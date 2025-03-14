“Coward” cyclist allegedly grabbed and punched female walker after dog crossed his path at nature reserve

Police in Cornwall have called for anyone with information to come forward after a cyclist reportedly assaulted a female dog walker on a nature reserve’s shared path earlier this week.

The alleged attack took place on Monday morning after one of the woman’s dogs moved across into the cyclist’s path on Goss Moor’s multi-use trail, a seven-mile, mostly off-road route located in central Cornwall’s 480-hectare national nature reserve and suitable for cyclists, walkers, horse riders, and wheelchair users.

Goss Moor trail, Cornwall (credit: British Cycling)

The woman was walking with her two dogs, a German Shepherd and Fox Red Labrador, at around 11.15am when the cyclist – who she said was riding a road bike and wearing a white helmet with white glasses – reportedly grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the arm and ribcage during the “hideous” assault.

In a lengthy Facebook post shared by the alleged victim, she described the cyclist as a “coward” and “far from a man”, and called on other female solo walkers to stay safe while using the trail.

“I was walking my dogs back to my car when a cyclist came through the gates, one dog of mine crossed his path, with no need to slam his brakes on,” she wrote.

“He rode around my dog shaking his head. This pathetic human being then slowly cycled towards me, grabbed my hair, punched my arm, and then again in my side by my ribcage.

“May I remind you it is a shared path with dog walkers, horses, and cyclists. Had this been an issue, I would expect any decent human being to say so or ask me – as he was within distance of doing so – to get my dogs on a lead.”

She claimed that the cyclist, whose description she reported to the police, was riding a road bike and wearing a white helmet, white sunglasses, and a “white long-sleeved Lycra top underneath another top”.

“I urge anybody that saw me on the Goss Moor trail to help me and the police find this piece of s**t,” she continued.

“There were no witnesses to this hideous act, hence why I think he did it. I would hate it to happen to another female walking by herself. Stay safe out there, ladies.”

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the incident was reported to them on Monday, but that there are currently “no viable lines of enquiry”.

“Police were notified following a report of an assault on Goss Moor on the morning of Monday 10 March. It was reported a female dog walker was assaulted by an unknown male cyclist after one of her dogs went in front of his bike,” the spokesperson said.

“At this time, there are no viable lines of enquiry however if further evidence comes to light the incident can be re-visited. Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50250060293.”