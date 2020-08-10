Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance tyre

The Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance is an excellent all-rounder at a good price. For fast group rides, commutes and café rides, they don't skip a beat regardless of weather. It provides plenty of speed yet good puncture protection, and is reminiscent of the excellent Continental GP 4000 II – with the added benefit of being tubeless ready without extra podge. Could be a little bit more supple, though.
This is not the only Fusion 5 – the range also includes the Galaktic (fastest) and All-Season (toughest) Fusion 5s, while this Performance version sits right in between. Tested here in 28mm guise, it's also available in 23, 25 or 30mm.
After running tubes for the first few rides, I thought I'd take advantage of their tubeless ready nature. Having dabbled before I'm enamored with the concept and lower pressures, but put off by the faff (I'm looking at you, Cadex Race 25). The Fusion 5 experience, though, has finally convinced me tubeless is the way forwards.
Setup is as simple as thumbing the tyres onto the rims and squirting in a little sealant. The tyres seat and inflate with a track pump – and I tried them on a few wheelsets, as rims really can vary. I was amazed at how easily they went on all the wheels I tried – it's a good indicator that you'll find them easy as well.
The Fusion 5 Performance feels fast and grips well whatever the conditions, and even on greasy lanes. They're not the plushest on rough roads, though – I'd describe them as comfy-ish. There are more supple tyres out there: for example, the Vittoria Corsa Control does a miraculous job of smoothing bumps, probably thanks to its 320 threads per inch casing (the Fusion is 127 TPI).
For tubeless tyres that need denser, stiffer sidewalls to stop air leaking out, though, I think 127 TPI is a good compromise of comfort and durability.
These tyres hold air well – as well as a set of tyres with butyl tubes, in fact. Impressive for tubeless tyres which can sometimes be rather porous and need pumping up more often.
At a claimed 270g for this 28mm size, and weighing in just 1g heavier on the RoadCC scales of truth, these tyres are impressively light – especially as Hutchinson claim they're good for 4000km. Having covered nearly 1000km on them myself with no sign of wear (or punctures), though, this seems a realistic claim rather than a figure randomly been plucked from the air.
At £39.95 the Fusion 5 Performance is great value – it rivals tyres of a much higher price.
The Hutchinson's closest competitor is probably the Continental GP 5000 TL, which not only has a considerably higher RRP (£69.95) but is also a fair bit weightier (306g vs 271g in 28mm). If you're looking for the ultimate in comfort then maybe these aren't for you, but in my experience, you can't expect a tyre with significantly higher TPI to last anywhere near as long.
Overall, the Fusion 5 Performance is not be the supplest tyre, but other than that it delivers the complete package. I found it amazingly easy to fit and inflate, hard wearing and a brilliant choice for year-round training, whether on fast smooth rides or cruising through puncture-prone lanes.
Verdict
Durable, great value and fast tubeless tyre for year-round training
Make and model: Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance 700x28 road tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Hutchinson says: "The Performance version of the Fusion 5 family is THE perfect harmony for all cyclists wishing to go fast and far. Associated with a Kevlar® reinforcement under the tread, it will reassure the most nervous and offer a durability superior to 4,000km."
I've used comfier tyres, but I feel that a really good balance has been found.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
ElevenSTORM® compound
Tubeless ready
127tpi
270g claimed weight
Kevlar® reinforcement puncture protection
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Any tyre is a compromise between speed, durability, grip and comfort. The Fusion 5 Performance manages that compromise well, and although there are more supple tyres out there, this will last longer.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
The 4000km life expectancy is believable – they haven't cut up at all or squared off yet, and are likely to last twice as long as many comparable tyres. Particularly impressive given their low weight.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Obviously heavier than tubed tyre, but lighter than most comparable tubeless tyres.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
The 127tpi casing isn't uncomfy, but it's stiffer than some. The lower pressures needed in this 28mm version certainly help.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
Cheaper than many tubeless tyres, and should last ages.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Fast, grippy and durable – it's an excellent training, race and sportive tyre.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How easy they are to set up.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Slightly harsher ride than some.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Really well. Most comparable tubeless tyres we've tested are more expensive. Continental's GP 5000 TL is £69.95, Vittoria's Corsa Control TLR G2.0 is £69.99, and Michelin's Power is £59.99. Plus, the only tyre that rivals the weight of the Fusion is the Panaracer Race A Evo 4 at £59.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Long life, good grip levels, easy to fit and inflate... the Fusion 5 Performance is a brilliant all rounder at a good price. If they were a little more supple they'd be a nine, although those that are – with a higher TPI count – also tend to be more expensive.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
