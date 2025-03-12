Ever thought of combining your bike pump and rear light in one? Us neither, but this ‘world first’ will soon be crowdfunding on Indiegogo

Flextail, best known in the cycling world for its compact electric bike pumps, has launched its latest product on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo: the Tiny Bike Pump ACS. It combines an electric bike pump with a rear light function, which offers three modes and a claimed 13 hours of battery life in flashing mode.

Here at road.cc we revel in the weird, wonderful and the downright bizarre. And while the two singular concepts of the latest product from Flextail work on their own, combined, they create something that, well, not many of us have probably thought to combine.

Something we need? Or even something we want?

To completely misquote the wise Alfred from The Dark Knight (AKA Batman), is this product what we deserve, but not what we need? Sometimes in cycling, I think we as a community can forget about the simplicity of the bicycle and try to overcomplicate things. I'm not saying that the combination of an electric pump and a light is enough to stir up an existential crisis, but more posing the question of whether or not that was actually a gap in the market in the first place.

Looking at the stats of the Tiny Bike Pump ACS, Flextail says it can pump up to 120 PSI, and takes 80 seconds to reach 100 PSI. It can also last up to three tyres' worth of inflation, going off of a 700c x 23mm tyre (we're guessing most of you go wider nowadays, so let's call it two and a bit).

Compared to the Tiny Bike Pump already produced by Flextail - that received a pretty glowing 8/10 road.cc review last year - the extra weight for the battery and light means you get 20 PSI extra inflation, and an entire extra tyre's worth of inflation from one charge.

Or perhaps, a genius idea?

The Tiny Bike Pump ACS seems to build on the Tiny Bike Pump already out there. The previous model already comes with an SOS-style rear light, so perhaps adding a slightly larger battery with a dedicated lighting system was the logical next step.

The rear light stats claim up to 13 hours of battery life in flash mode. There are two other modes to choose from, including flow mode and always on mode. The device is attached to the bike's frame using the Flextail 'extra accessory', and the product also comes with a silicone case which the brand suggests will protect it from the elements.

We get the idea. It's one less thing to carry, and thus, one less thing to worry about. But, it's also one more thing to charge - and if your entire 'flat tyre rescue system' is based upon this pump, what if the light drains the battery so much you can't inflate your tyre? We like asking the big, life changing questions at road.cc, as you can see...

Unfortunately we don't have a price just yet for the Tiny Bike Pump ACS, but it's set to launch soon on Indiegogo. As with any crowdfunder, in some circumstances a backing doesn't always lead to a reward, so make sure you're aware of the risks before parting with your cash. Find out more on the Indiegogo page here.

A bright idea, or does this creation leave you feeling deflated? Let us know what you think in the comments as always