Endura FS260-Pro Bibshort

Endura says the FS260-Pro Bibshort is its best-selling pair of bib shorts, and after wearing them for the last five or six weeks I can see why. They are super-comfortable, offer a great fit, and the chamois is sublime, both on the road and the gravel, should you fancy a little off-road adventuring. They achieve this without being stupid money too.

The FS260-Pros are extremely comfortable throughout thanks to the soft, Italian-made Power Lycra used for the main section and the 600 Series Pad.

That pad uses varying densities of gel inserts, with the thickest where you need the most padding, beneath the sit bones, and much thinner elsewhere to reduce bulk and bunching. A small mesh section at the front goes a little way to help breathability.

It offers a great balance of providing shock absorption without removing ride feel from the bike, which I'm definitely a fan of.

During the tail end of testing these, I've been riding Ribble's Endurance AL e, and one thing I've noticed about using an e-bike is that I don't get out of the saddle at all. This can lead to some discomfort in some shorts, but wearing the Enduras, whether on a two or three-hour ride aboard the Ribble, has seen no issues whatsoever.

All the seams are placed out of the way so there are no issues with rubbing or chafing, regardless of how long you are riding for, and the Power Lycra offers a small amount of compression, so you get a close fit and no bunching of the material.

That's helped by the fact that the FS260-Pros are curved, making them more comfortable in a riding position rather than when you're standing up.

Sizing is realistic to the UK market, too. They have a close fit without being full-on race tight; the mediums here fit me a treat, exactly as the sizing guide suggests.

The legs are held in place by a wide band which uses a bit of silicone to grip your skin. Its width certainly cuts down on any pressure points around your thighs.

The bib section is created using a lightweight mesh with a full back section (no cutout) and wide straps, which stop any pressure as they pass over the shoulders.

There is plenty of coverage at the front, too, if you like your shorts to finish further up your stomach.

Priced at £84.99, the Enduras are really good value for money. The quality of finish is very high throughout, and they are certainly looking to be durable with no wear and tear where they have been in contact with the saddle.

It's great to see a choice of colours too. I like this grey with fluoro yellow decals, but they are also available in navy with light blue leg grippers, all black, or black with either red or white grippers.

When it comes to the competition, I'd say the Enduras match the comfort and performance of the Rapha Classic bib shorts I reviewed last month – for half the price!

They are hot on the heels of the MAAP Team Bib Evos, which are some of the best shorts I've worn. And they're a cool £190.

The Spitfire bib shorts from Bioracer are a fiver less than the FS260-Pros, and I liked them when I tested them – apart from the straps not being the most comfortable – but they aren't on the same level as the Enduras.

Conclusion

The FS260-Pros are great bib shorts, delivering everything you want, from fit, to comfort, to performance, which is very impressive considering they come in at less than £100.

Verdict

Hard to fault thanks to great comfort and fit, especially with their sub-£100 price tag

