Maxxis Rambler Folding SS TR tyre

This Maxxis Rambler in a 50mm width – just under 2in in imperial – ups the volume of gravel tyres, taking it close to mountain bike territory. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it offers a comfortable ride, but it also manages to still be reasonably quick.

It doesn't seem like that long ago that a 2in tyre was considered 'normal' for mountain bikes. Why gravel tyres are always quoted in metric sizes whereas mountain bike tyres are imperial is a mystery to me... but anyway, the Maxxis Rambler in this size pushes the boundary of gravel tyres. Tyre clearance will almost certainly be an issue for most bikes, though, and unless you have a gravel bike with very generous clearance, it probably won't fit.

I fitted the Rambler to a Ritchey Outback which only just had enough clearance to fit them in safely. Installation was brilliant and so easy: easy to install on the rims and they pumped up with a basic track pump without a fuss. Bravo.

Jumping up from a 700x40 tyre, the difference and increased ride height was immediately noticeable. It shouldn't pose a big issue, although if you are tight on top tube clearance then it is something to be aware of.

After installing, first impressions are just how comfortable the tyre feels, with the extra volume undoubtedly having an effect. The extra volume means your tyre pressures might need to be adjusted if you are more used to smaller tyres. I am used to running 35-40psi in 40mm or 45mm width tyres, but started with pressures of just 30psi in the Ramblers. For the rear it was fine, but I ended up running a few PSI lower in the front, which was better at times and on certain tracks and trails. Of course, tyre pressures are personal, but as a guide you will probably want to drop several PSI compared to a 40mm tyre.

Do the increased volume and lower pressures affect the riding? On the road they are a little slower, although not as much as I initially expected, and unless you are racing or very competitive it doesn't hamper the ride much at all. I did notice the weight, though – at 645 and 650g, they are heavier than the majority of narrower tyres, and I did notice that when climbing.

Off-road and on rougher tracks they're really fast, with the extra volume giving them the ability to just roll over rocks and rough sections – it's most noticeable downhill, where the difference compared with narrower tyres really is huge.

While the volume might be the biggest benefit, the tread on the Rambler is key to its performance and control. The design has several different areas and overall the design is quite busy, but it seems to work. The central tread with near-continuous central section is part of the reason why it's so smooth and why road performance is decent.

Move out and there are much wider gaps in the tread and these help grip in softer and even reasonably muddy conditions. Through testing I found it got up climbs that looked far too muddy and steep; it gripped tenaciously and far beyond what the low profile looks might suggest, getting up tracks that I didn't expect it to. It isn't a specialist mud tyre, but as a gravel tyre for the occasional bit of mud, it copes.

On firmer trails the grip is really good, and although dry weather is almost now non-existent, on standard forest roads that drain well it gives confidence through the bends and has enough feel that you can get some feedback. This version of the Rambler, with the SilkShield, has a 60 threads per inch (TPI) carcass, which is lower than many similar performance gravel tyres; a higher TPI is likely to give an even better ride, although given the comfort already on offer here it isn't as big an issue as with smaller tyres, where tyre carcass will have a more noticeable effect.

If you like to head off forest tracks, which I assume many of you will do if you are able to run a 50mm tyre, the only real weakness in grip seemed to be wet tree roots, which to be honest are a nemesis to all tyres. The Rambler coped well with rocky tracks, dirt and loamy tracks and trails.

The SilkShield puncture protection is a full bead-to-bead material layer that gives more confidence when riding in rockier or puncture prone areas. I found I was riding much faster downhill, mostly because of the extra volume and comfort the tyres give, so the puncture protection is something worth having.

Tyres this big that are specifically designed for gravel bikes are still relatively rare, but WTB now makes the Venture in a 50mm width. The Hutchinson Touareg is a little smaller at 45mm, and also cheaper at just £33, although it doesn't offer nearly the same performance. Another reasonably wide tyre is the 43mm Panaracer GravelKing SK, but this lacks the all-conditions riding ability of the Rambler.

The Rambler is also available in smaller sizes, but neither the 38mm nor the 40mm I've ridden impressed me in the same way as this huge volume 700x50 does. It rolls well, grips well in all the conditions and trails I was able to test it, and gives big confidence downhill. It won't fit many gravel bikes, but if you have the clearance and want a big tyre, it is fantastic.

Verdict

Comfortable, tenaciously grippy and still reasonably fast, so long as you have the clearance

