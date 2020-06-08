Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 tyre

The Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 is a very good general riding tubeless road tyre or even wet weather race tyre. It is designed for high miles on poor road surfaces and this is where it shines, though it isn't as fast as others.
Vittoria made a big thing about its use of graphene in its tyre compound when it first used the technology. This 2.0 version features a similar compound, but with enhanced wet weather grip, according to Vittoria. There's also a tubeless bead, but otherwise, this is identical to the tyre that Stu tested last year.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The '3C' compound feature, Vittoria says, increases wear life and provides better rolling resistance, though it doesn't specify what that's in comparison to. I found the tyres to be grippy, with plenty of traction on both wet and dry roads. On steeper climbs in wet weather, there was no slipping from the rear wheel.
Tubeless setup was relatively painless. The tyre already has shape to it and once mounted, a few swift pumps using my standard track pump were all that was need to get enough of a seal to start inflation.
Puncture protection seems to be quite good as I've not had any flats during testing. A quick check of the tyres after a solid month of riding also showed no large cuts, though I'm well aware that luck plays a large part in that.
As I'd swapped out Vittoria's 320TPI Corsa Control TLR (review to come), the ride feel was noticeably less supple. It wasn't uncomfortable, though, and running them tubeless meant it was fine to drop the pressures when I was planning to head through the lanes on broken surfaces.
The Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 didn't feel the fastest, though admittedly I have been riding some very speedy Wolfpack tyres recently. That said, I'm impressed that Vittoria has managed to keep the weight down to just 4g heavier than the clincher version.
The price is pretty good for a tubeless-ready design. Giant's Gavia Fondo 0 costs the same but the Rubino Pro doesn't have the same fit issues, while the Michelin Power Road Tubeless is a tenner more. Certainly, the Rubino Pro is a great option if you're looking to go tubeless without dropping too much cash.
> Buyer’s Guide: All your options for going tubeless
All in, the Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 is a very good tubeless-ready option for high mileage riders who aren't so concerned about top speed. The wet weather grip and puncture protection will also make this a great winter option.
Verdict
Very good tubeless-ready option for high mileage riders who aren't so concerned about top speed
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Vittoria says, "Designed for intensive training, it is equally suitable for racing events. The Rubino Pro builds on the standard Rubino platform, utilizing the same exclusive 3C Graphene compound structure, long service life, puncture protection, and sharp handling traits, but substitutes a folding bead material for reduced weight. The Rubino Pro has long been a favorite for both training and racing, and with the addition of Graphene technology compounds, is more versatile than ever!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Vittoria lists:
150 TPI Nylon casing for high mileage.
3 compounds in the tread (3C) for increased wear life and better rolling.
All-rounder for any condition.
Functionalized GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for increased wet grip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
10/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
4/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed well. The proof will come as the miles mount up and the winter arrives. Given what I've seen, I expect them to excel.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The tyre was very durable, not picking up any big cuts.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The 150TPI casing gave a slightly harsher ride feel than the supple tyres that I have been riding.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Giant's Gavia Fondo 0 is the same price. Michelin's Power Road Tubeless is £10 more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, I'd have them for my winter tyres.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Everything that Stu said, but they gain an extra mark for being well priced for a tubeless tyre, only adding an extra 4g and being easy to set up.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
Training is the icing on the cake, but not a substitute for the cake.
Bristol's Berlin Wall moment....
Novel Zwift model for racing categories. Thoughts? http://www.jordanpfowler.com/cycling/zwift-racing-categories-a-new-model/
Clearly the assault wasn't meant to be taken seriously. Come on, lighten up.
Thanks joe, discs do seem to be the beat suited for my riding conditions. ...
Okay, so would I need to change the derailleur or also the cassette chain etc? Thank for your help
Unquestionanably.
'Mansplaining squared' - the desperate sound of a man, who most defintiely does not think he's a misogynist , explaining with an air of...
Isn't that what FB is for, though? Passive-aggressive criticism of a person or activity that you didn't actually deal with face to face??
I've noticed that the Cycle Republic store in the centre of Bristol has closed and is being fitted out as a Pure Electric store.