Part of the company's urban-focused luggage range, the Altura Thunderstorm City 20 Pannier delivers fully waterproof load-carrying capability in a smart and durable package, with good commuter features. It could lend itself to a spot of touring, too, though it is a bit pricey.

One of the first things you notice about this pannier, other than the fact that it actually looks quite smart, is that it nicely straddles the line of rugged and protective without tipping over into heavy. The TPU-coated polyester fabric screams durability but the pannier itself isn't going to add too much to the on-bike weight.

With a 20-litre capacity, it has commuter-focused features rather than touring – it's fully waterproof with a roll-top closure to keep out the rain, has reflective accents all over it to maximise visibility, a padded laptop sleeve built into the structure inside, plus a zipped interior pocket, sleeve pocket and key loop.

It attaches with a robust and high quality R&K Klickfix mechanism. Designed to fit pretty much any gauge of rack tubing, it's simply a case of adjusting the hooks at the top as per the clear instructions. It's also possible to get a separate insert for larger tubing. Adjusting its position is quick and easy too, and the bag is secure and stable once fitted.

One particularly pleasing feature is the push-button release, making it a superfast job to fit and remove the bag, once all the initial fitting has been set up. The grab loop makes it easy to carry and there are loops if you want to add your own carry strap.

The roll-top fastens with an unusual but simple strap with hook and daisy-chain. This suggests greater longevity than many, as there's no complex buckle to break, which can be a weak point on this sort of pannier.

It's a defiantly waterproof bag, offering really good protection from the weather, with sealed seams as well as that TPU-coated fabric.

The laptop sleeve is big enough for devices up to 15in and the padding is pretty decent, while the stiffened back panel gives extra confidence in its protective abilities.

As well as the various reflective bits and bobs, there are also tabs both sides of the bag for attaching lights. And if you want more visibility, the pannier is also available in high-vis yellow as well as the black.

Despite the fact that this is aimed at the commuter market, I'd be happy taking it touring too – the additional weight of the pannier itself isn't a deal breaker, and its waterproof and rugged build make it ideal for long days of inclement travel.

In terms of price, the Altura does sit towards the top end for panniers of this sort of size. It's £10 more than the slightly larger (24l) and slightly heavier (1.1kg on our scales) touring-tuned Vaude Aqua Back Pannier, which Emma reviewed as a pair back in 2018, and it's roughly twice the price of the Oxford Aqua V20, though being quite stiff and a basic open space design, the Oxford is a little less versatile.

In terms of quality and features, the Altura is comparable to Thule's Shield Pannier, but again it's still a bit more expensive as those are £131 for the pair – and bigger.

It is cheaper than both sizes of the Brooks Scape Panniers, though – and almost a steal compared with Chrome Industries' £140 Urban Ex Pannier.

Ultimately, the Altura is an excellent bag, and though it is quite expensive I would still recommend it – it's extremely easy and convenient to use, with confidence-inspiring protection and good urban-friendly features. Being lighter than many waterproof panniers also makes it an attractive proposition for occasional touring use, adding to its value.

Verdict

A really well-considered design that delivers excellent performance

