road.cc Recommends updated with 10 exceptional products from Shimano, Giant, Fizik, SIS, Lusso + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends is here with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in October 2021, and we've added some great products to the mix.

It’s the start of the month which means it's time for another update to our ever-growing road.cc Recommends section, and now all our October selections have been added. Find out what made it in and watch the show on Sunday…

As you'll hopefully all know by now, road.cc Recommends is a shiny extension to our reviews section in which we pick out the products that have reviewed the best over the previous month. Anything that got less than eight and a bit out of ten we don't wanna know, this is the crème de la crème. Here are the 10 things we've added for October that you need to know about...

Science in Sport Bet Fuel Gel

Giant Escape 0 Disc

Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon Road Shoe

Wolf Tooth WT-1 All Conditions Chain Lube

Sundried Power Sports Bra

NVPA Bib/Short Navy

Shimano Dura-Ace FC-R9200-P Power Meter

Lusso Comfort Break Bibshorts

Raveman PR2400 USB Rechargeable DuaLens Front Light with Remote

Peaty's Max Grip Carbon Assembly Paste

This month’s selection includes one bike, a comfortable hybrid that’s still fast, the Giant Escape 0 Disc. The lightweight frame offers good levels of stiffness, but it was the comfort that impressed us, with the bike offering a smooth ride that is undoubtedly aided by the space for chunky tyres and a vibration-damping carbon seatpost.

If you have a bit of a gravel fetish which sees you switching from road to trail multiple times, you should take a look at the Ravemen’s PR2400 front light which makes it into recommends this month. Reviewer Stu was a fan of the ability to switch between a road friendly lens and the full-monty 2,400 lumen, five LED option. “Chuck in great build quality, a wireless remote, decent burn times and an easy-to-read display and you can't go far wrong,” he summed up.

Lusso and Sundried both delivered on products that really meet the needs of its female target and with a reasonably friendly price tag too.

Sundried’s medium support Power Sports Bra provides a secure yet comfy fit, featuring removable padding and well-thought-out ventilation holes for breathability where most needed - for just £22 it is a real steal.

The no-fuss, no-clasp comfort break design of Lusso’s £100 bib shorts, which is as pleasant to wear on the bike as it is easy to pee in, really does make mid-ride pit stops as easy for women as they are for men. These bib shorts are also light, comfortable and feel like a second skin, a winner all round.

Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9200-P power meter really impressed and makes it in. Liam says it’s a “very good power meter providing consistent, reliable data that is easy to train with, and Shimano has sorted the L/R balance issues”.

The road.cc Recommends Show

As usual, a road.cc Recommends show on our YouTube channel will follow this selection, so be sure to tune in on Sunday after it goes live at 12:30pm. We'll be taking you through all of our picks in more depth, and also regular spots such as coffee stop of the month and our favourite komoot route will feature too.

Be sure to head on over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions