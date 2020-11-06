Michelin Power Road Tubeless 700x32

At 32mm across, this is the widest of Michelin's Power Road Tubeless tyres, and it matches the skinnier versions for performance and grip while being easier to fit.
When I tested the 25mm version of this tyre back in April, the only real criticism I had with it was that it was a bit of a tight squeeze to get it to fit on 19mm rims and upwards as there wasn't a huge amount of give in the bead. Leon found the 28s much easier, just a slight issue in the final levering stage he said, and with these 32s I'd go so far as to say installation was a breeze.
First off, they popped under the lip of the wheel rim first time before adding the sealant. With that in place and the tyre pumped up to 80psi, they initially lost a bit of pressure overnight but not much, highlighting how non-porous the sidewalls are.
Regardless of the pressure, the Power Road is a comfortable tyre. Its four layers of 120TPI (threads per inch) casing keeps the construction feeling supple – not something always found with tubeless tyres.
They roll fast too, and thanks to the X-Race compound, grip levels are high both in the wet and the dry.
Confidence-inspiring is how I'd describe them. For such a wide tyre they still offer the race feel of their narrower siblings, just with a little more weight, 353g as opposed to 297g for the 28mm option, and 266g for the 25s.
With race bikes coming with ever-larger tyre clearances – the Specialized Tarmac SL7, for example, will accept up to 32mm rubber, and the Canyon CF SLX Disc comes with 32mm as standard – it's good to see wide tyres delivering this kind of performance.
The 25mm tyres have been ridden about 1,000 miles so far and are showing very little signs of wear, so I can't these 32mm offerings faring any differently. I'm also yet to get a puncture or any damage either. Leon says much the same in his review of the 28s.
The £59.99 rrp sits quite competitively. It's ten quid less than the highly regarded Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL, for starters.
Another class act is the Schwalbe Pro One TLE, one of my favourite tyres. The widest option is only 30mm, along with a 25mm and 28mm, and has an rrp of £66.99, so a little more expensive than the Michelins.
Overall, the Michelin Power Road tyres are up there with the grippiest and fastest-rolling on the market. They are a pretty good price too when compared to their main rivals.
Verdict
One of the grippiest and quickest tyres on the market, especially in this size
Make and model: Michelin Power Road Tubeless 700x32
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Michelin says:
"More rolling efficiency. With Tubeless Ready technology you improve your performance and are more efficient.
More robustness. Thanks to its 4x120 TPI casing which improves the robustness of the tyre and offers more comfort at low pressure.
More longevity. Thanks to the X-Race Compound designed to optimize the wear of the tread.
MICHELIN'S ADVICE
Disc Brake Ready technology allows the tyre to withstand the extra braking of bicycles with disc brakes thanks to a specially adapted rubber."
It feels like a very quick tyre with plenty of grip.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Michelin:
ETRTO Size: 32 - 622
Pressure (BAR): 8/5
Pressure (PSI): 116/73
Color: BLACK
X-Race Compound : New rubber compound that combines rolling resistance, grip and wear to improve tyre longevity.
Air Proof: Fitted with sealant, makes the tyre Tubeless compatible at high pressure.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Wide tyres with a racy edge to them.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great grip levels.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than both the Schwalbe and Continental mentioned in the review, while matching them on performance.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very impressive tyre in all aspects of performance and durability. Cheaper than many of the top end rivals too.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
