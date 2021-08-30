The Prime Race Computer Mount is a relatively cost-effective, good-looking alloy out-front mount that works perfectly well, comes in two lengths and, erm... yeah, that's it, really. Which is great!

As a seasoned Garmin user (I've owned or tested a 510, 520, 520 Plus and 820), one of my bugbears is the mount Garmin usually supplies. Although perfectly secure and functional, it's a chunky piece of plastic that pokes out over the front wheel – it seems a shame to spend up to several hundred quid on an advanced head unit, only for the bracket to (somewhat) ruin the aesthetic of the whole front end.

In fact, around three years ago I bit the bullet and bought a K-Edge Race mount to replace it, and have not looked back since. These days, you can pick one up for around £35 (rrp is a squint-inducing £54.99), but Prime's Race Computer Mount offers the same functionality and similar looks for just £19.99.

Also, as Prime is a Wiggle brand it's almost always discounted as well – at time of writing it was £14.99. The Prime takes most Wahoo devices as well, if you unscrew and turn the resin insert 90 degrees.

Testing

Having torqued the Prime's single bolt to the 2Nm limit and used it for around six weeks of summer riding, I can say it does a practically identical job to the 'upmarket' K-Edge. Fitting the hinged Prime to (31.8mm only) bars is really easy, and even some rough road sections have not budged it.

My current Garmin 520 Plus fits securely with no rattling or displacement on the move, although it arguably doesn't slot in with quite the same satisfying, definitive 'click' as either a K-Edge Race or the Garmin stock mount. That might be partly down to the wear I'm starting to see on the three-year-old Garmin itself, though.

The Prime branding features atop the arm, while the black anodising is good quality and seems pretty scratch resistant. You can have it in red, gold or blue if you prefer, and there's a longer-armed version (2g heavier and the same price) that's ideal for the likes of Garmin's 1000-series computers.

Value

The Race Computer Mount's rivals are generally far more expensive: recently we've tested the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount, which has an attractive alloy design and takes four types of bracket but costs £29.99, and the Vel CNC Straight Bar Mount, which is similar (if lacking adjustability) and costs more at £32.

If for some reason you hate money and love 3D printed titanium, you could always choose the Garmin/Wahoo compatible Silca Mensola, which for £175 mounts to your stem's faceplate and looks from some angles like a... never mind.

Overall

In terms of value for money, it's hard to look past the Prime Race Computer Mount. Yes, premium models like those from K-Edge offer a slightly slimmer, sleeker profile, but is that worth over double the price? I don't think so.

Verdict

Holds Garmin and Wahoo computers as firmly as you could want, for an excellent price

