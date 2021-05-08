The Giant Recon HL 350 is a brilliant front commuter light, delivering a decent level of brightness, good run times and fast USB charging in a compact lightweight package.

Part of a range that runs from 100 lumens (Recon HL 100) to a massive 1800 lumens (Recon HL 1800), this 350 lumen model sits squarely in the commuter light sector.

It has three steady modes and two flashing ones, is USB rechargeable, is IPX7 waterproof and mounts to the bar with a straightforward strap. Side windows spill light for visibility at junctions.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

This is an incredibly easy light to fit. The simplicity makes it perfect for commuting – leaving lights on when you stop is often not an option. Despite this it's a sturdy attachment too, and a good size for cluttered bars.

The full-power beam is sufficient for me to see even on dark roads, but it really comes into its own in towns and suburbs. The beam is nicely average – neither narrow nor wide – giving good visibility to a decent distance. The flashing modes are ideal for daylight, too.

One thing I appreciate is that it doesn't turn on in high beam (a personal bugbear as it ruins your night vision), but instead comes on in the lowest steady mode. Clicking the button cycles through modes in the familiar way.

Run time is convenient for commuting, plus the claimed 1.7 hours on full power was, at least during my test, reliably more like two hours. The lowest steady mode (100 lumens) does more like six hours. Flashing modes take it up to about 12 hours.

It only takes about 2.5 hours to charge from dead, which again is ideal for office commutes. The light automatically lowers its power mode when starting to run out of juice too, to maximise remaining run time.

At £34.99, the Giant Recon HL 350 is on par with quite a few other similarly bright lights, such as the Vel 300 Lumen Front Light at £30 and the Cateye AMPP 400 Front Light at £29.99. It's significantly lighter than the Cateye, but a similar weight and size to the Vel.

With its fast charging and decent battery life, low weight and compact design, it's hard to find fault. The sturdy build and strong water resistance (it can actually be submerged) mean it should last well too. I certainly didn't have any issues in the rain.

The HL 350 is a supremely well-designed, user-friendly commuter light that ticks all the boxes – and is good value for money too.

Verdict

A well-designed, easy to use and effective light with a good balance of run times, output and charge time

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website