The Michelin Power Road Tubeless Tyre is the company's first foray into tubeless for its road line-up and the results are very impressive. Grip and rolling resistance feel to be right up there with the best of the competition, and while they are a tight fit, once set up they'll see you through whatever conditions you are likely to experience.
We've already tested the non-tubeless version of the Power Road, back in February, and pretty much all of what Dave said about its performance is echoed here on the tubeless version: it really is a very good all-rounder.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Fitting
If you've fitted plenty of different tyres over your cycling life, you'll know there are various levels of compatibility, with some fitting onto certain rims with ease while others can leave you with destroyed thumbs and a pile of broken tyre levers.
The Power Road is definitely one of the harder ones to fit. Taking it out of the box I just knew it was going to be a tight fit on pretty much any rim, as the bead just doesn't feel to have much give in it.
I tried it on three wheels from different brands and on each one it was a tight fit, resulting in the need to use a tyre lever to get the last bit over the edge of the rim. If you ever need to use these with a tube then fitment is definitely going to be an issue, and removing one at the side of the road is going to take a bit of work.
> Tubeless tyres: pros and cons
Once on, though, you can at least be confident that they aren't going to be popping off mid-ride, and initial inflation was a doddle too.
I use a Beto Surge tubeless pump with a burst tank (where you charge the tank up with air before flipping a switch to then dump it into the tyre), but it isn't as quick at discharging the air into the tyre as some out there, so it doesn't work with all combinations. Here, though, the tightness of the Power Road against the rim means it worked a treat, with both beads popping under the lip on the wheel to create a seal.
After filling it up with sealant and inflating the tyre, and giving it a spin, it lost pressure overnight, but after reinflating it a second time and going for a 35-mile ride there have been no more leakage issues and I could easily go a week without having to top the tyres up.
Riding
The Power Road uses Michelin's X-Race compound, which feels soft and tacky. Grip is really good in the dry and after getting used to the way they felt in the first couple of bends I was confident enough to really push them into the corners and roundabouts.
With the Power Roads fitted to a set of Halo Carbaura wheels, their 25mm width had a nicely rounded shape, and taking tight bends at speed I could really bank the bike over and make full use of the shoulder rubber.
Even pumped up to high pressures the compound feels soft enough to provide you with plenty of feedback from the road, helped by the suppleness of four layers of 120TPI (threads per inch) casing.
Grip in the wet is good, too, the rubber biting onto the tarmac almost as well as it does in the dry.
Rolling resistance is up there with similar tyres from the likes of Schwalbe and Vittoria. The Power Roads really fly when you get a bit of speed going, and with a weight of just 265g they don't take much coaxing under acceleration either.
Durability
When it comes to durability and wear rates it's a little early to tell – I've only been riding these tyres for about 400 miles so I can't give any definitive findings – but the dimples dotted around the tyre to show wear levels are still measuring the same as they did when the tyres were new.
I have picked up one puncture in the rear from a small thorn, but it was only about 1mm in size and the sealant fixed it straight away. I haven't had any other issues since.
Michelin says it developed the Power Road to cover 80 per cent of road riding conditions and it seems as if the company has struck a good balance of performance and durability.
Value
The Power Road has an rrp of £59.99, which is similar to a lot of quality tubeless tyres including Panaracer's Race A Evo 4 TLC and Maxxis' High Road Tubeless.
> Buyer’s Guide: All your tubeless tyre options
I'd put the rolling resistance and grip levels up there with the likes of Continental's GP5000 TL (£69.95) and Schwalbe's Pro One, (£66.99) which makes the Michelins look good value. They are lighter than both of those as well.
Conclusion
Overall, initial fitting aside, the Michelin Power Road Tubeless is an excellent performance tyre that is also durable enough to be used for racing and training. It's a very good package without breaking the bank.
Verdict
Impressive blend of performance, grip and durability, though they require a bit of effort to fit
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Michelin Power Road Tubeless tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Michelin's UK distributor Silverfish says, "Michelin's Power Road Tubeless Tyre is their first tubeless road tyre and is the number one choice for competition and training, offering excellent rolling efficiency, durability and speed.
"The Power Road Tubeless uses Michelin's latest-generation X-Race rubber Compound that is optimised for the world of racing and combines grip on wet and dry roads with efficiency. The siped shoulders and silica-based compound deliver outstanding lateral grip to provide riders with superior grip when cornering at speed, particularly in damp conditions. The Power Road Tubeless uses Michelin's Air Proof technology that works with tyre sealant to provide a reliable tubeless seal, even at the high pressures used for racing. If you want a light, fast and durable tubeless race tyre, look no further than the Michelin Power Road Tyre!"
Silverfish lists:
More Rolling Efficiency
With Tubeless Ready technology you improve your performance and are more efficient.
More Robustness
Thanks to its 4x120 TPI casing which improves the robustness of the tyre and offers more comfort at low pressure
More Longevity
A range dedicated to competition. It has been specifically designed to meet the needs of professional, semi-professional and amateur riders. Its goal is to help.
I'd say the Power Road is an ideal tyre for racing or training and everything in between.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Silverfish lists:
Tubeless ready
Sizes: 700c x 25mm/28mm/32mm
Compound: X Race
Carcass: 4 x 120 TPI casing
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A quality tyre that take on any aspect of road riding, from racing to training.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A good blend of performance and durability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A very tight fit.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's set at a common price point for quality lightweight race tyres but does beat some of its close competitors like the Schwalbe Pro One and Continental's GP5000 TL.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very good race tyre that delivers across all aspects of road riding, although fitting takes a bit of effort.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
What a good contest. I can't wait to see the outcome but, irrespective of the winner, the debate will go on forever and a day about which is the...
Yay go Leamington! I saw that bloke pop up on facebook the other day on a local group and thought.. who would want to watch that.. then found...
Maybe heartless in the way you express it. However the idea of whether the cure is worse than the disease will have to be addressed. In the BBC...
I can vouch for the Endura Pro SL Primaloft Gilet.. I did a proper try on search for about two months looking for the right gillet, this one came...
Seems nice enough as a basic bike - but would you really want to spend £700 on Claris when you can get it for half that from Decathlon or a couple...
That's what happened after the financial crash in 2008, the Government was so keen to get the economy kick-started that they dropped fuel duty,...
As well as the inane 'Riiideoooon' exclamation they should make it shout 'on your right' 0.1 seconds before you're swallowed up by a group of fifty...
"Exhales droplets"? Yes, I read that also in the WHO blurb, so it has good provenance. But is is it actually a thing? Breath in front of a mirror...
they should so do this
As an update, my levers were warrantied. I sold the warrranties and got 8020's which are dead silent. I wasn't even going to try the 7020's again...