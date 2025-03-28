Check out these handcrafted mother-of-pearl concept wheels — but will anyone ever be able to ride them?

A pair of striking wheels are turning heads at the Taipei Cycle Show, the concept product handcrafted with a mother-of-pearl finish. Whether we'll ever see these hit the road remains to be seen as the brand behind them, Aviiav, says it is currently testing the wheels to work out if they can be used and sold.

Aviiav is a brand based in Incheon, South Korea, the Jagae special art edition finishing a pair of its carbon wheels with mother-of-pearl, a traditional Korean decorative technique that has been around for more than 1,000 years and has been used to decorate the high-end handmade furniture of noble families in the country.

2025 Aviiav Jagae mother-of-pearl wheelset (credit: Aviiav)

Taking the traditional technique to its wheels, Aviiav says the Jagae is based on its Aldo2, a $3,499 (£2,700) carbon "pro-level" road wheel that apparently offers "extreme lightness, proven aerodynamic performance, and incredible stiffness", the holy trinity of what bike brands always seem to tell us about all their hottest new products.

"This work creates new artistic value by combining mother-of-pearl, a traditional Korean decorative technique that has been around for over 1,000 years, and carbon, a modern cutting-edge material," Aviiav suggests.

2025 Aviiav Jagae mother-of-pearl wheelset (credit: Aviiav)

"The Jagae wheel is a work of art that is handcrafted one by one on the surface of the rim by Korean mother-of-pearl master SeungCheon Kuk. Just as Aldo rims are handcrafted one by one by engineers in Korea, mother-of-pearl is also a handmade piece."

The decorative flourishes will of course add a fair bit of weight but if you're after a set of these it's unlikely you're buying them to set Strava KOMs up Alpe d'Huez. All that is hypothetical anyway and obviously there is no word on potential pricing yet, Aviiav still testing the concept product to see if it can be brought to market.

2025 Aviiav Jagae mother-of-pearl wheelset (credit: Aviiav)

With the Aldo2 already priced at around £2,700 it's safe to say that if these ever do become available they'll set you back a fair wad of cash. The Aldo2 has a claimed weight of 1,240g, down 300g from the previous version and performed better in the wind tunnel too, according to the brand.