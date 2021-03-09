The German company SKS has long been the master of the chromoplastic mudguard. My first road bike came with similar SKS guards and they survived over a decade of heavy use. Once fitted on the bike, this new super-wide pair – the catchily named SKS Chromoplastics Mudguard Set 65mm 28 – performed faultlessly, significantly reducing the amount of muck and road spatter that would otherwise end up on both you and your bike.

These SKS Chromoplastics are about as well thought out as any mudguards around. They're available in a wide range of sizes: 35mm, 45mm, 50mm, 55mm and the 65mm-wide set tested, which measure an accurate 65-66mm. Most are available in silver as well as black, though not the 65s.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The front mudguard comes with SKS's Secu-Clip 'break-away' fittings, a safety feature designed to release the mudguard if something gets jammed between it and the tyre, potentially throwing you over the front wheel. This is a genuinely crucial feature – years ago I met a cyclist to whom this happened, resulting in a very unwelcome meeting of face on tarmac.

A feature I hadn't come across before is the new SKS end cap. The older ones were plain rubber caps that simply slotted on the end of the stay and were all-too-easily dislodged, resulting in frequent scratching of shins by the sharp end of the stays. The new rubber end cap fits not just over the end of the stays but also loops around the nut that secures the stay to the mudguard, keeping them secure and your shins cut-free.

This does mean that the mudguards take a little time to set up as you will almost certainly need to take a hacksaw to the 3.4mm-thick steel stays. I had to trim about 4cm to fit my bike with its 35mm tyres.

I'm not always the most dextrous when it comes to wielding a hacksaw but I managed this without drawing blood. After more than an hour reading the instructions, sorting out the myriad little parts, measuring (remember the mantra, 'measure twice, cut once') and, finally, cutting, I had the guards on the bike.

Once fitted, they were pretty much faultless. The front mudguard has a rear flap for even greater protection…

…while the rear is shaped to keep it away from your chain – or in the case of my bike, the chainguard.

The rear mudguard has a reflector, too, though I'd have appreciated more reflective details overall.

In addition to working very well, the mudguards stayed secure and silent over some very poor surfaces, of which there is no shortage at present. The final positives for the mudguards are that they come with a five-year guarantee and every single SKS nut, bolt, widget, end cap, Secu-Clip and stay is available as a spare part, so I'd hope to get another decade's worth of use out of this pair.

> Buyer’s Guide: 17 of the best mudguards

Cost-wise these SKS mudguards are on a par with Kinesis' Fend Off mudguards and more expensive than Tortec's Reflector Mudguards that we rated highly back in 2015, though these don't seem to be widely available now.

> 9 top survival tips for cycling in the rain

Other than a lack of reflective details – apart from the rear reflector – I found very little to fault with these SKS mudguards. Having to cut the stays to length takes a little time and care, but once the guards are fitted they're pretty much a fit-and-forget item that should last for years, with spares and a guarantee to back up the initial high-quality product.

Verdict

Tough, high-quality and offer great protection, with a five-year guarantee and widely available spares adding to the package

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website