Hutchinson Fusion 5 Galactik road tyre

The Fusion 5 Galactik road tyre is Hutchinson's all-out performance model, and after riding them for the last four months I'm going to put them up there with some of the best race rubber I've ever used. They are grippy, roll really well and I haven't had an issue with punctures either. The best thing, though, is that they feel much more supple than the majority of tubeless tyres.
Back in 2017 David Arthur tested Hutchinson’s Fusion 5 Performance tyre and was really impressed. The Galactik shares a lot of the technologies, but the Performance has better puncture protection, making it a bit more of an all-round tyre. With that comes weight, though: 328g versus 233g for the Galactiks.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The thing David was most impressed with was the ElevenSTORM (or 11STORM as it says on the sidewall) compound, thanks to its grip levels, and I totally concur. Tyre companies tend to keep their specific compounds close to their chests, so I can't give you a list of materials from a spec sheet, but what I can tell you is that the rubber feels very soft and almost tacky.
These tyres really grip in the dry – you can absolutely bung the bike into a roundabout or bend at high speed and just know that it's got your back.
Many tubeless ready tyres don't have the same supple feel – and therefore feedback levels – as their high-TPI-count clincher cousins, but the Galactik is very, very close indeed. You can really feel what the tyre is up to as the rubber deforms and clings on to the tarmac.
Adhesion in the wet is also impressive. Sure, you've got to back off a touch, but the grip is still there, and with those feedback levels you are getting all of the confidence you need to push on.
The Fusion 5 Galactik is a lightweight race tyre so it probably isn't something you are going to be riding throughout the winter. With that in mind, puncture protection isn't as much of a defining factor, but Hutchinson hasn't done away with it completely. The Galactik uses a bead-to-bead layer of a fibre called Hardskin, so you are getting sidewall protection too.
> Buyer’s guide to tubeless tyres – all you need to know
Over the test period I didn't pick up any punctures, and wear rates are looking good for such a soft compound – the tyres still look pretty much brand new. Durability doesn't appear to be an issue.
This tubeless-ready version of the Galactiks is available in 25mm width only (non-tubeless clinchers come in 23mm and 25mm) and fitted easily to a whole range of rims without issue, with the bead popping easily onto the wheels.
With sealant installed, the Hutchinsons held on to their pressure well, so topping up with air was only really necessary once a week.
Value
Considering the performance and everything else about the Galactiks, it's great to see that they aren't going to cost you an arm and a leg. Recent tubeless-ready performance tyres we've tested are much pricier than the £44.95 required here.
For instance, the Cadex Race 25 is £64.99, and it can be a bit of a pig to fit apparently. The Michelin Power Road Tubeless is £59.99 and the Specialized S-Works Turbo RapidAir is £61.99.
The Fusion 5 is lighter than all of these by about 30g too.
> Buyer’s Guide: 40 of the best road bike tyres
Overall, there is very little to criticise here. These are very good high performance tyres thanks to their excellent grip levels and that supple road feel I just love.
Verdict
Fast and grippy race tyre that's well priced for a tubeless offering, as long as you're happy with the 25mm width
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Hutchinson Fusion 5 Galactik road tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Hutchinson says, "The HUTCHINSON teams have developed a unique process over 2 years allowing the new Eleven STORM range to obtain convincing results on the 5 key tire performance criteria:
Grip/ Performance/Life/ Puncture resistance/Comfort.
Creating the correct compound composition capable of addressing this defiance has been a permanent challenge.
The Eleven STORM® compound has been developed with the aim of offering unique performances on all terrains.
'This is why we wanted to follow this initiative to the end by proposing multiple Fusion 5 versions: 4 compound types, 3 sections and from now on 4 designs: Tube type/Tubeless Ready/Tubeless/Tubular."
These are very fast, grippy tyres.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Hutchinson lists:
Sizes: 25mm
Compound: ElevenSTORM
Reinforcement: Hardskin
TPI: 127
Bead: Folding
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A grippy and fast-rolling tyre ideal for riding hard.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Excellent grip levels.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Only one size option.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Very competitively priced compared to many tubeless-ready tyres, like those from Cadex, Michelin and Specialized mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The sticky compound offers loads of grip, they roll well and they seem pretty robust too, which makes them a very good all-round race tyre. They're only available in this 25mm width, but they are exceptional.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Yes, do it. Just follow the rules where you plan to go. Take a train - the alps are a day away by train for example.
Have a little guess at which of the two is a legal requirement
Gatecrashing an event is appallingly selfish behaviour. You're getting access to closed roads, aid stations, police and ambulance support, etc for...
It's similar for me too and I'm particularly frustrated with it as I was really pleased with the distances I managed during most of lock down since...
I'm having the exact same problem. The wheel on my road bike with Ultegra is easy to remove, but it's a pig with GRX. I feel like you REALLY have...
Or, you could have just written "ignorant people", and not brought weight, age, race and sex into it at all, most of which I think actually fit the...
I too am obviously going to recommend panniers...however......
I don't have much knowledge of horses and their temperament. But today I ( totally honestly) had a pedestrian side-step dramatically right into my...
Am I the only one who thinks it would be nice to have some other innovations from Elite besides Pro level power handling and cliff climbing?...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHK6vSnIByc