. With a hex key, you can adjust the float up to 15 degrees, which is great for riders overcoming a knee injury.

The Zeros are double-sided which makes it easy to clip in, and they hold the cleats very well. The cleats also have a much more curved and gradual shape, making walking in these significantly easier than other systems.

Was £16.99, NOW £12.44

Full of fascinating insight into the UK's signature long-distance challenge, detailing the record's origins, and interviews with past and present record holders, but it's not just that: part travelogue and part confessional, Paul Jones' book is both about him and not about him, about cycling and not about cycling; the disparate main threads intertwine brilliantly into a coherent, delicate narrative.

At its heart, this is a book not specifically about cycling but about people. It's a particular mindset that thinks riding non-stop for two days (and often more) is a good idea. As a result, there's a commonality in the sort of person the record attracts, and what kind of experience it is.

Was £9.99, NOW £7.99

Gripper paste is an important purchase as it increases the traction when clamping onto a carbon surface and if you want your handlebar, seatpost or stem to stay put, then traction is what we want.

Peaty's carbon paste is really thick, easy to apply, biodegradable and it also comes in a tube that is made from recycled materials; it just works brilliantly.

Was £34.99, NOW £29.74

This is a brilliant front light for commuters, delivering a decent level of brightness, good run times and fast USB charging in a compact lightweight package. A rather speedy 2.5 hour recharge time and you've got a light that is ideal for office commutes.

The full-power beam is sufficient even on dark roads, but it really comes into its own in towns and suburbs. The beam is nicely average – neither narrow nor wide – giving good visibility to a decent distance. The flashing modes are ideal for daylight, too.

Was £12, NOW £10.50

This packs loads of carbs into an easy-to-consume product; it contains roughly 40-50 per cent more carbohydrate and calories than other similarly sized gels, and that means you can carry a hell of a lot less.

To get the body to absorb this many carbs is the job of the fructose. SiS says that upping the fructose to carb ratio allows more carbs to be ingested. This ratio of carbs to fructose is kind on the stomach and the flavours (Orange or Strawberry and Lime) are great; perfect for gobbling in the heat of a race or when pocket space is low.

Was £199.99, NOW £180

This powerful front light works well on and off-road, making it a versatile option. It uses one diffuse LED in road mode, putting out 900 lumens, and we found the beam shape to be excellent, lighting all but the fastest and most technical road descents perfectly. In that full-power road mode, you'll be getting around 3-4 hours which is perfect for longer mid-week post-work rides and if you plan on using this for daytime visibility, the 500-lumen flashing mode lasts for 5.5 hours.

Switching to the off-road mode, the max power 2400-lumen mode uses all five LEDs, throwing light high, wide and long to give you a clear view of the trail; the run time in this mode is a respectable 1.5 hours.

Was £19, NOW £17.10

WT-1 ticks all the boxes for chain lube: it's easy to use, long-lasting, weather-resistant and – perhaps best of all – makes your transmission really easy to keep clean.

Wolf Tooth suggests you reapply once every 400 miles. After around 120 miles of ‘ride and wipe’, we found the amount of dirt coming off was much reduced. What's really impressive is that the black dirt comes off so easily; no solvents involved, just a cloth. It wipes just as easily from chainring and sprocket teeth as it does from the chain.

Was £40, NOW £36

Offering versatile grip, a large volume and a floaty ride, the Connector Ultimate is great on and off-road and fits more frames than you might expect. This gravel tyre is built around Goodyear's Tubeless Complete carcass, which combines a tubeless bead with an airtight layer, reinforces it with anti-cut sidewall layers, and tops it off with R:Shield puncture protection beneath the central tread.

The tread consists of a virtually continuous central band of tightly packed shallow blocks, and it varies in width between 11mm and 17mm. The shoulder has larger, more widely spaced and 2mm high tread blocks. The largest (3mm) Y-shaped blocks provide edge grip every 18mm around the outside of the tread.

On every dry surface, these tyres excel – even when pushing hard – and the Connectors find grip and clear mud quickly from their tread in sloppy, wet areas.

Was £54.99, NOW £49.49

Rugged and incredibly protective load-carrying option, these linked panniers are not the lightest, and the roll-top on each is quite stiff, but they're very, very tough.

The two 16 litre bags are made from a durable waterproof fabric, with a roll-top closure, and each has a zipped compartment on the outside as well as reflective accents. The rear of each bag section is stiffened and there's a toughened bumper at the bottom. If you’re looking for a solidly built set of panniers these will serve you very well.

Clothing

Was £100, NOW £45

Made from a recycled polyester called 'Borghini', it's a lightweight, stretchy weave, designed for a figure-hugging, wind-cheating cut. Hexagonal mesh panels also run along the pits and sides for improved airflow and wicking. A low-profile collar and 'raw edge' sleeves continue the drag cheating narrative of this summer jersey.

The weave is very soft by synthetic standards, and the flat seams leave no unsightly branding on your skin - this is a very comfortable aero option.

Was £110, NOW £55

Flaunting some new eco-credentials, thanks to the inclusion of recycled polyester in the merino blend, in no way has this affected the excellent breathability, fit or comfort its predecessor offered.

The Classic II is a close-fitting road jersey, but there is room to move and breathe. The cut is tailored to your body in a riding position, offers plenty of coverage at the rear, and the shoulders and arms fit close to prevent any flapping at speed.

If you like listening to tunes or podcasts while on the move, the right pocket also has a cable port, and there are a couple of loops inside the jersey to keep cables tidy. The middle pocket also has a stretchy loop for a mini-pump and the outer two pockets are slightly angled, for easy access.

Was £186, NOW £111

“Hands down the most comfortable bib shorts I've tried”, our reviewer summed up - you can’t argue with that. Not only are these great for staying comfortable on long rides, the bibs also have useful cargo pockets for stashing riding shades, gels, food wrappers, a GoPro, a phone... pretty much anything (though not necessarily at the same time) that is not too heavy and that you want quick or easy access to. Yes, all those things can go in a jersey pocket, but these provide both more space, and easier access than a jersey pocket.

Was £220, NOW £143

The Premio Black bib shorts work impressively well in a wider range of temperatures than most: the thinner material wicks very effectively, but the tight weave means you can also stay comfortable in lower temperatures than you would in most shorts designed for wearing above 25°C.

Despite the leg and seat area being made up of only three panels, each of the same material, within each panel that same material has different qualities and thicknesses… Down at the bottom of the leg, for example, Castelli has essentially sewn elastication into the material in a lot of little dots that stretch for the first 9cm from the bottom of the leg - it’s a comfy and effective solution.

Was £140, NOW £98

This gilet is impressively warm for its pack size and weight, while also being breathable. The slightly relaxed fit means that you can use it for both pacy evening group rides as well as layering it in the winter.

Made in Italy from Ghisallo stretch-woven fabric, it has a Polartec Deltacheckered lining, which is very effective at keeping you warm on chilly starts. The collar is cut high and feels wonderfully cosy thanks to the thermal lining.

A light windproof fabric has also been added to the chest area, across the shoulders and the top of the back. It's well-placed to provide defence against brisk winds, while also supporting excellent breathability across the lower back and belly for an all-round comfortable riding experience.

Was £220, NOW £155

Offering a good blend of aero performance and ventilation while integrating MIPs protection nicely, this is a good all-round helmet with a strong leaning towards fast club riders and racers interested in aero performance.

The front six channels in combination with the seventh top vent provide just enough ventilation to regulate the temperature around your head on a warm British summer's day - hotspots aren’t noticeable, which is pretty for this type of helmet.

Met has also fitted its magnetic 'Fidlock' clasp under the chin that snaps together strong and it reduces the risk of skin pinching too.

Was £200, NOW £139.99

Boasting a super-clean look, body-hugging feel, high-quality finish, and Santini’s outstanding C3W chamois with gel inserts, these race-focussed bib shorts are hard to fault.

A seriously comfy ‘huggy’ feel is provided by fabric which is a mix of polyamide, nylon and elastane, and up top the straps are raw cut and neat. The legs are a compressive and robust-feeling fabric, while the grippers feature no less than two inches of honeycomb-shaped silicone, and they stick to your legs superbly.

The chamois is stand out; it feels more robust than all-foam options owing to gel pads and beyond these inserts is multi-density foam, with an impressive 1in taper which aids a smooth look once on. The result is seriously comfortable with no sit bone or soft tissue issues.

Was £84.99, NOW £68

Endura’s best-selling bib shorts are super-comfortable, offer a great fit, and the seat pad’s performance is sublime. The soft, Italian-made Power Lycra and the 600 Series Pad uses varying densities of gel inserts, with the thickest where you need the most padding, beneath the sit bones, and much thinner elsewhere to reduce bulk. It provides shock absorption without entirely removing ride feel.

The bib section is created using a lightweight mesh with a full back section and wide straps, which keeps pressure to a minimum, while the legs are held in place by a band that’s wide enough to cut down on any pressure points.

Was £110, NOW £88

It's very light, easily packable, gives zero rustle and offers exceptional breathability even as it protects you from chill winds - it ticks every box a windproof shell should.

At the front is Assos' very light Foil Ultra windproof, water-repellent and ripstop woven fabric. It's DWR treated for extra protection, while the side panels and underarms are a glossy, warp-knit, windproof textile with plenty of give, so the jacket can easily accommodate other layers. The rear panel is 'stretch-net' mesh, which contributes hugely to the breathability so many windproof jackets lack. There's no flapping, and the cuffs are sufficiently elasticated to keep out drafts without being restrictive or impossible to get over gloves.

Was £139.99, NOW £119.99

Incredibly comfortable, these mid-range SPD shoes can be ridden hard and then be happy to be walked about in, they're great.

The synthetic leather upper is supple yet sturdy enough for off-road scuffles; it's essentially one piece of material, with just an added reinforced section to secure the strap across the toe, while closure is taken care of by a single Boa L6 ratchet dial.

The XC5s have a glass fibre-reinforced nylon sole that’s stiff enough for riding while being a little flexy for walking. The tread on the bottom is supplied by Michelin in what Shimano says is an exclusive high-traction, mud-shedding tread pattern outsole, and it does its job very well.

Was £229.99, NOW £199.99

Giro has trickled down its MIPS Spherical tech to this comfortable lid with ample adjustability, the less race-focused Helios.

Spherical tech uses two separate foam liners and 'elastomeric anchors' in a ball and socket construction, with the outer one rotating around the inner in the event of a crash. These shells are designed to absorb harmful rotational forces to provide greater protection and, integrated as such, ventilation and sweat management has been massively improved.

Was £190, NOW £168

With exceptionally good wind- and water-resistant, this jacket will keep you comfortable on rides in middling temperatures, especially when the weather can't decide what it's going to do. The jacket is cut slim, and sits close on both the body and the arms; this means there's no annoying and inefficient flapping.

The Polartec NeoShell fabric is the real star of the show, being used for everything but that back panel, the cuffs, waistband and inner collar where you get Sportful's lighter NoRain material for increased breathability and suitability for slightly warmer temperatures.