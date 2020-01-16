Maxxis High Road Tubeless 170tpi

Maxxis' High Road Tubeless tyres have carried over all the great points from the non-tubeless version, such as excellent grip levels and great durability, but with the added bonus of not having to stop and fix a puncture.

Pros: Great grip levels wet and dry; easy to fit

Great grip levels wet and dry; easy to fit Cons: Pricier than some of the competition

I tested the non-tubeless version of the High Roads back in March last year and on the whole I was impressed, but even though this tubeless version uses a lot of the same materials I'd say they're slightly better.

The main thing I criticised the non-tubeless tyres for was their suppleness – or lack of – and tubeless tyres need to have a more robust and non-porous sidewall to keep the sealant inside, so tend to be less supple because of the extra material involved. One of the main attractions for going sans tube, though, is that you can run lower tyre pressures, which offsets that lack of flex in the carcass.

Running the 25mm High Road Tubeless at the same 100psi as I did the non-tubeless version, they do seem a little more pliable, giving a nicer feel on the road. They're also more supple than a fair few other tubeless tyres I've ridden.

The fact that the layup of the tubeless Maxxis is 170 threads per inch (TPI) compared to the non-tubeless 120TPI might have something to do with it – more threads per inch tends to mean a smoother ride.

The tubeless High Roads weigh in at 297g each, which is 83g heavier than the standard model because of the addition of a butyl liner to seal the inside of the tyre.

Getting the tyres to fit was relatively easy on a selection of wheels using a short blast of air from the Beto Surge Tubeless floor pump. It wasn't a must, though, as I did get the carbon fibre bead to pop onto the rims with a bit of a wiggle and a standard track pump.

With the beads in place and sealant added, the tyres leaked a bit of air over the next couple of hours, even after sloshing the sealant around the rim a bit before fitting them to the bike. I then pumped them up before a first ride, and once the tyres had covered a few miles and the sealant had got into all of the nooks and crannies they maintained pressure very well, only needing a little top-up once a week.

Puncture protection is taken care of by Maxxis' K2, a layer of Kevlar composite under the rubber, and it does a very good job. With a test period that's included heavy, sustained rain washing the debris and hedgerow cuttings into the road, I haven't had a single issue with cuts or punctures.

Maxxis has kept the same silica compound as found on the non-tubeless version, called HYPR. Its grip is excellent in the dry and it performs better than expected in the wet, giving loads of confidence when taking roundabouts at speed to keep up with the flow of traffic.

With this kind of performance I'd say the High Road Tubeless are perfectly suited for those of us who want a quick tyre without having to sacrifice durability if we get caught out in some iffy conditions.

Value

When it comes to pricing, the Maxxis are a bit more expensive than the very similar, tubeless-ready Pirrelli Cinturato Velos, which have gone up to £52.99 since I tested them last year, though they are 100g per pair heavier.

The Panaracer Race Evo 4 TLC tyres are the same price, at £59.95, but while they are a bit of a faff to fit they are nearly 100g lighter per tyre.

Both the Schwalbe Pro One (£66.99) and the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL (£69.99) are more expensive, but they certainly have the performance to back it up, being some of the most grippy tyres on the market.

Overall, I'd say the Maxxis High Road Tubeless is a very capable all-round tyre, and it's a decent price for the performance.

Verdict

Excellent grip levels and rolling resistance from a durable tubeless-ready tyre

