Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
“Coward” cyclist allegedly grabbed and punched female walker after dog crossed his path at nature reserveGoss Moor trail (credit: M S)

“Coward” cyclist allegedly grabbed and punched female walker after dog crossed his path at nature reserve

The walker says she was grabbed by the hair and punched in the arm and ribcage during the “hideous” altercation, which took place on a shared path
by Ryan Mallon
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 12:53
3

Police in Cornwall have called for anyone with information to come forward after a cyclist reportedly assaulted a female dog walker on a nature reserve’s shared path earlier this week.

The alleged attack took place on Monday morning after one of the woman’s dogs moved across into the cyclist’s path on Goss Moor’s multi-use trail, a seven-mile, mostly off-road route located in central Cornwall’s 480-hectare national nature reserve and suitable for cyclists, walkers, horse riders, and wheelchair users.

Goss Moor trail, Cornwall Goss Moor trail, Cornwall (credit: British Cycling)

The woman was walking with her two dogs, a German Shepherd and Fox Red Labrador, at around 11.15am when the cyclist – who she said was riding a road bike and wearing a white helmet with white glasses – reportedly grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the arm and ribcage during the “hideous” assault.

In a lengthy Facebook post shared by the alleged victim, she described the cyclist as a “coward” and “far from a man”, and called on other female solo walkers to stay safe while using the trail.

“I was walking my dogs back to my car when a cyclist came through the gates, one dog of mine crossed his path, with no need to slam his brakes on,” she wrote.

“He rode around my dog shaking his head. This pathetic human being then slowly cycled towards me, grabbed my hair, punched my arm, and then again in my side by my ribcage.

“May I remind you it is a shared path with dog walkers, horses, and cyclists. Had this been an issue, I would expect any decent human being to say so or ask me – as he was within distance of doing so – to get my dogs on a lead.”

> Man whose dog bit cyclist and “pulled her off bike” handed suspended sentence and ordered to pay almost £2,000

She claimed that the cyclist, whose description she reported to the police, was riding a road bike and wearing a white helmet, white sunglasses, and a “white long-sleeved Lycra top underneath another top”.

“I urge anybody that saw me on the Goss Moor trail to help me and the police find this piece of s**t,” she continued.  

“There were no witnesses to this hideous act, hence why I think he did it. I would hate it to happen to another female walking by herself. Stay safe out there, ladies.”

> Cyclist died after out-of-control dog ran out in front of him, court hears

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the incident was reported to them on Monday, but that there are currently “no viable lines of enquiry”.

“Police were notified following a report of an assault on Goss Moor on the morning of Monday 10 March. It was reported a female dog walker was assaulted by an unknown male cyclist after one of her dogs went in front of his bike,” the spokesperson said.

“At this time, there are no viable lines of enquiry however if further evidence comes to light the incident can be re-visited. Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50250060293.”

Goss Moor
Dog
Dogs
Devon and Cornwall Police
Cornwall
dog walker
dog walkers
Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
Jimmy Ray Will | 25 sec ago
0 likes

This cyclist sounds like a total nutter... like incredibly derranged... like unbelievably unreasonable. 

The lady doesn't come across as a complete shrinking violet though, so hopefully she will get over the experience and won't be put off walking her dogs. 

Man I'd love to know what really happened... I'd happily wager there are some interesting bits that the lady has conveniently left out of her description of events. 

Avatar
eburtthebike | 7 min ago
0 likes

It's a sad fact that there are crazies in every strata of society, even cyclists.  Probably fewer in the cycling group, but there are still some.

I hope the woman recovers quickly and that the perpetrator is caught equally quickly.

Avatar
essexian | 10 min ago
1 like

“There were no witnesses to this hideous act...."

So, we have to accept as truth what the Ped says then.... I am sure the truth will out but I bet its not completely what the Ped says. 

Latest Comments

 