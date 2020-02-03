Back to REVIEWS
Challenge Strada Pro HTLR 25mm tyre

by Liam Cahill
Mon, Feb 03, 2020 09:45
£70.00

VERDICT:

Fabulous ride quality from a quick, grippy and supple tubeless tyre
Super supple casing
Brilliant ride quality
Pricey
Weight: 
282g
Contact: 
www.upgradebikes.co.uk

The Challenge Strada HTLR Tubeless road tyre is up there with the most supple road tubeless tyres on the market. The excellent construction translates into very good performance on the road.

The tubeless revolution is coming to the road and while many have already jumped on the bandwagon, I've been biding my time, waiting for the casings to become supple, like the open tubulars that I like. With these HTLRs, Challenge has aimed to merge the ride feel of those supple open tubulars with the added puncture protection of tubeless. I think it's got it spot on.

Challenge is making two models of road tyre using its handmade tubeless ready (HTLR) construction methods: the Strada Pro, which is only available in 25mm size (in black, or black and tan), and the Paris-Roubaix, which is available in a 27mm only. To go bigger than that you're looking at the Strada Bianca gravel tyre in a 30mm or a 36mm.

The SuperPoly casing is made from polyester with a high 300TPI (threads per inch) count. While it's not as supple as Challenge's corespun cotton, or silk casings, it's far more supple than the standard casings on most tubeless and clincher tyres. In your hands, you can even stretch the tyre slightly. There's a lot of give in these.

One thing these casings are not is impermeable. To enable the tyre to hold sealant, a latex liner has been fused to the casing in much the same way that Vittoria did with its Corsa G+ Speed. While this might not sound like the most robust system, I've been riding these tyres through what has been a particularly harsh British winter and they're still working perfectly. Once the air is in, it stays put.

Out of the box, these tyres are completely flat and this could present problems with initial installation. I did manage to seat the bead and inflate both tyres first time with no sealant, but you might want to install them with an inner tube, leave them for a few days to take shape, and then install them tubeless. A nice little trick taken from the road.cc comments!

Thankfully, Challenge has ensured that its handmade tubeless range conforms to ETRTO standards, which should mean more compatibility with different rims. More tyre and wheel brands are manufacturing to these standards in an attempt to get more tyres and rims to fit together easily.

Ride experience

What I was expecting from these tyres was a very supple ride feel, and that's exactly what I got. Once installed on rims with an 18mm internal width, these sat out at 27mm wide and I ran them at just under 70psi (62kg rider weight) for the majority of testing. This gave a nice floaty feeling over broken tarmac, plenty of grip on dry roads, and enough speed for group rides, although they don't feel as fast as some that I've ridden.

If out and out speed is your thing, or you want a set of dedicated race tyres, I'd suggest you look at Continental's Grand Prix 5000 TL, which David Arthur reviewed last year. The Strada HTLR tyres would definitely be my choice for ride feel, though.

Wet weather did require me to drop the pressures. I found the rear wheel was quick to step out in wet corners and slipped on steeper climbs at my regular pressures of 70-80psi. Dropping to 55psi did the trick, but you'll need to be careful with your pressures. While the issue might be that the rubber compound isn't suited to wet roads, the fact that reducing the tyre pressure solved the problem meant that I was soon confident in the corners again.

As far as puncture protection and durability goes, I've ridden these for four months now, including in harsh winter conditions. While the tread has some small cuts, I've suffered no punctures – though I'm well aware that this is mostly luck of the draw. The tan sidewalls have cleaned up very nicely too.

Value

At £70 each, these are not cheap tyres, but they are the same as the Continental GP 5000 TL. He really rated those tyres for racing, but as I said above, I'd still recommend the Strada Pro HTLR if ride quality is your priority.

If you're still not convinced by road tubeless then you can save a bit of money with a top-end clincher race tyre such as Vittoria's Corsa G2.0 at £54.99.

Conclusion

I think what Challenge has done here is brilliant. To combine such a supple ride quality with tubeless technology is great. They might not be as fast as the Contis, but they're certainly not slow. And grip is great in the dry – just be mindful of your pressures in the wet.

Verdict

Fabulous ride quality from a quick, grippy and supple tubeless tyre

road.cc test report

Make and model: Challenge Strada Pro HTLR 25mm tyre

Size tested: 25mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Challenge says: "Fast rolling and cornering, comfortable, maximum control, all-condition road tire"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

FEATURES

HTLR: Handmade Tubeless Ready clincher tyre

Fast rolling

Maximum comfort

Use: All around road use, wet cornering

Size: 700c

Tyre width: 25mm

Bead: Aramid

TPI: 300

Casing: SuperPoly

Flat protection: PPS special fabric

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
10/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Brilliantly. It's the nicest tubeless tyre that I've ridden.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The ride quality that the supple casing provides is exceptional for a tubeless tyre.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price; and while they're fast, they're not the fastest.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Exactly the same as the Continental GP5000 TL at £70.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A brilliant step up in the ride quality of tubeless tyres.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.