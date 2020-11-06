Michelin Power Road Tubeless 700x32

At 32mm across, this is the widest of Michelin's Power Road Tubeless tyres, and it matches the skinnier versions for performance and grip while being easier to fit.

When I tested the 25mm version of this tyre back in April, the only real criticism I had with it was that it was a bit of a tight squeeze to get it to fit on 19mm rims and upwards as there wasn't a huge amount of give in the bead. Leon found the 28s much easier, just a slight issue in the final levering stage he said, and with these 32s I'd go so far as to say installation was a breeze.

> Find your nearest dealer here

First off, they popped under the lip of the wheel rim first time before adding the sealant. With that in place and the tyre pumped up to 80psi, they initially lost a bit of pressure overnight but not much, highlighting how non-porous the sidewalls are.

Regardless of the pressure, the Power Road is a comfortable tyre. Its four layers of 120TPI (threads per inch) casing keeps the construction feeling supple – not something always found with tubeless tyres.

> Should you go tubeless?

They roll fast too, and thanks to the X-Race compound, grip levels are high both in the wet and the dry.

Confidence-inspiring is how I'd describe them. For such a wide tyre they still offer the race feel of their narrower siblings, just with a little more weight, 353g as opposed to 297g for the 28mm option, and 266g for the 25s.

With race bikes coming with ever-larger tyre clearances – the Specialized Tarmac SL7, for example, will accept up to 32mm rubber, and the Canyon CF SLX Disc comes with 32mm as standard – it's good to see wide tyres delivering this kind of performance.

The 25mm tyres have been ridden about 1,000 miles so far and are showing very little signs of wear, so I can't these 32mm offerings faring any differently. I'm also yet to get a puncture or any damage either. Leon says much the same in his review of the 28s.

> Buyer’s Guide: 45 of the best road bikes tyres

The £59.99 rrp sits quite competitively. It's ten quid less than the highly regarded Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL, for starters.

Another class act is the Schwalbe Pro One TLE, one of my favourite tyres. The widest option is only 30mm, along with a 25mm and 28mm, and has an rrp of £66.99, so a little more expensive than the Michelins.

Overall, the Michelin Power Road tyres are up there with the grippiest and fastest-rolling on the market. They are a pretty good price too when compared to their main rivals.

Verdict

One of the grippiest and quickest tyres on the market, especially in this size

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website