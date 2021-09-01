The Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket is fantastic – okay it's pricey, but it ticks every box a windproof shell should: it's very light, easily packable, gives zero rustle and offers exceptional breathability even as it protects you from chill winds.

We're still waiting for the predicted heatwave here in the Cotswolds, where it's actually been perfect for testing the UMA GT Wind Jacket; strong winds, drizzle carried by said winds, and some pretty cool mornings. I'd say it's the most breathable windproof I've ever used.

At the front is Assos' very light Foil Ultra windproof, water-repellent and ripstop woven fabric. It's DWR treated for extra protection. Meanwhile the side panels and underarms are a glossy, warp-knit, windproof textile with plenty of give, so the jacket can easily accommodate bulky layers.

The rear panel is 'stretch-net' – basically a mesh with plenty of give, which contributes hugely to the breathability so many windproof jackets lack. All of this is closed with a full-length zipper, with camlock.

Fit

I tested a medium, as recommended by the size chart, and it was spot on. It's been completely unrestrictive; all the fabrics have varying degrees of stretch. The entire jacket has a considered cut; a regular body and sleeve length, combined with a feminine cut to ensure it all sits just as it should on the bike.

There's no flapping, and the cuffs are sufficiently elasticated to keep out drafts without being restrictive or impossible to get over mitts (or lightweight gloves). It's a fight to get them over thick winter ones, mind you.

The rear drop reaches easily over packed pockets, and the elasticated hem – fully lined with silicone – stays in place without issue.

The collar is well-judged to protect against biting winds, height-wise, and neither restrictive nor irritating; it's pretty stretchy if you happen to have a high-collared jersey on, too.

Performance

As a windproof jacket, I can't fault it. It doesn't rustle. It's as breathable as any windproof I've ever used. It doesn't flap about. It moves with you on the bike. It's worth noting that the toggle on the zipper isn't the biggest – grabbing it with a thicker glove is a little more challenging – but that's a pretty minor complaint.

The water repellency is effective, and holds off very light showers for a decent duration – I was impressed by it, given how thin the fabric is. However, given mesh rear panel, you really don't want to be out in anything more than a bit of drizzle; having the front half repelling water is pretty useless if your back is getting a drenching.

Assos has done everything to make this as light as possible. This means no stuff pouch or pockets, and no two-way zip. I personally didn't miss these.

You can access you jersey pockets via the rear vents. Reaching the central one takes a bit of patience, though I rarely found it a problem – I'd invariably been stashing the jacket in that one anyway. It scrunches up easily and is exceptionally small when packed down, small enough I could fit other things in with it.

Reflective detailing is minimal – there's a tab on the front of each shoulder and some on the rear seams. I wasn't a fan of the black version in terms of visibility, but there's also a Galaxy Pink version that at least offers increased visibility from the front - the mesh rear panel, however, is still black.

Value

£110 is a hefty amount for a windproof, and up there with the rest of the premium crowd. Castelli's Aria Shell W Jacket is £120, for instance, while Velocio's Women's Ultralight Jacket is £130.

If these prices sting too much, Specialized's Women's Hyprviz Race Series Wind Jacket is similar for £100 and Pactimo's Women's Divide manages to cost only two figures at £92, though Anna wasn't completely won over by it.

There are cheaper options still: for example, the Giro Women's Chrono Expert is £69.99 (and currently selling for £14 less).

Overall

The UMA GT Windproof Jacket is an outstanding bit of kit, and the quality of its fabrics, construction and fit – plus its first-rate breathability and lightweight packability – justify the price tag.

Verdict

Superb, almost flawless windproof that won't have you boiling inside it – assuming you're happy with the price

