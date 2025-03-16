Near Miss of the Day 923: Bus driver commits “hair-raising” overtake towards lane of oncoming cyclists… before blasting horn and “giving them the finger”

“Hair-raising driving from this bus driver,” the cyclist who filmed the incident, and posted it to their ‘Velodrone’ YouTube account, told road.cc.
“Not sure what possessed him to think attempting an overtake through Bank Junction was sensible. Or that, seeing a lane full of oncoming cyclists, the appropriate response is not to slow, but instead drive straight at them blasting your horn and giving them the finger.
The cyclist told road.cc that he has not reported the near miss to the City of London Police because “what’s the point?”
“They’re not interested traffic offences unless it’s cyclists jumping red lights. Ironically, we’d all have been safer here if we had done,” he said.
This particular incident perhaps underlines the fact that, despite Bank Junction being limited to cyclists, pedestrians, and buses for the last eight years, it can remain a hairy place for people on bikes.
In May 2017, the junction and its surrounding streets, which sit in the heart of the City of London, were closed to all vehicles except buses and cycles on weekdays between 7am and 7pm, as part of an experimental trial introduced to address the widespread calls to improve the junction’s safety in the wake of the tragic death in 2015 of cyclist Ying Tao, who was killed in a collision with a lorry driver on her way to work.
After the trial period saw the number of people killed or injured at the junction fall by more than half, along with air pollution plummeting in the surrounding area and bus journey times being cut by up to five minutes, the 12-hour traffic restriction during weekdays was made permanent.
That decision was made despite the vocal opposition of London’s taxi drivers – of the 12 per cent of residents who opposed making the junction virtually traffic free during the consultation, 79 per cent were black cab drivers.
Bank Junction before it was closed to traffic other than buses and cyclists (credit: licensed CC BY 2.0 by Ronnie Macdonald)
According to a recent review of the junction, carried out on behalf of the City of London, since 2017 the restrictions had reduced casualties to “virtually nil” in the area, with only one collision taking place in the 11 months leading up to November 2023.
That trial is expected to come into effect for 18 months later this spring, and will enable taxi drivers to access the junction between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Friday, alongside buses, cyclists, and pedestrians. Private car drivers, meanwhile, will remain unable to use the junction between those times.
Prior to the vote, plans to lift the restrictions were opposed by the London Cycling Campaign, who argued the current situation offers safety, environmental, and economic benefits for the area, along with – notably – financial and media giant Bloomberg, whose European headquarters is located next to the junction.
“As a major employer in the area our priority continues to the safety and wellbeing of our employees, visitors, and local community,” Bloomberg said in a statement.
“We are therefore supportive of the current restrictions, which improve road safety and reduce carbon emissions, and do not want these changes to be reversed.
“We continue to review our own operations impacting traffic in the area, such as the frequency and consolidation of our deliveries to the building, and encourage the use of low emission vehicles and public transport where possible.”
Police officer speaks to driver at Bank Junction (credit: Bikesy.co.uk)
Nevertheless, 57 per cent of council members voted in favour of reopening the junction to taxi drivers, while 21 per cent backed a plan to keep the restrictions as they are.
“The overall work programme at Bank Junction has meant that the junction is already a safer, more pleasant environment to travel through and we will carefully monitor the impact of re-introducing taxis into this vibrant area,” Shravan Joshi, the chair of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, said in a statement.
“For those unable to use modes of active travel, or who need transportation when public services aren’t available, black cabs have the potential to enhance this public space in line with our Destination City policy to make the Square Mile a desirable, safe and inclusive visitor destination, boosting economic growth.”
However, Simon Munk from the London Cycling Campaign said he was “incredibly disappointed in the decision”.
“This goes against the City’s own transport strategy and City Plan 2040,” he said at the time.
“The likelihood is that if this trial does go ahead in 2025, there’ll be increased road danger for those walking and cycling, delays to buses, and we’ll see fewer people ambling, sitting, snacking at Bank – and a wall of cabs instead.”
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.
Get over yourself. This isn't 1980, so stop projecting your prejudices onto others.
I've been using Power Grips for over five years now. They're great.
Drivers ignored road closures at Colchester Half Marathon...
driverless, car-less......
I already mentioned the strategies that work, which are reductions of motor vehicle usage and lawlessness. For example, Sweden's population has...
A lengthy reply that doesn't match the reality. I'm still never going to buy your wheels after the posts from a fellow Outcasts Cycling member in...
It wouldn't matter if it was made last week in China out of plastic: it's still a good enough reason to deny cyclists safer roads.
That's a possibility. But if that were the case, it wouldn't explain how I still get it on Zwift where Garmin wasn't even in play. The power from...
They should bring back dog tax, sorry dog licences. That would fix everything, [sic].
Aren't 4*4 supposed to go off road?