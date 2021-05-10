The Sportful Fiandre Pro Medium Jacket is an exceptionally good wind- and water-resistant option for keeping you comfortable on rides in middling temperatures, especially when the weather can't decide what it's going to do.

Hold your horses road.cc, haven't you already reviewed this jacket? No, although this is similar to the Sportful Fiandre Pro that Dave Arthur reviewed for us. It uses the same Polartec NeoShell fabric on the front and the arms, but here you get Sportful's lighter NoRain material round at the back for increased breathability and suitability for slightly warmer temperatures.

> Find your nearest dealer here

As with that other model, the Polartec NeoShell fabric is the real star of the show here, used for everything but that back panel, the cuffs, waistband and inner collar. Put another way, it's the red stuff in the pictures.

Polartec bills NeoShell as 'the world's most breathable waterproof fabric technology'. Whether that means there's more breathable waterproof fabric technology in outer space, I couldn't say, but I can tell you that it's also virtually windproof (it blocks 99.9%, apparently), stretchy – especially across its width – and lightweight. If you're the sort of person who gets bothered by rustling fabrics, I'd say it's about a medium in that respect.

The NeoShell fabric itself doesn't let water through. Rain and spray beads up and rolls off the surface. The NoRain fabric used for the rear panel is a brush-backed fleecy fabric with a DWR (durable water repellent) treatment – so it's a lot like Castelli's NanoFlex, for example, and several other materials out there these days. It shrugs off drizzle but will eventually get overwhelmed by full-on rain. The advantage is that it's as breathable as any other Roubaix-type fabric, and it's hugely stretchy.

None of the seams are taped (the ones around the shoulders of the Sportful Fiandre Pro are taped) so this jacket in no way replaces a hardshell waterproof, but it's great for those days when you get the occasional light shower, when it's misty or foggy, or when the roads are wet and there's spray in the air. If you live in the UK, that's a lot of the time.

Sportful suggests the Fiandre Pro Medium Jacket is suitable for 10°C and upwards. I'd say you could comfortably use it when the temperature is a couple of degrees below that with a long sleeve thermal baselayer. It doesn't offer deep insulation for winter use, though. NeoShell is quite a thin fabric that keeps you warm mostly by stopping the wind getting in.

At the top end, you could wear the Fiandre Pro Medium Jacket in temperatures up to maybe 15-16°C with a short sleeve, lightweight baselayer underneath. NeoShell feels perfectly comfortable next to bare arms. I'm writing this review after a 12°C medium-intensity spin and I've found it about right for conditions like this – so you'll get a lot of use out of it in both the spring and autumn.

Polartec says, 'By engineering optimal pore size and placement, NeoShell releases heat and perspiration without high-pressure build-up. Continuous air exchange enhances natural thermoregulation, while still providing the needed protection from all outside elements.'

Basically, it is very, very good at letting excess heat and moisture out before you get uncomfortable, but you need to bear in mind that no waterproof membrane fabric can let sweaty vapour out as fast as you can produce it on a tough climb.

The Fiandre Pro Medium is cut slim, and I like that very much. I've been wearing a large, which is bang on for me according to Sportful's size chart, and it sits close on both the body and the arms. This means there's no annoying and inefficient flapping.

As mentioned above, there's a lot of stretch in the NeoShell fabric and there's even more in the NoRain, but if you're of a heavier build you might want to try before you buy, just to be sure. There's definitely no hiding in this one.

One drawback with many close-fitting jackets is that they feel tight somewhere or other, but I didn't find that to be the case here. Alter your position on the bike and there's no restriction around the shoulders.

The cuffs, waistband and inner collar are made from super-stretchy fabrics that all sit close. The tapered cuffs easily slot inside any gloves that extend over your wrists so no cold can get in there, while the waistband sits perfectly flat, a couple of tacky silicone stripes inside helping to keep it from riding up at the back. I just love the cut. Everything sits exactly where it should and there's no discomfort. Spot on!

The front zipper is a chunky-toothed option from YKK that comes with a windproof flap behind it and a chin guard up top. It looks like it's built to last and the zip pull is easy enough to grab in full-finger gloves.

You get the usual three open-topped pockets around the back, but no zipped option for cash or keys. The logo printed on the middle pocket is reflective, but that's yer lot.

Polartec NeoShell cycling jackets are never especially cheap. MAAP's Prime Stow jacket is £218, for example, and Giro's Chrono Pro NeoShell jacket is £249.99. With that in mind, the Fiandre Pro Medium Jacket is a decent price.

> Buyer’s Guide: 37 of the best 2021 waterproof cycling jackets

The Sportful Fiandre Pro Medium Jacket is made from excellent fabrics and the construction is similarly impressive. The result is a top performance in middling temperatures, especially when conditions are changeable and you're likely to need some sort of protection from light rain and/or road spray.

Verdict

Exceptionally good wind- and water-resistant jacket for middling temperatures and changeable conditions

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website