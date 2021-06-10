Rapha Women’s Classic Jersey II

The latest version of Rapha's Women's Classic Jersey II is a lovely top for summer rides. It's well made, looks stylish, feels soft and comfortable, and has all the features you'd hope for. That it's now made with recycled polyester just adds to its appeal.

Like the previous Classic II, it's made with Rapha Performance Merino 150 fabric (RPM150), but here the 36% merino is mixed with 64% recycled polyester, upping its eco credentials.

It's lighter and more breathable than the original Classic that Lara tested back in 2010, which had 39% merino in its Sportwool mix. It might not be first choice for blisteringly hot days, especially if you're really pushing it, but for more relaxed rides on warm days it's a great choice.

It does feel a little more delicate than the original (which I still have in my wardrobe, still going strong), with a couple of tiny snags showing in the fabric.

It has what Rapha calls a 'Refined Classic fit' for 'all-day comfort', with slight shaping to the body to take into account curves, and I found it just right. It sits comfortably on the hips with an elasticated section at the rear of the hem, with a cord lock to tighten it if necessary. A line of silicone gripper holds it in place reasonably well.

There's no silicone (or elastic) on the sleeve hems, but though they feel slightly loose at first, once on the bike the cuffs stay in place comfortably. It's not pretending to be an aero jersey, it's more about all-day comfort, and I'm very happy with that.

Only some of the seams are flatlock stitched, but nothing irritates at all. The collar has a soft fleecy strip that sits comfortably against the neck, and there's a zip garage at the top (formed from the zip baffle) that's nicely styled – it's the same contrast colour as the arm stripe. It really is a nicely made and stylish top.

Three deep pockets hold ride essentials securely, with the right-hand pocket incorporating a small zipped pocket. This has a mesh backing rather than doubling up the RPM fabric, helping prevent heat build-up. It also has reflective trim around the zip; every little helps.

If you like listening to tunes or podcasts while on the move, the right pocket also has a cable port, and there are a couple of loops inside the jersey to keep cables tidy.

The middle pocket also has a stretchy loop for a mini-pump (the original had a pump sleeve sewn in) and the outer two pockets are slightly angled, for easy access.

Value

It's certainly at the expensive end of the market. Using merino in the mix often shoves the price up, but Lusso's 35% merino, 65% polyester option is still only £69.99 and dhb's is £80, with 35% merino.

7mesh's Ashlu, made with 89% merino, 11% nylon, is also £110.

Conclusion

This is a classy bit of kit. It's very well made – if slightly more delicate than its predecessor – looks stylish, and performs really well for relaxed riding in the sun. It's not cheap, but it's £110 well spent.

Verdict

Really well made, with a perfect style and fit for relaxed rides – an excellent option

