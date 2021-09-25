Ravemen PR2400 USB Rechargeable DuaLens Front Light with Remote

If your N+1 is getting out of control with both mountain bikes and road bikes – or you have a bit of a gravel fetish which sees you switching from road to trail multiple times – you should take a look at the Ravemen PR2400. With the ability to switch between a road friendly lens and the full-monty 2,400 lumen, five LED option, this is a light that covers all eventualities. Chuck in great build quality, a wireless remote, decent burn times and an easy-to-read display and you can't go far wrong.
I'm a massive fan of the PR1600, Ravemen's highest-powered road specific front light, and it's sat on my handlebar for the last couple of winters. The twin LEDs and lenses do different jobs: one offers a wide, flat 'dipped' beam, while the other gives a full-beam floodlight effect. A simple tap on the button switches from dipped to full beam, just like in your car.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Since the world went mental last year though, my riding has centered around the large expanses of near uninhabited gravel trails on my doorstep, often linked by short sections of road. The PR2400 gives me that useable light on the road, while also delivering a huge amount of punch on the trails.
It's a single unit – as in there is no external battery pack – which is impressive, considering its small size and ability to kick out 2,400 lumens for 1.5hrs.
The Ravemen uses five LEDs. There's a central diffuse one for road use, while off-road mode adds in the four around the outside. Let's kick off with the road mode.
Light up
The way the lens has been designed gives the central LED that flat, cut-off beam Ravemen uses on its road lights. It gives decent spotlight up the road without the spread heading for the sky, alongside a wide pool of light just in front of your tyre to pick up potholes and other obstructions. If you haven't tried a light like this before, it really is amazing compared to many other competitors. The spread of illumination is very impressive.
You get five road modes, which you scroll through; there is no hi/low dipped beam like you get on the PR1600. High gives you 900 lumens (3.4hrs), Mid is 500 lumens (5.5hrs), Low gives 300 lumen for 11.5hrs and Eco allows 45hrs at 100 lumens.
The only downside is you have to go through rapid flashing to get back to the High setting, although as you have a 500-lumen steady beam alongside the flash you don't feel like you're switching from a country lane to a nightclub dancefloor, which is better than most.
Lights by Exposure have you switch to pulse mode with a long press, keeping it separate from the solid settings – something I wish Ravemen, along with a lot of other brands, would mimic.
Beaming with joy
Anyway, that aside. The beam pattern of the single LED is very good, and I found 900 lumens as much as I needed for all but the most technical of descents on wet roads where you don't get as much light bouncing back from the surface as you do in the dry.
A press on the mode button (the larger of the two) or the wireless remote switches you to mountain biking mode. Here you get three levels, which are High for 2,400 lumens (1.5hrs), Mid for 1,200 lumens (2.4hrs) and Low for a 600 lumen light that lasts 5.5hrs.
When using all of the LEDs, you are basically getting a classic full beam: a far-reaching high beam alongside a wide beam that covers everything directly in front of you.
Stay focused
Some lights claim massive lumen figures, but actually provide lacklustre illumination with it. The PR2400 really throws the light up the road (or trail) though, and wastes none of it. One neat little addition is the emergency mode. Press and hold the smaller button and it jumps to the 2,400 full output, whether you're in road or off-road mode at the time.
>The best 2021 front lights for cycling: Our big beam comparison engine plus how-to-choose guide
A few times this saved my skin as I hit a technical section off-road. Also, if you are on an A-road you can use it to flash in HGVs, to let them know they've fully passed you when overtaking.
So, it's easy to operate and works very well when it comes to the beam pattern. It doesn't stop there though – this is one very well-built light.
The PR2400 is machined from aluminium with plenty of cooling fins, and the front and rear sections are screwed into position. It's certainly robust, and neither rain nor harsh shower testing caused issues with water ingress, thanks to its IPX8 rating.
Screen star
When it comes to usability, the PR2400 doesn't leave you guessing either. You get a full OLED runtime display showing burntime and which mode you are in. Battery life is as claimed, especially after a few charges.
At the rear, two rubber covers shield a USB-C charging port, and you can use either mains electricity or an external power bank while on the move for charging. There's a standard USB on the output side if you need to charge something else with it instead.
The mount is fixed to the handlebar by a setscrew – none of that rubber band malarkey here. Once fitted that's it; just slide the light on to the tapered mount and jobs a good 'un. The addition of a magnet is welcome, so if you don't fully locate it the unit shouldn't jettison itself down the road.
Value
Ravemen is asking £199 for the PR2400. That isn't a lot of money for a 2,400 lumen headlamp which actually delivers that sort of output.
Gemini's Duo 2200 Multisport front light is £229, for instance, and dishes out – as you've no doubt guessed – 2,200 lumens. It's split into two parts, though, as a head unit and separate battery. Still, it's lighter at 253g (the PR2400 is 321g) if that's important to you, and you get 2hrs of burn time at full power too.
Exposure's Race MK15 has an output of 1,450 lumens but, using its very clever Reflex ++ technology it will deliver 2,200 lumens when you need it, such as on descents. It's a very clever light for £250.
Conclusion
The PR2400 is a rare light, one that works well whether you're riding on the road or trails. The beam patterns are excellent, as is the build quality. If you do ride on various terrains I can't think of many other lights that deliver such a complete package for so little money.
Verdict
Delivers for both on and off roading thanks to high outputs, great battery life and brillant beam patterns
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Ravemen PR2400 USB Rechargeable DuaLens Front Light with Remote
Size tested: 105mm x 51mm x 36mm (H)
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ravemen says, "Featuring 5 high-intensity white LEDs and 8000mAh/3.6V high-capacity rechargeable battery, the PR2400 is a high-performance bike light designed for riders who love night riding especially night trail riding. With a maximum of 2400 lumens output and user-friendly features such as OLED runtime display and wireless remote switch, the PR2400 will enhance your night riding experience to a whole new level and let you enjoy the thrill of night riding like you never did before!"
It's a truly versatile light that'll work off-road without irritating other users when you're on it.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Ravemen lists:
Cutting-edge performance with high output and high-capacity battery
High/low beams optical design with 5 white LEDs and a maximum of 2400 lumens output; built-in high-capacity 8000mAh rechargeable Li-ion batteries
Anti-glare flood beam for road cycling
Special optical lens for the central LED to reduce glare for other road users and provide close-range wide floodlight and a long-distance spotlight for urban riding
HiLo beam system for mountain biking
A simulation to the design of automotive headlights with far-reaching high beam and wide low beam for all-terrain riding, whether it is for trail or gravel riding.
OLED runtime display and mode indicators
Display the remaining runtime of each brightness level instantly in an intuitive way and helps to select the ideal brightness level for different riding situations
Wireless remote switch
Turn on/off the light and change brightness levels safely without releasing the grip; single click activates the maximum output for signaling or emergency lighting
Battery runtime extension
Extend the runtime of the battery by connecting with external power source for emergency lighting when the light is in low power, so no need to worry about being left in darkness!
Type-C input port and standard USB output port
Type-C reversible connector to charge your light easily and no need to flip around for the correct orientation; USB output port to use the light as a powerbank and to charge your digital devices when in need
Aircraft-grade aluminium body and IPX8 waterproof design
Solid and lightweight aluminium case with multi-fins for better heat dissipation performance; IPX8 waterproof design for heavy rain and muddy road cycling.
Specification:
LED: 5*high-efficiency white LEDs
Battery: 8000mAh/3.6V rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
Dimensions: 105mm (L) x 51mm (W) x 36mm (H)
Weight: 282g
Materials: The front and main body is made by aluminium with Mil Type III Hard Coat
Anodizing, the rear part and the handlebar mount are made of durable plastic
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
8/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
Rate the light for value:
7/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A really impressive light with beam patterns that work both on and off the road.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The beam patterns.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Having to scroll through flash to get back to high mode on the road setting.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This is a well priced light considering the power output and battery life. I've mentioned some comparisons in the review.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
If you mix your time between on and off-road riding, the PR2400 is hard to fault. The beam patterns are great, as are battery life and build quality. There is very little to fault here.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Why continue the thinking at all and keep mentioning it, it's a bit like reminding people at the shops if they want a plastic bag, if you keep...
I actually thought I was about to see John McClane appear a second later out of the smoke.
Or maybe he should avoid gambling for the rest of the year as he's used up his quota of good luck.
Wahoo Elemnt Bolt vs Garmin Edge 530 - which is better? Surely?
And maybe if the desire to keep tanks full continues for any length of time, causing shortages at the pump, which a shortage of fuel delivery...
Maybe they need to change their name then, because accidents is all they investigate, apparently.
yes my experience of insurance companies is they react to legal teams who they know will take them to the cleaners, and will stall, prevaricate,...
I use a vintage bicycle; you push or pull a small lever, and you will get a long ring. The problem is that the frames they sell are not suitable...
I think that is why he pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving as the in-cab footage and his initial pleas of innocence wouldn't have added up...