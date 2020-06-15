Vittoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 tyre

Vittoria's Corsa Control TLR G2.0 tyre is a fast wet weather option. Grip is very good in the wet, and the supple casing gives a really nice ride feel. Tubeless setup was easy, and the tyres performed well on faster rides.
The Corsa Control is the Italian brand's race tyre for wet weather, and I found them very good for faster riding in the wet. The easy tubeless setup, supple 320tpi casing and seemingly robust rubber compound mean I've been very happy riding these tyres.
The tyres come boxed flat, so you're going to want to pop an inner tube in for the initial fitting before you attempt setting them up tubeless.
After a few days with tubes in to give the tyres shape, I installed them tubeless with Stans sealant. Setting them up was easy, with the tyres seating with just a track pump.
The 30mm version on test sat true to size on some Prime Baroudeur Disc wheels. For general riding in dry weather, I settled for 70psi front, 75psi rear, dropping 10psi in the front tyre and 5psi in the rear for wet roads.
This combination gave very good comfort levels on the roughly surfaced local roads while keeping things feeling fast. Cornering grip seemed abundant and the tyres felt surefooted when the rain came.
Vittoria has stuck with its 4C Graphine compound, apparently making some minor tweaks. I rode the original Corsa which was rather good. This Control version seems to be a more robust tyre. It may be pure luck, but the tyres have remained cut-free – impressive given the state of some of the roads.
I've also suffered no punctures, though again, how much of this is down to the thicker tread and addition of the 'K-reinforced' casing, and how much is down to luck I can't really say. I've certainly ridden over a fair share of gravel and hit enough glass to give them a good test.
At 323g, this isn't the lightest tubeless option out there, but it does come with the added casing reinforcement and thicker tread. If you compare these to summer race tyres then you will notice that the Corsa Control TLR feels a little slower, but I'll trade that for the increased mileage and added protection against punctures.
At £69.99 per tyre they're not overly cheap, but they are the same as Continental's GP5000 TL, bar 4p. Continental's Grand Prix 4 Season is an excellent faster wet weather tyre at £54.95, but you do miss out on the tubeless feature.
If you're after a set of fast and grippy tyres for wet weather, or you want a posh tubeless tyre for winter, this is a very good option. The plush ride, confidence in the rain, and robust compound make the Vittoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 easy to recommend.
Verdict
Fast wet-weather tyre with a plush ride and a robust compound
Make and model: Vittoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From Vittoria: "You asked and we delivered! The Corsa Control tackles greasy cobbles and rough roads with all the confidence of the classic Corsa. Sharing the same 320 TPI Corespun-K reinforced casing, and technical 4C Graphene compound technology, the Corsa Control adds a textured shoulder tread to the mix. This chevron tread pattern adds dynamic performance to the Corsa Control tread, allowing for increased grip on slippery surfaces, as well as added durability."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Vittoria:
4 compounds in the tread (4C) for increased wear life, better rolling and better grip on the sides.
Functionalized GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for increased resistance.
Thicker tread for the best puncture protection in colder conditions.
Tire choice of professional riders for races on cobble stones and pavé. Winner of 2018 Strade Bianche.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
10/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Same price as Continental's GP5000 TL.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're easy to set up tubeless and they're easy to live with on the road.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The supple ride feel makes them really nice on rougher roads.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Their weight can make them feel a tad sluggish compared to fast summer tyres. But that is always the case with thicker treads.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Continental's GP5000 TL is the same bar 4p, at £69.95, and its Grand Prix 4 Season, also an excellent fast wet weather tyre, is £54.99, though it isn't tubeless.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, I'd have them for my winter tyres.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good, from their traction in wet weather to the supple casing and easy tubeless setup, and the rubber compound appears to be robust.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
