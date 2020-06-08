Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 tyre

The Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 is a very good general riding tubeless road tyre or even wet weather race tyre. It is designed for high miles on poor road surfaces and this is where it shines, though it isn't as fast as others.

Vittoria made a big thing about its use of graphene in its tyre compound when it first used the technology. This 2.0 version features a similar compound, but with enhanced wet weather grip, according to Vittoria. There's also a tubeless bead, but otherwise, this is identical to the tyre that Stu tested last year.

The '3C' compound feature, Vittoria says, increases wear life and provides better rolling resistance, though it doesn't specify what that's in comparison to. I found the tyres to be grippy, with plenty of traction on both wet and dry roads. On steeper climbs in wet weather, there was no slipping from the rear wheel.

Tubeless setup was relatively painless. The tyre already has shape to it and once mounted, a few swift pumps using my standard track pump were all that was need to get enough of a seal to start inflation.

Puncture protection seems to be quite good as I've not had any flats during testing. A quick check of the tyres after a solid month of riding also showed no large cuts, though I'm well aware that luck plays a large part in that.

As I'd swapped out Vittoria's 320TPI Corsa Control TLR (review to come), the ride feel was noticeably less supple. It wasn't uncomfortable, though, and running them tubeless meant it was fine to drop the pressures when I was planning to head through the lanes on broken surfaces.

The Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 didn't feel the fastest, though admittedly I have been riding some very speedy Wolfpack tyres recently. That said, I'm impressed that Vittoria has managed to keep the weight down to just 4g heavier than the clincher version.

The price is pretty good for a tubeless-ready design. Giant's Gavia Fondo 0 costs the same but the Rubino Pro doesn't have the same fit issues, while the Michelin Power Road Tubeless is a tenner more. Certainly, the Rubino Pro is a great option if you're looking to go tubeless without dropping too much cash.

All in, the Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 is a very good tubeless-ready option for high mileage riders who aren't so concerned about top speed. The wet weather grip and puncture protection will also make this a great winter option.

Very good tubeless-ready option for high mileage riders who aren't so concerned about top speed

