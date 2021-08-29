BeElite Chamois Cream is thick, slippery and tenacious, which makes it excellent for long rides or turbo sessions. It's also excellent value for money (in reality it sells for £10, not £20), though the tingle that comes from its menthol content won't suit everyone.

I have a slightly eccentric system for buying chamois cream. If I need some, I find whatever's cheapest on t'interwebs while I'm buying something else, and grab a couple of tubs. That's how I discovered BeElite Chamois Cream which, at £10 for 250ml, is one of the cheapest shorts lubes around. And it turns out to be really good, too.

BeElite contains (among other things) olus oil, beeswax, aloe vera and shea butter, plus menthol and peppermint for that zingy feel and a buttload of other plant oils and extracts.

It's a thick, almost solid cream that needs a bit of effort to get it moving to spread over your shorts liner – it helps to store it somewhere warm to make it easier to spread – but once in place it stays there. The practical upshot is that it's nicely slippery and stays that way for ages, whether you're out on the road all day or doing a long turbo session.

If BeElite Chamois Cream has a significant drawback it's that it contains menthol, always a controversial ingredient. One reviewer on Chain Reaction Cycles described it as 'overpowering ... not a comfortable feel at nether regions,' while another at Wiggle complained of 'a burning sensation'. If you don't get on with menthol in chamois creams, don't buy this.

Value

If that's not a problem for you, then the other advantage of BeElite chamois cream is that it's excellent value for money at a tenner for 250g. Your classic Assos cream costs £11 for 140g (12g/£); Udderly Smooth is £10 for 227g (23g/£); Muc-Off's excellent Luxury Chamois Cream is £15 for 250g (17g/£); and Paceline Chamois Butt'r is £13 for 227g (17g/£).

Is it just me or does everyone else hear Graham Chapman's voice when they read the name of Muc-Off's cream? Anyway, at 25g/£ BeElite spanks them all for value.

Those are current actual prices by the way, not RRPs. Wiggle gives a 'list price' for BeElite Chamois Cream of £20, but as far as I can tell it's always been a tenner a tub.

Regardless of price, it's also an excellent chamois cream. Frankly, the only way it could be better is if it came in a bigger tub.

Verdict

Excellent chamois cream for long rides, as long as you don't mind that menthol tingle – and almost eternally half price

