Vittoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 tyre

Vittoria's Corsa Control TLR G2.0 tyre is a fast wet weather option. Grip is very good in the wet, and the supple casing gives a really nice ride feel. Tubeless setup was easy, and the tyres performed well on faster rides.

The Corsa Control is the Italian brand's race tyre for wet weather, and I found them very good for faster riding in the wet. The easy tubeless setup, supple 320tpi casing and seemingly robust rubber compound mean I've been very happy riding these tyres.

The tyres come boxed flat, so you're going to want to pop an inner tube in for the initial fitting before you attempt setting them up tubeless.

After a few days with tubes in to give the tyres shape, I installed them tubeless with Stans sealant. Setting them up was easy, with the tyres seating with just a track pump.

The 30mm version on test sat true to size on some Prime Baroudeur Disc wheels. For general riding in dry weather, I settled for 70psi front, 75psi rear, dropping 10psi in the front tyre and 5psi in the rear for wet roads.

This combination gave very good comfort levels on the roughly surfaced local roads while keeping things feeling fast. Cornering grip seemed abundant and the tyres felt surefooted when the rain came.

Vittoria has stuck with its 4C Graphine compound, apparently making some minor tweaks. I rode the original Corsa which was rather good. This Control version seems to be a more robust tyre. It may be pure luck, but the tyres have remained cut-free – impressive given the state of some of the roads.

I've also suffered no punctures, though again, how much of this is down to the thicker tread and addition of the 'K-reinforced' casing, and how much is down to luck I can't really say. I've certainly ridden over a fair share of gravel and hit enough glass to give them a good test.

At 323g, this isn't the lightest tubeless option out there, but it does come with the added casing reinforcement and thicker tread. If you compare these to summer race tyres then you will notice that the Corsa Control TLR feels a little slower, but I'll trade that for the increased mileage and added protection against punctures.

At £69.99 per tyre they're not overly cheap, but they are the same as Continental's GP5000 TL, bar 4p. Continental's Grand Prix 4 Season is an excellent faster wet weather tyre at £54.95, but you do miss out on the tubeless feature.

If you're after a set of fast and grippy tyres for wet weather, or you want a posh tubeless tyre for winter, this is a very good option. The plush ride, confidence in the rain, and robust compound make the Vittoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 easy to recommend.

Verdict

Fast wet-weather tyre with a plush ride and a robust compound

