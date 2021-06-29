The Castelli Premio Black Bib Shorts are fantastic – they're comfortable on long distances, have an excellent pad, and deliver compression qualities, all the while feeling like they're hardly there. A couple of times the straps have twisted when on top of a baselayer, and they are expensive, but they are very impressive.

I took a look at the last version of the Castelli Premios in 2017 and found them a very impressive pair of bib shorts, so when the chance came up to test the newest iteration I jumped at it.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The first thing you notice about these is that the material is considerably thinner than almost any other shorts you're likely to have come across, with an almost papery quality. There are only a couple of other shorts I've used that feel similar, ashmei's Cycle Bib Short that I tested a couple of years ago being the closest.

However, it's a little simplistic to say that the fabric is the same across the bib shorts, because despite the leg and seat area being made up of only three panels, each of the same material, within each panel that same material has different qualities and thicknesses... without Castelli needing to include additional panels.

There is a lot going on in these shorts, so, starting at the bottom of the leg: Castelli has essentially sewn elastication into the material in a lot of little dots that stretch for the first 9cm from the bottom of the leg, in place of traditional silicone gripper. This means they sit close to the leg and keep the shorts in place without any uncomfortable pulling that you would almost certainly get if you had used a similar amount of silicone gripper.

Castelli has forgone seams and hems at the bottom of the shorts, instead going for a seamless laser cut which creates a close fit against the leg. This has a number of benefits, including reducing irritation and weight, and improving their aero qualities.

Above the elastication the material stays the same, but Castelli has added around 10.5cm of compression bands, which sit around the middle of your quads. While there are many shorts out there that offer compression, I found I could really feel it working here, despite it being the same material as both above and below. The material is also thicker around the thighs than it is at the front, to help support you better.

The manufacturing process for the fabric also means the shorts work impressively well in a wider range of temperatures than most: the thinner material wicks very effectively, but the tight weave means you can also stay comfortable in lower temperatures than you would in most shorts designed for wearing above 25°C.

As I mentioned, the amount of stitching is reduced significantly throughout by the shorts being made up of only three panels – one panel for each leg and a smaller central panel across the small of the back. This design is made possible thanks to the impressive amount of stretch in the fabric, so you don't need to rely on different panels to mould to your body shape. Castelli has also included an additional lining at the back of the shorts to avoid any risk of the thin material revealing more than you intended.

Castelli has used its range-topping Progetto X2 Air Seamless pad, which has variable densities and gel padding throughout, combining to make an undeniably comfortable chamois. It is soft and breathable too, so after a few hours in the saddle on a hot day you aren't left in a swampy mess.

The previous version of the Premios used the Progetto X2, which I liked, but this is a step up again. Much like the rest of the shorts, where the fabric thickness changes gradually, the pad also moves gradually from thickest at the back to thinnest at the front without any noticeable steps where different thicknesses meet.

Above the waist, a well-vented back panel allows heat to escape quickly, alongside two thin straps. In the past, these straps have had a tendency twist; it's one area of Castelli bibs that could have been improved. To try to combat this without losing the benefits of how flat they sit, Castelli has added a tab of thicker fabric that is meant to help the straps sit flat against the body. I found that this worked fine when I wasn't wearing a baselayer, but with a layer underneath they did occasionally still twist.

Aside from the occasional twisting, the straps offer a good amount of stretch and sit flat against the body; generally, throughout a long ride you almost forget they're there.

Given how technically accomplished these bib shorts are, combined with the number of innovations within the design, their rrp of £220 isn't surprising. They are a full £55 more than the shorts they're replacing, but I would say they're £55 better.

At this price point they are up against some big hitters, though. Jamie thought Velocio's Concept Bib Shorts were impressive, but they don't offer anything close to the level of innovative design and cost £235.

Probably the closest in terms of technological advancement are the Rapha Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts, and they are even more expensive at £275.

> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best bib shorts

Overall, the Premio bib shorts are very impressive, and of the dozens I have tested over the past few years, they're the only ones that have struck me as an obvious jump forward. They aren't perfect – the straps did still occasionally twist, and they are at the top end in terms of price – but there is nothing else I could find that didn't impress.

Verdict

Genuinely innovative bib shorts that feel like a technological leap forward – comfortable, light, durable and not cheap

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website