The Prime Race Computer Mount is a relatively cost-effective, good-looking alloy out-front mount that works perfectly well, comes in two lengths and, erm... yeah, that's it, really. Which is great!
As a seasoned Garmin user (I've owned or tested a 510, 520, 520 Plus and 820), one of my bugbears is the mount Garmin usually supplies. Although perfectly secure and functional, it's a chunky piece of plastic that pokes out over the front wheel – it seems a shame to spend up to several hundred quid on an advanced head unit, only for the bracket to (somewhat) ruin the aesthetic of the whole front end.
In fact, around three years ago I bit the bullet and bought a K-Edge Race mount to replace it, and have not looked back since. These days, you can pick one up for around £35 (rrp is a squint-inducing £54.99), but Prime's Race Computer Mount offers the same functionality and similar looks for just £19.99.
Also, as Prime is a Wiggle brand it's almost always discounted as well – at time of writing it was £14.99. The Prime takes most Wahoo devices as well, if you unscrew and turn the resin insert 90 degrees.
Testing
Having torqued the Prime's single bolt to the 2Nm limit and used it for around six weeks of summer riding, I can say it does a practically identical job to the 'upmarket' K-Edge. Fitting the hinged Prime to (31.8mm only) bars is really easy, and even some rough road sections have not budged it.
My current Garmin 520 Plus fits securely with no rattling or displacement on the move, although it arguably doesn't slot in with quite the same satisfying, definitive 'click' as either a K-Edge Race or the Garmin stock mount. That might be partly down to the wear I'm starting to see on the three-year-old Garmin itself, though.
The Prime branding features atop the arm, while the black anodising is good quality and seems pretty scratch resistant. You can have it in red, gold or blue if you prefer, and there's a longer-armed version (2g heavier and the same price) that's ideal for the likes of Garmin's 1000-series computers.
Value
The Race Computer Mount's rivals are generally far more expensive: recently we've tested the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount, which has an attractive alloy design and takes four types of bracket but costs £29.99, and the Vel CNC Straight Bar Mount, which is similar (if lacking adjustability) and costs more at £32.
If for some reason you hate money and love 3D printed titanium, you could always choose the Garmin/Wahoo compatible Silca Mensola, which for £175 mounts to your stem's faceplate and looks from some angles like a... never mind.
Overall
In terms of value for money, it's hard to look past the Prime Race Computer Mount. Yes, premium models like those from K-Edge offer a slightly slimmer, sleeker profile, but is that worth over double the price? I don't think so.
Verdict
Holds Garmin and Wahoo computers as firmly as you could want, for an excellent price
Make and model: Prime Race Computer Mount
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Wiggle/CRC says: "The Prime Race Computer Mount is a secure and convenient cycle computer handlebar mount that's compatible with Garmin and Wahoo cycle computers."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Key features (according to Wiggle/CRC):
- Fully Machined CNC Aluminium body, Plastic resin insert
- Garmin & Wahoo compatible
- Hinge design for easy mounting
- Handlebar Compatibility: Modern 31.8mm handlebars only
- Weight: 37g (small); 39g (large)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The construction of the parts seem high quality, with no rattling from loose fittings. If you need to switch it between Garmin and Wahoo orientation, be careful not to cross-thread the fitting bolts.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
So far, no complaints. I'll be using this mount on any test bikes in the future, so if it degrades quickly or fails I'll update this review.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
It's 5g heavier than my K-Edge Race mount of the same head unit compatibility, but in the real world this makes little difference to anyone.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
£20 is a good price for a high quality alloy mount. At the current price of £14.99, it's a snip.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, I've no complaints.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The value - there's almost no reason to pay more for an alloy mount.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing. My K-Edge Race mount is slightly slimmer (which I like), but after a few weeks use, I really don't notice.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Race Computer Mount's rivals are generally far more expensive: recently we've tested the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount at £29.99, which has an attractive alloy design and takes four types of bracket, but costs £29.99, and the Vel CNC Straight Bar Mount, which is similar (if lacking adjustability) and costs more at £32.
If for some reason you hate money and love 3D printed titanium, you could always choose the Garmin/Wahoo compatible £175 Silca Mensola, which mounts to your stem's faceplate.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
High quality construction, slim design and useful cross-compatibility between the two major head unit brands for a very good price. It's hard to knock this.
Age: 30 Height: 188cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: I ride: I would class myself as:
I regularly do the following types of riding:
