Tyres

Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 tyre

by Liam Cahill
Mon, Jun 08, 2020 15:45
£49.99

VERDICT:

Very good tubeless-ready option for high mileage riders who aren't so concerned about top speed
Great grip in wet weather
Robust
Easy tubeless setup
Good price
Slightly harsh ride
Not the fastest
Weight: 
248g
Contact: 
www.zyrofisher.co.uk

The Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 is a very good general riding tubeless road tyre or even wet weather race tyre. It is designed for high miles on poor road surfaces and this is where it shines, though it isn't as fast as others.

Vittoria made a big thing about its use of graphene in its tyre compound when it first used the technology. This 2.0 version features a similar compound, but with enhanced wet weather grip, according to Vittoria. There's also a tubeless bead, but otherwise, this is identical to the tyre that Stu tested last year.

The '3C' compound feature, Vittoria says, increases wear life and provides better rolling resistance, though it doesn't specify what that's in comparison to. I found the tyres to be grippy, with plenty of traction on both wet and dry roads. On steeper climbs in wet weather, there was no slipping from the rear wheel.

2020 Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR fitted

Tubeless setup was relatively painless. The tyre already has shape to it and once mounted, a few swift pumps using my standard track pump were all that was need to get enough of a seal to start inflation.

Puncture protection seems to be quite good as I've not had any flats during testing. A quick check of the tyres after a solid month of riding also showed no large cuts, though I'm well aware that luck plays a large part in that.

As I'd swapped out Vittoria's 320TPI Corsa Control TLR (review to come), the ride feel was noticeably less supple. It wasn't uncomfortable, though, and running them tubeless meant it was fine to drop the pressures when I was planning to head through the lanes on broken surfaces.

2020 Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR fitted side

The Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 didn't feel the fastest, though admittedly I have been riding some very speedy Wolfpack tyres recently. That said, I'm impressed that Vittoria has managed to keep the weight down to just 4g heavier than the clincher version.

The price is pretty good for a tubeless-ready design. Giant's Gavia Fondo 0 costs the same but the Rubino Pro doesn't have the same fit issues, while the Michelin Power Road Tubeless is a tenner more. Certainly, the Rubino Pro is a great option if you're looking to go tubeless without dropping too much cash.

All in, the Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 is a very good tubeless-ready option for high mileage riders who aren't so concerned about top speed. The wet weather grip and puncture protection will also make this a great winter option.

Verdict

Very good tubeless-ready option for high mileage riders who aren't so concerned about top speed

road.cc test report

Make and model: Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G2.0 tyre

Size tested: 700 x 25mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Vittoria says, "Designed for intensive training, it is equally suitable for racing events. The Rubino Pro builds on the standard Rubino platform, utilizing the same exclusive 3C Graphene compound structure, long service life, puncture protection, and sharp handling traits, but substitutes a folding bead material for reduced weight. The Rubino Pro has long been a favorite for both training and racing, and with the addition of Graphene technology compounds, is more versatile than ever!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Vittoria lists:

150 TPI Nylon casing for high mileage.

3 compounds in the tread (3C) for increased wear life and better rolling.

All-rounder for any condition.

Functionalized GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for increased wet grip

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
10/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
4/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They performed well. The proof will come as the miles mount up and the winter arrives. Given what I've seen, I expect them to excel.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The tyre was very durable, not picking up any big cuts.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The 150TPI casing gave a slightly harsher ride feel than the supple tyres that I have been riding.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Giant's Gavia Fondo 0 is the same price. Michelin's Power Road Tubeless is £10 more.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, I'd have them for my winter tyres.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Everything that Stu said, but they gain an extra mark for being well priced for a tubeless tyre, only adding an extra 4g and being easy to set up.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

