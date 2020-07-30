Hutchinson Fusion 5 Galactik road tyre

The Fusion 5 Galactik road tyre is Hutchinson's all-out performance model, and after riding them for the last four months I'm going to put them up there with some of the best race rubber I've ever used. They are grippy, roll really well and I haven't had an issue with punctures either. The best thing, though, is that they feel much more supple than the majority of tubeless tyres.

Back in 2017 David Arthur tested Hutchinson’s Fusion 5 Performance tyre and was really impressed. The Galactik shares a lot of the technologies, but the Performance has better puncture protection, making it a bit more of an all-round tyre. With that comes weight, though: 328g versus 233g for the Galactiks.

The thing David was most impressed with was the ElevenSTORM (or 11STORM as it says on the sidewall) compound, thanks to its grip levels, and I totally concur. Tyre companies tend to keep their specific compounds close to their chests, so I can't give you a list of materials from a spec sheet, but what I can tell you is that the rubber feels very soft and almost tacky.

These tyres really grip in the dry – you can absolutely bung the bike into a roundabout or bend at high speed and just know that it's got your back.

Many tubeless ready tyres don't have the same supple feel – and therefore feedback levels – as their high-TPI-count clincher cousins, but the Galactik is very, very close indeed. You can really feel what the tyre is up to as the rubber deforms and clings on to the tarmac.

Adhesion in the wet is also impressive. Sure, you've got to back off a touch, but the grip is still there, and with those feedback levels you are getting all of the confidence you need to push on.

The Fusion 5 Galactik is a lightweight race tyre so it probably isn't something you are going to be riding throughout the winter. With that in mind, puncture protection isn't as much of a defining factor, but Hutchinson hasn't done away with it completely. The Galactik uses a bead-to-bead layer of a fibre called Hardskin, so you are getting sidewall protection too.

Over the test period I didn't pick up any punctures, and wear rates are looking good for such a soft compound – the tyres still look pretty much brand new. Durability doesn't appear to be an issue.

This tubeless-ready version of the Galactiks is available in 25mm width only (non-tubeless clinchers come in 23mm and 25mm) and fitted easily to a whole range of rims without issue, with the bead popping easily onto the wheels.

With sealant installed, the Hutchinsons held on to their pressure well, so topping up with air was only really necessary once a week.

Value

Considering the performance and everything else about the Galactiks, it's great to see that they aren't going to cost you an arm and a leg. Recent tubeless-ready performance tyres we've tested are much pricier than the £44.95 required here.

For instance, the Cadex Race 25 is £64.99, and it can be a bit of a pig to fit apparently. The Michelin Power Road Tubeless is £59.99 and the Specialized S-Works Turbo RapidAir is £61.99.

The Fusion 5 is lighter than all of these by about 30g too.

Overall, there is very little to criticise here. These are very good high performance tyres thanks to their excellent grip levels and that supple road feel I just love.

Verdict

Fast and grippy race tyre that's well priced for a tubeless offering, as long as you're happy with the 25mm width

