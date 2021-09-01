The Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket is fantastic – okay it's pricey, but it ticks every box a windproof shell should: it's very light, easily packable, gives zero rustle and offers exceptional breathability even as it protects you from chill winds.
We're still waiting for the predicted heatwave here in the Cotswolds, where it's actually been perfect for testing the UMA GT Wind Jacket; strong winds, drizzle carried by said winds, and some pretty cool mornings. I'd say it's the most breathable windproof I've ever used.
> Find your nearest dealer here
At the front is Assos' very light Foil Ultra windproof, water-repellent and ripstop woven fabric. It's DWR treated for extra protection. Meanwhile the side panels and underarms are a glossy, warp-knit, windproof textile with plenty of give, so the jacket can easily accommodate bulky layers.
The rear panel is 'stretch-net' – basically a mesh with plenty of give, which contributes hugely to the breathability so many windproof jackets lack. All of this is closed with a full-length zipper, with camlock.
Fit
I tested a medium, as recommended by the size chart, and it was spot on. It's been completely unrestrictive; all the fabrics have varying degrees of stretch. The entire jacket has a considered cut; a regular body and sleeve length, combined with a feminine cut to ensure it all sits just as it should on the bike.
There's no flapping, and the cuffs are sufficiently elasticated to keep out drafts without being restrictive or impossible to get over mitts (or lightweight gloves). It's a fight to get them over thick winter ones, mind you.
The rear drop reaches easily over packed pockets, and the elasticated hem – fully lined with silicone – stays in place without issue.
The collar is well-judged to protect against biting winds, height-wise, and neither restrictive nor irritating; it's pretty stretchy if you happen to have a high-collared jersey on, too.
Performance
As a windproof jacket, I can't fault it. It doesn't rustle. It's as breathable as any windproof I've ever used. It doesn't flap about. It moves with you on the bike. It's worth noting that the toggle on the zipper isn't the biggest – grabbing it with a thicker glove is a little more challenging – but that's a pretty minor complaint.
> 11 of the best windproof cycling jackets — packable outer layers to keep out the chill
The water repellency is effective, and holds off very light showers for a decent duration – I was impressed by it, given how thin the fabric is. However, given mesh rear panel, you really don't want to be out in anything more than a bit of drizzle; having the front half repelling water is pretty useless if your back is getting a drenching.
Assos has done everything to make this as light as possible. This means no stuff pouch or pockets, and no two-way zip. I personally didn't miss these.
You can access you jersey pockets via the rear vents. Reaching the central one takes a bit of patience, though I rarely found it a problem – I'd invariably been stashing the jacket in that one anyway. It scrunches up easily and is exceptionally small when packed down, small enough I could fit other things in with it.
Reflective detailing is minimal – there's a tab on the front of each shoulder and some on the rear seams. I wasn't a fan of the black version in terms of visibility, but there's also a Galaxy Pink version that at least offers increased visibility from the front - the mesh rear panel, however, is still black.
Value
£110 is a hefty amount for a windproof, and up there with the rest of the premium crowd. Castelli's Aria Shell W Jacket is £120, for instance, while Velocio's Women's Ultralight Jacket is £130.
If these prices sting too much, Specialized's Women's Hyprviz Race Series Wind Jacket is similar for £100 and Pactimo's Women's Divide manages to cost only two figures at £92, though Anna wasn't completely won over by it.
There are cheaper options still: for example, the Giro Women's Chrono Expert is £69.99 (and currently selling for £14 less).
Overall
The UMA GT Windproof Jacket is an outstanding bit of kit, and the quality of its fabrics, construction and fit – plus its first-rate breathability and lightweight packability – justify the price tag.
Verdict
Superb, almost flawless windproof that won't have you boiling inside it – assuming you're happy with the price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Assos says: 'An indispensable windproof, lightweight shell jacket for female riders, formulated for maximum protection and minimum bulk.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Assos lists:
Foil Ultra: A windproof, water-repellent, ripstop, lightweight and hyper-stretch woven fabric.
Stretch net: Deployed on the rear of the jacket for increased ventilation and improved contouring while on the bike
Rustle-free: This piece of apparel has been designed to be as quiet as possible with a rustle-free fabric
DWR: Treated with DWR (Durable Water Repellency) to protect you from rainfall
Full-length camLock zip: Slim, light zip for individually adjusting to the conditions
Ultra lightweight, ultra-packable: Designed with the lowest possible weight and great packability
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
The quality you'd expect for £110.
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
Great protection from the wind with top notch breathability. Only really good enough for the lightest of drizzle, due to the mesh rear.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
The stretch means it stands up to rough handling. As with most garments, the DWR will wear off over time.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
The front and sleeve areas are actually quite impressive for such a flimsy, thin fabric – but that's negated somewhat by having a mesh rear.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
10/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
10/10
Medium tipped our scales at 107g... by comparison, Pactimo's medium is 117g. These are featherlight jackets.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
9/10
Rate the jacket for value:
6/10
Expensive, but as a wind jacket, it's near faultless.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's only been through a few cycles, but is still performing as it did at the start of the test.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Does exactly what Asssos claims: provides maximum protection with minimum bulk, and most importantly, no boil in the bag effect.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Breathability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The black option. Assos does it in 'Galaxy Pink' too, though the rear mesh is still black.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£110 is a hefty amount for a windproof, and up there with the rest of the premium crowd. Castelli's Aria Shell W Jacket is £120, for instance, while Velocio's Women's Ultralight Jacket is £130.
If these prices sting too much, Specialized's Women's Hyprviz Race Series Wind Jacket is similar for £100 and Pactimo's Women's Divide manages to cost only two figures at £92, though Anna wasn't completely won over by it.
There are cheaper options still: Giro Women's Chrono Expert is £69.99 (and currently selling for £14 less).
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This offers great protection with outstanding breathability and a considered cut, all in an exceptionally light, minimalistic bundle. The only real issue is the high price, but even then it earns it.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
"You'll regret that for the rest of your life... both seconds of it."
Good price. The Andra rims have a reputation for durability, and Pro4 hubs are very serviceable with good parts availability and convertible axle...
Regarding the " finished off with a reassuring click as you freewheel – though it's not so loud as to be annoying.". One of the guys on our club...
Soylent Green isn't cheap, you know
Ƭ̵̬̊
Possibly. The pin retaining pads have a particularly weak head (some type of weaponised blancmange) and they get covered in brake dust which seems...
If there is a single trailer wheel, it sounds like that wheel will be behind the load, but under it. So some load will also be applied to the...
Apparently 1 out of every 10 Europeans were conceived on an IKEA bed which is really surprising as their shops are always well lit and pretty busy
It wasn't a shimano clamp though, it was a canyon clamp and, IIRC, PeakTorque suggested that it was because canyon had put the nut at the bar end...
If you look at my near miss here:...