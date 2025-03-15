Clipped in performance from flat pedals? Powercage thinks it has the answer... plus new Canyon suspension gravel bike spotted, Ltd edition Van Nicholas + more

It's that time again for Tech of the Week, where we put together a round-up of some of the weirdest, most wonderful and well, just interesting cycling tech stories. This week we've got an unreleased Canyon spotted in the wild (well, the wild west of Instagram that is), limited edition Van Nicholas bikes which you can customise, and more.

It's time to boil the kettle/start up the espresso machine/run the tap, grab a drink of some description and settle in for this edition of Tech of the Week.

"Clipped-in performance" from flat pedals?

Powercage pedals (credit: Powercage)

Be gone, foul cleats and the effort it takes to adjust and set them up. Powercage has announced a new type of pedals, with a rotary adjustment system so you can use your normal trainers but gain what the brand says is "clipped-in performance."

For now, they're only available for stationary bikes because there apparently isn't enough ground clearance, and if the pedals are flipped over they may catch the floor. And while they're not exactly aesthetically pleasing, at least, to our incredibly discerning eye, they might open up indoor cycling for people who don't want to use flats nor want to spend money on an SPD-SL setup.

The pedals are apparently in production now, although there is no mention of a price or of availability. Find out more on the Powercage website.

Is Canyon releasing a new gravel bike with suspension?

New Canyon gravel suspension (credit: Mateu Cavallé)

According to gravel rider and coach, Mateu Cavallé's Instagram post, there may well be something new coming from Canyon in the gravel realm. From the looks of it we may be looking at a new gravel bike with suspension forks.

The details are slim as this is all we've got so far, a glimmer of hope for the gravel suspension fans amongst us. But if it's been on a team camp, perhaps we could expect to see the bike being raced fairly soon? Keep your eyes peeled in the Canyon-sphere for more.

Saris launches $1,000 e-bike friendly bike rack

SARIS_Edge (credit: Saris)

The 'Edge' is no longer just the guitarist from U2, it's also the name of Saris's new "premium" bike rack. It's a tow-bar mounted option, and can carry up to two bikes weighing 80lbs (or 36kg) each, so it's e-bike friendly.

Saris says the Edge provides "zero frame contact" so you don't have to worry about scratching your bike's frame. It's also claimed to be compatible with bikes fitted with mudguards, and can fit wheel sizes between 24in and 29in with up to 3in wide tyres.

The rack tilts away from the car even with the bikes loaded onto it, so you can still get into the boot and make sure Ludo the trail dog can get out for a wee. At $1,000 USD it's pretty pricey, and there are plenty of other more readily-available options in the UK for less money. But, if you're a die-hard Saris fan and you're after something to lug heavy bikes around, it could be worth looking at further.

Pas Normal's 2025 Mechanism collection includes a more aerodynamic jersey, PFC-free material in the jackets and more...

Pas Normal Studios Mechanism 2025 collection (credit: Pas Normal Studios)

Pas Normal Studios has launched its 2025 premium kit range called the Mechanism collection. For 2025, there have been a few updates, including PFC-free C0 materials now used across the Men’s & Women’s Stow Away Jacket/Gilet and Pertex Rain Jackets.

The men's and women's Mechanism bibs have also been updated to include a higher front rise section, updated, stretchier straps, and zig-zagged seams in the chamois pad stitching to prevent friction.

The jerseys include a new zippered pocket, and an aero update in the form of a lower cut collar which apparently also improves comfort. The colours are typical Pas Normal Studios-style, with muted tones that are probably the big hitters in the Pantone world for 2025. The short sleeve jerseys are priced at £165, bib shorts at £230 and jackets at £250. You can see the full collection on the Pas Normal Studios website.

Van Nicholas goes custom...well, custom decals

Van Nicholas Astraeus (credit: Van Nicholas)

The titanium-focused bike brand Van Nicholas has launched an updated design to its racing model, the Astraeus. And, if you're one of the first 50 customers to order the new version, you can customise the colours of the Van Nicholas decals. Schmancy.

Van Nicholas Astraeus decal (credit: Van Nicholas)

This is the first foray into colour customisation for the brand, which is fair, given the titanium frames. But, the brand hopes this option will "excite potential buyers" into putting some money dows on one of the sleekest looking titanium bikes on the market (in my humble opinion).

Prices start from €3,999 for the frame and fork, or from €5,549 for a full build. Bikes are expected to be available for delivery from the end of April. More information on the Astraeus can be found on the Van Nicholas website.

Vittoria launches Corsa tyres optimised to work with 25mm internal rim-width wheels

Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed tyre (credit: Vittoria)

Phew, that was a mouthful. Essentially, Vittoria is launching some wider Corsa tyres. Dun dun duuuun. They are apparently optimised to work with wheels with a 25mm internal width. And not only are they optimised, they're claimed to be "the most aero optimized tyre for wide internal rims."

Essentially, the new Corsa range will be labelled as 29mm wide tyres, as it is the narrowest ETRTO and ISO compliant option for a 25mm rim. There are three models in the new range, the Corsa Pro Speed and the Corsa Pro which will both cost £89.99 per tyre, and the Corsa N.EXT which is priced at £69.99.

MyWhoosh updates could see the platform bridging the gap to other competitors

MyWhoosh 4.0 update (credit: MyWhoosh)

The free-to-use indoor training app, MyWhoosh has just launched its latest update: MyWhoosh 4.0. Catchy. And there's plenty to get excited about with the new update, including a custom workout creator and importing tool, structured running workouts and training plans for triathletes.

The team at MyWhoosh has also implemented plenty of performance benefits in the new update. These include virtual gear shifting through the app, custom route creation using a GPX file, something called 'triathlon mode' which as it suggests, allows users to switch between sports within the app.

All of these updates continue to make MyWhoosh look like more of a credible competitor to paid-for programmes like Zwift or Rouvy. Have you made the switch to MyWhoosh, or given it a go? Let us know.

Zefal launches new Z Traveler pannier bags

Zefal S20 and S30 pannier bags (credit: Zéfal)

Perhaps it's not the most exciting bit of tech news we've ever covered, but these new bags from Zefal do look like decent options if you don't want to break the bank. They come in two sizes, S20 or S30, and the number refers to the amount of litre storage they come with.

Each use a Z Quick Mount system for easy attachment and removal to the bike, and are certified to an IPX4 waterproofing standard. The bags are constructed using 600D polyester as well as being reinforced with an internal TPU coating.

Prices for the bags at €64.95 for the S20 and €74.95 for the S30.

