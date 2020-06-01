Back to Buyer's Guide
Buyers guide to tubeless tyres October 2018

Buyer's guide to tubeless tyres — find out all about new technology rubber

All your tubeless tyre choices
by John Stevenson
Mon, Jun 01, 2020 20:00
Want to go tubeless? Here are all your options in tyres.

Tubeless tyres are gradually gaining popularity as more riders become convinced that their improved ride and increased resistance to punctures are worth the cost of new wheels and tyres and the sometimes problematic fitting process. If you’re about to make the switch, here’s a look at your tyre options.

When tubeless tyres for road wheels first appeared you had very few choices. Hutchinson made tyres, Shimano and Stan’s NoTubes made wheels and conversion kits and, er, that was it. Now almost all tyre makers offer tubeless options, and even long-time hold-outs Michelin and Continental are on board.

    Updated May 29, 2020

    Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to tubeless tyres in which you’ll find our comprehensive listing of all the tubeless road bike tyres we're currently aware of.

    In this updated version of our guide to tubeless road bike tyres we've added tyres from Challenge and Teravail.

    Tubeless tyre manufacturers

    Bontrager

    Bontrager R3.jpeg

    Bontrager R3

    Bontrager offers a range of three tyres badged Tubeless Ready, which means what you need to get them working is sealant and either Bontrager’s special rim strips if you have Bontrager wheels, or other tubeless compatible wheels and valves. In ascending order of raciness, they’re the AW2, R2 and R3. We’ve tested and liked the latter as part of the Bontrager Road TLR Upgrade Kit.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Bontrager GR2 TLR Team Issue Gravel 440g (40mm) £35.99
    Bontrager GR1 TLR Team Issue Gravel 430g (40mm) £41.00
    Bontrager R2 TLR 235g (25mm) £28.99
    Bontrager R3 TLR 200g (25mm) £38.49
    Bontrager CX0 TLR 395g (33mm) £36.99
    Bontrager CX3 TLR 405g (33mm) £36.99
    Bontrager LT2 TLR 395g (32mm), 475g (38mm) £41.62
    Bontrager AW2 360g (26mm) £27.00

    Continental

    Continental GP5000 Tubeless tyres16.JPG

    Continental GP5000 Tubeless

    Conti was one of the last two major tyre makers to hold out against tubeless, but late in 2018 announced a new tyre, the Grand Prix 5000, to succeed the much-loved Grand Prix 4000S II, and as well as regular clinchers there are tubeless versions too.

    And they were worth the wait. The Grand Prix 5000 tubeless tyre takes everything that is improved with this latest generation tyre and adds tubeless compatibility for improved puncture resistance. They're relatively painless to set up and provide excellent performance in all conditions with low rolling resistance, good grip and durability.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Continental Terra Trail 440g (650B), 460g (700C) £34.44
    Continental Terra Speed 390g (650B 35mm),  400g (650B 40mm),  400g (700C 35mm),  420g (700C 40mm) £34.44
    Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL 300g (25mm), 340g (28mm), 380g (32mm), 290g (650B) £44.99

    Challenge

    Challenge Strada Pro HTLR 25mm8 (1).JPG

    Challenge Strada Pro HTLR

    Renowned for their fast, supple hand-made road tyres, Challenge has added tubeless tyres to its range. HTLR tyres are handmade, while VTLR are a more conventional vulcanised construction.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Challenge Strada Pro HTLR 282g (25mm) £70.00
    Strada VTLR NA £50.00

     

    Donnelly

    Donnelly X'Plor MSO tyres 2.jpg

    Donnelly X'Plor MSO

    Donnelly is the new name for the tyres formerly known as Clement, after Clement brand owner Pirelli decided to return to the tyre sector. Donnelly specialises in cyclocross tyres—all the 33mm tyres in the range are for cyclocross—but has a decent selection of fat rubber for gravel and bad roads too.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Donnelly BOS 700C 456g (33mm) £NA
    Donnelly MXP 650B 430g (33mm) £33.99
    Donnelly MXP 700C 446g (33mm) £46.95
    Donnelly PDX 700C 426g (33mm) £50.00
    Donnelly Strada USH 650B 472g (36mm), 536g (42mm), 644g (50mm) £65.00
    Donnelly Strada USH 700C 338g (32mm), 562 (40mm) £65.00
    Donnelly X'Plor MSO 650B 532g (42mm), 670g (50mm) ~£45.00
    Donnelly X'Plor MSO 700C 420g (30mm), 532g (40mm), 794g (50mm) £43.99

    Ere Research

    ere_research_genus_tyre.jpg
    Ere Research Genus

    Ere Research CEO Piet van der Velde has almost three decades in the bike industry, most recently as product director of saddle maker Selle Italia before founding Ere Research in 2017. The company launched with an extensive range of tyres, with tubeless versions of almost all models, and some — the Tempus tyres for time trials — only available in a tubeless format.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Ere Research Genus 235g (24mm) 242g (26mm) 268g (28mm) £60.99
    Ere Research Omnia 248g (24mm) 255g (26mm) 283g (28mm) 308g (30mm) NA
    Ere Research Tenaci 360g (30mm) 394g (32mm) 408g (36mm) n/a (40mm) £60.99
    Ere Research Pontus 255g (24mm) 276g (26mm) £49.99
    Ere Research Tempus 255g (26mm) 291g (28mm) NA

    Giant

    GIANT GAVIA SLR 1.jpg
    Giant Gavia SLR 1

    The world's biggest bike manufacturer has switched to tubeless tyres and wheels on large swathe of its recent models. Giant has come up with a ten-model range that covers a full range of applications from racing to messing about in the dirt.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Giant Gavia Fondo 0 330g (28mm), 370g (32mm) £41.99
    Giant Gavia SL 1 300g (25mm) £39.99
    Giant Gavia SLR 1 255g (25mm) £49.99
    Giant Gavia Race 1 255g (25mm) £39.99
    Giant Gavia Race 0 307g (25mm) £39.99
    Giant Gavia AC 0 278g (25mm), 302g (28mm) £49.99
    Giant Gavia AC 1 330g (25mm), 373g (28mm) £39.99
    Giant Gavia AC 2 411g (25mm), 441g (28mm) £29.99
    Giant Crosscut Tour 2 553g (30mm) £26.99
    Giant Crosscut AT 2 673g (38mm) £22.49
    Giant Crosscut Gravel 2 573g (40mm), 705g (45mm), 725g (50mm) £26.99

    Goodyear

    goodyear_eagle_all-season_tubeless_road_tyre_700x28.jpg

    Goodyear Eagle All-season

    Goodyear announced a return to bicycle tyres in 2018 with a range that includes what the company describes as 'Tubeless Complete' tyres, which have "tubeless specific bead and casings, allowing for easy installation and superior air retention". With a tyre carcass that's impenetrable to sealant but not airtight, Tubeless Complete is a sort of halfway house between Road Tubeless, which has an air-retaining coat of butyl rubber on the inside of the tyre and Tubeless Ready, which has a standard tyre carcass. Goodyear recommends the use of sealant to make sure the bead is properly seals against the rim, and says sealant won't seep through the Tubeless Complete carcass so it will still all be there when you need it to fix a puncture.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Goodyear Eagle All Season 300g (25mm), 316g (28mm), 326g (30mm), 377g (32mm) ~£42.00
    Goodyear Transit Speed 565g (35mm), 626g (40mm), 769g (50mm) £41.99 - £44.99
    Goodyear Transit Tour 722g (650B x 50mm), 565g (35mm), 626g (40mm), 769g (50mm) £42.99
    Goodyear County 526g (Premium 35mm), 441g (Ultimate 35mm) ~£43.00
    Goodyear Connector 542g (Premium 40mm), 463g (Ultimate 40mm) ~£37.00

    Hutchinson

    Hutchinson Sector 28 tubeless tyre

    Hutchinson Sector 28

    Hutchinson launched tubeless tyres for road bikes back in 2006, so it’s no surprise the French tyre maker has a fairly big range. While most tyre makers have gone down the Tubeless Ready route with lightweight tyres that need sealant to keep the air in, Hutchinson also makes tyres to the original Road Tubeless spec, sealed with a coating of rubber inside the tyre.

    Hutchinson's flagship tubeless tyre is the Fusion 5, which is available in a number of variants. There are Tubeless Ready versions that need sealant, and Road Tubeless versions that, on paper, don't need sealant, but that everyone uses sealant with anyway just to be safe. Both Road Tubeless and Tubeless Ready versions are available in Galactik, Performance and All Season variants.

    Galactik is the lightest version, intended for racing; Performance is the all-rounder with a slightly thicker tread and All Season is more durable, with a thicker tread and grooves to allegedly disperse water in wet conditions. Road Tubeless Fusion 5s come in 23mm and 25mm widths, Tubeless Ready in 25mm, plus 28mm in Performance and All Season.

    All Fusion 5s use Hutchinson's ElevenStorm rubber which provides very low rolling resistance and buckets of grip. Tubeless Ready versions have Hutchinson's Hardskin bead-to-bead protection to reduce cuts and punctures. Galactik Road Tubeless tyres have a light reinforcement under the tread, while Performance and All Season Road Tubeless tyres get extra protection in the form of a Kevlar band.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Hutchinson Fusion 5 Tubeless Ready All Season 260g (25mm) £34.00-£38.00
    Hutchinson Fusion 5 Tubeless Ready Performance 255g (25mm) £33.50
    Hutchinson Fusion 5 Tubeless Ready Galactik 240g (25mm) £44.95
    Hutchinson Fusion 5 Road Tubeless All Season 325g (25mm) £36.78
    Hutchinson Fusion 5 Road Tubeless Performance 315g (25mm) £34.99
    Hutchinson Fusion 5 Road Tubeless Galactik 285g (25mm) ~£50.00
    Hutchinson Fusion 3 Road Tubeless 300g (25mm) £34.99
    Hutchinson Intensive 2 Road Tubeless 315g (25mm) £38.95
    Hutchinson Sector 28 Tubeless Ready 295g (28mm) £45.00
    Hutchinson Overide 700C 425g (38mm) £28.00 - £29.95

    IRC

    IRC Pro Tubeless.jpg

    IRC Formula Pro Tubeless

    IRC makes several tubeless or tubeless ready tyres, but they’re very rare in the UK; we’ve only been able to find one source. That’s a pity as IRC has been pushing road tubeless technology to make tyres lighter and faster. The Pro Tubeless tyres have internal coating based on latex rubber rather than synthetic butyl. That makes for lower rolling resistance, just as a regular clincher tyre is faster with a latex inner tube than a butyl one.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    IRC Formula Pro Tubeless Light 285g (25mm) £62.00
    IRC Formula Pro Tubeless RBCC 310g (25mm) £55.00
    IRC Roadlite Tubeless 340g (25mm) £45.00
    IRC Formula Pro Fusion X-guard Tubeless 300g/340g (25mm/28mm) £55.00

    Kenda

    Kenda Kommandox Pro Tubeless Ready Tyre.jpg

    Kenda Kommando X Pro

    Kenda's line of tubeless-ready tyres focuses on gravel and cyclocross tyres, with just one road tyre, the Valkyrie. They're designated KSCT, for Kenda Sealant-Compatible Tyre. Some models seem to be quite hard to find in the UK, but we've been broadly impressed by the Kenda gravel tyres we've tested.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Kenda Alluvium Pro 558g (45mm), 495g (40mm) £38.99
    Kenda Flintridge Pro 515g (40mm) 481 (35mm) £36.99
    Kenda Cholla Pro 428g (33mm) ~£26.00
    Kenda Happy Medium Pro 435g (32mm) 496g (35mm) 556g (42mm) £36.82
    Kenda Small Block Eight Pro 427g (37mm) 404g (32mm) NA
    Kenda Slant Six Pro 522g (32mm) 591g (45mm) NA
    Kenda Kommando X Pro 364g (32mm) £35.78
    Kenda Valkyrie 234g (23mm) 252g (25mm) 283g (28mm) 327g (30mm) ~£35.00

    Maxxis

    Maxxis Re-Fuse.jpg

    Maxxis Re-Fuse

    Maxxis is known for mountain bike tyres, but also offers tubeless-ready tyres in a wide range of sizes and applications, plus a tubeless tyre that doesn't need sealant.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Maxxis Padrone TR 250g (23mm), 260g (25mm), 300g (28mm) £34.99 - £42.99
    Maxxis High Road 297g (25mm) £44.23
    Maxxis Radiale TL 280g (22mm), 305g (24mm) ~£68.00
    Maxxis Re-Fuse TR   390g (32mm), 520g (40mm) £35.99
    Maxxis Re-Fuse TR 610g (50mm) £35.99
    Maxxis Rambler TR 380g (38mm/120tpi), 415g (38mm/60tpi), 375g (40mm/120tpi), 420g (40mm/60tpi) ~£35.00
    Maxxis Ravager 485g (40mm/120tpi), 530g (40mm/60tpi) £25.00

    Mavic

    Mavic Yksion Pro UST Clincher Tyre

    Mavic Yksion Pro UST

    Mavic jumped into the road tubeless sector with both boots in summer 2017, announcing a new standard — Road UST — and a big range of wheels. The accompanying tyre offerings are a bit thin at the moment — the Yksion Pro UST in 25mm and 28mm widths — but Mavic clearly anticipates other manufacturers adopting the standard when it's been ratified by the relevant international bodies.

    Mavic still offers its all-purpose/gravel tyre in the old Road Tubeless standard, the 30mm Yksion Elite Allroad.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Mavic Yksion Elite AllRoad 330g (30mm) £45.00
    Mavic Yksion Pro UST NA ~£37.00

    Michelin

    michelin power road tubeless tyre

    Michelin Power Road

    Michelin briefly partnered with Mavic to develop tubeless road tyres back in the mid-2000s, but both companies abandoned the project shortly afterwards. Having decided not to be the first maker of tubeless road tyres, Michelin has come in as the tubeless lanterne rouge, announcing a tubeless version of the new Power Road tyre in October 2019.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Michelin Power Road NA £47.99
    Michelin Power Cyclocross Mud 360g £31.49
    Michelin Power Jet TLR 380g £33.30
    Michelin Power Gravel 360g (33mm), 467g (40mm) £31.49

    Panaracer

    Panaracer Race A Evo 4 Tubeless

    Panaracer Race A Evo 4

    Panaracer joined the tubeless fray with the Race A Evo 3 Tubeless, and has just replaced it with the Race A Evo 4 Tubeless. The Japanese tyre maker has developed a brand new bead which it claims allows the tyre to be inflated using just a hand pump and claims this tyre increases puncture resistance by 24% compared to the previous Evo 2 tyre, thanks to a new Protite puncture proof material. The tread compound is also claimed to improve cornering performance.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Panaracer GravelKing Slick Tread 310g (32mm), 330g (38mm) ~£33.00
    Panaracer GravelKing SK 320g (32mm), 380g (35mm), 430g (40mm), 480g (43mm), £29.99
    Panaracer Race A Evo 4 210g (25mm) £59.99
    Panaracer GravelKing AC 300g (33mm), 360g (35mm) ~£30.00
    Panaracer GravelKing Plus 353g (35mm) ~£35.00

    Pirelli

    Pirelli_Cinturato_Velo_Tyre_Fitted_1.jpg

    Pirelli Cinturato

    After returning to bicycle tyres with the P Zero clincher series, Pirelli has recently added tubeless-ready rubber to the range. Our Stu Kerton was impressed, calling the Cinturato "a very good tyre, especially during these winter months, offering plenty of cold and wet weather grip while also providing loads of puncture proofing. The small cost to the rolling resistance is worth it for the durability too."

    Read our review of the Pirelli Cinturato

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Pirelli Cinturato 290g (26mm), 320g (28mm), 350g (32mm), 390g (35mm) £39.95

    Rene Herse

    Compass Barlow Pass TC tyre.jpg

    Rene Herse Barlow Pass TC

    Previously known as Compass Cycles, Rene Herse grew out of the magazine Bicycle Quarterly, founded in 2002 by Jan Heine, a Seattle-based long-distance cyclist and journalist. Heine contends that wide, supple tyres perform better in every respect than skinny tyres, and perform better than would be expected from rolling resistance tests performed on smooth steel drums. And he's put his money on it with a line of tyres that includes tubeless models.

    Read our review of Compass Cycles Barlow Pass tyres

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Rene Herse Snoqualmie Pass TC 44mm 378g/329g £71/£87
    Rene Herse Barlow Pass TC 38mm 430g/380g £69/£85
    Rene Herse Steilacoom TC 38mm 423g/370g £71/£87
    Rene Herse Bon Jon Pass TC 35mm 355g/303g £69/£85
    Rene Herse Switchback Hill TC 650B x 48mm 478g/413g £74/£89
    Rene Herse Babyshoe Pass TC 650B x 42mm 410g/373g £71/£87
    Rene Herse Pumpkin Ridge TC 650B x 42mm 480g/418g £74/£89

    Ritchey

    ritchey_wcs_alpine_jb_120tpi_tlr_stronghold_tyre.jpg
    Ritchey Alpine JB

    Ritchey has just one model of tubeless tyre, the 35mm version of the Alpine JB. We liked the non-tubeless 30mm equivalent, so for dirt road riding, the Alpine JB is well worth a look.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Ritchey WCS Alpine JB Stronghold 35mm 400g ~£41.00

    Schwalbe

    ProOne_Close_up

    Schwalbe ProOne

    Schwalbe says “The future will be tubeless” in its latest blurb for the Schwalbe Pro One tyre, which it claims is its best tubeless tyre ever. We tested the slightly less advanced One Tubeless recently and found it rode brilliantly and, unlike many tubeless tyres, it was easy to get on the rim and to then pop into place on the bead seat.

    Schwalbe offers a total of seven ‘Tubeless Easy’ tyres, from the Pro One, which is being reliably reported as having a super-low rolling resistance, to the aptly named Big One, a 60mm tyre intended for mountain bike beach racing but which we’ve included in case anyone’s thinking of building up a ‘monster-cross’ bike.

    Read our review of the Schwalbe One Tubeless
    Read our review of the Schwalbe Pro One Tubeless
    Read our review of the Schwalbe S-One Tubeless

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Schwalbe Pro One 255g (25mm) £66.99
    Schwalbe X-One 370g (33mm) £49.99
    Schwalbe G-One Speed 330g (30mm) £42.00
    Schwalbe G-One Allround 400g (35mm) £32.99
    Schwalbe Big One 530g (60mm) ~£25.00
    Schwalbe Marathon Supreme 595g (40mm) £39.99
    Schwalbe Marathon Almotion 655g (40mm) ~£32.00

    Specialized

    Specialized Roubaix Road Tubeless.jpg

    Specialized Roubaix Road Tubeless

    Until recently, Specialized has focused on endurance and cyclo-cross riding with its Tubeless Ready tyres, which it spells 2Bliss because — well, who knows. Californians, eh?

    Specialized also makes a Road Tubeless version of its S-Works Turbo tyre. The 26mm version of this tyre recently won a rolling resistance test against a range of standard and tubeless tyres, and looks promising as a fast tyre for UK riding.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Specialized Roubaix Road Tubeless 295g (25mm) £63.00
    Specialized Terra Pro 2Bliss Ready 370g (33mm) £42.00
    Specialized Tracer Pro 2Bliss Ready 365g (33mm) £42.00
    Specialized Trigger Pro 2Bliss Ready 490g (38mm) £40.00
    Specialized S-Works Turbo RapidAir 2Bliss Ready 260g (26mm), 305g (28mm) £61.00
    Specialized Sawtooth 2Bliss Ready 615g (42mm) £42.00
    Specialized Pathfinder Pro 2Bliss Ready   £42.00
    Specialized Roubaix Pro 2Bliss Ready 375g (30mm) £31.00

    Teravail

    teravail rutland tyre9

    Teravail Rutland

    US brand Teravail specialises in off-road tyres, both for traditional flat-bar mountain bikes and for gravel bikes.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Teravail Sparwood 650B 614g (55mm) £60.00
    Teravail Cannonball 700C 430g (38mm) £50.00
    Teravail Rutland 700C NA £50.00

     

    Vittoria

    Vittoria Corsa Speed (Open TLR).jpg

    Vittoria Corsa Speed Open TLR

    Vittoria makes the big claim that its Corsa Speed graphene technology tyre is the fastest ever independently measured, and the lightest tubeless-ready tyre too. A dirt tyre, the Terreno Zero TNT G2.0 has recently joined the range.

    Read our review of the Vittoria Corsa Speed G+ Isotech
    Read our review of the Vittoria Terreno Zero TNT G2.0

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Vittoria Terreno Zero TNT G2.0 510g (40mm), 435g (35mm), 380g (32mm), 560g (650B) £34.00
    Vittoria Corsa Speed (Open TLR) 240g (25mm) £38.50

    WTB

    WTB Horizon tyres - 1.jpg

    WTB Horizon

    WTB are known for mountain bike tyres so it's no surprise that they specialise in fat 650B rubber for mixed-surface antics or, as they more prosaically call it Road Plus. The range also includes cyclo-cross and road tyres.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    WTB ByWay 535g (47mm 650B) ~£37.00
    WTB Horizon TCS 515g (47mm 650B) £27.99
    WTB Resolute TCS 450g (42mm) £36.22
    WTB Sendero TCS 530g (47mm 650B) £40.49
    WTB Exposure TCS Road 310g (30mm), 315g (32mm), 370g (34mm) £35.00
    WTB Nano TCS 530g (40mm) £41.18
    WTB Cross Boss TCS 400g (35mm) ~£32.00
    WTB Crosswolf TCS 392g (32mm) £27.00

    Zipp

    Zipp Tangente Speed RT28 Tubeless Clincher.jpg

    Zipp Tangente Speed RT28

    Wheel maker Zipp — part of the SRAM group — offers the Tangente Speed tubeless tyre in two sizes, 25mm and 28mm. We found them easy to install and fast-rolling, but they're expensive.

    Zipp recently added a gravel bike tyre to the range, the Tangente Course G40 PR. They're excellent in dry conditions, but also not cheap.

    Tyre Claimed weight Price
    Zipp Tangente RT25 292g ~£59.00
    Zipp Tangente RT28 302g ~£59.00
    Zipp Tangente Course G40 482g (40mm) £64.00

    John Stevenson

    Acknowledged by the Telegraph as a leading cycling journalist, John Stevenson has been writing about bikes and cycling for over 30 years since discovering that people were mug enough to pay him for it rather than expecting him to do an honest day's work.

    He was heavily involved in the mountain bike boom of the late 1980s as a racer, team manager and race promoter, and that led to writing for Mountain Biking UK magazine shortly after its inception. He got the gig by phoning up the editor and telling him the magazine was rubbish and he could do better. Rather than telling him to get lost, MBUK editor Tym Manley called John’s bluff and the rest is history.

    Since then he has worked on MTB Pro magazine and was editor of Maximum Mountain Bike and Australian Mountain Bike magazines, before switching to the web in 2000 to work for CyclingNews.com. Along with road.cc editor Tony Farelly, John was on the launch team for BikeRadar.com and subsequently became editor in chief of Future Publishing’s group of cycling magazines and websites, including Cycling Plus, MBUK, What Mountain Bike and Procycling.

    John has also written for Cyclist magazine, edited the BikeMagic website and was founding editor of TotalWomensCycling.com before handing over to someone far more representative of the site's main audience.

    He joined road.cc in 2013 and these days he lives in Cambridge where the lack of hills is more than made up for by the headwinds.

