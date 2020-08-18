Veloflex Corsa Race TLR tyre

The Veloflex Corsa Race TLR is a good tubeless road tyre for fast riding. The grip, speed and supple feel make it a joy to ride, but some setup issues with one of our test examples left me somewhat disappointed.
This is Veloflex's first go at making tubeless road tyres and it showed a little during setup. While both tyres mounted easily, one refused to seat for a good while, and when it did, sealant was pouring out of the sidewalls. Another glug of sealant helped to plug the gaps, but it was one of the more difficult tyres that I've set up tubeless.
> Buy this online here
Once I'd set these up on some Campagnolo Bora WTO 60 DB wheels, I also tried them on some Prime Black Edition rims. The result was the same, with that same tyre being a nightmare to seat properly. I assume that this is simply a quality control issue, but it is one that I hope Veloflex can sort quickly.
The sealant that coated the sidewalls also stubbornly refused to come off when I tried to clean it up. The lovely tan sidewalls now look a tad dirty which is a shame.
Thankfully it seems that the installation issues are where the bad news stops. I have been very impressed by how quick the tyres feel on faster rides. They grip well on steeper climbs, give a floaty feel on rougher surfaces and feel planted in the corners. The Corsa Race TLR has been great for fast rides and I can't wait to get them into some races.
During testing, my rides have been limited to solo general riding and some fast-paced group rides. These tyres are designed, Veloflex says, for racing and while I haven't been able to race lately, I have been able to do a lot of fast riding and the Race TLRs have been brilliant. They feel plenty fast enough for flat paceline riding, though we don't have any rolling resistance data from Veloflex.
While racing hasn't been happening, the UK has provided plenty of damp roads for testing the cornering grip and I think the Race TLR tyres do a very good job. If I know I'll be cornering hard in the wet then I'll always drop a little pressure, and 5psi less, combined with the compound, resulted in a surefooted feeling in tight corners.
The casing features a whopping 350tpi (threads per inch) construction. This creates a beautifully supple tyre with a ride feel that is up there with some of the best tubular tyres that I've ridden. On the rough Mendip surface-dressed roads, the casing really helps to isolate you from any road buzz.
Through the test period I haven't had any punctures, though I always put this more down to luck than the thin strip of puncture protection that Veloflex places under the tread. That tread also seems to be holding up very well. As I said, we have some very rough roads around here and there are no cuts in the tread.
At £45 per tyre (€49), these are certainly an investment, but they compare favourably to the competition: Vittoria's Corsa Speed G+ Tubeless tyre is £64.99 and Continental's GP5000 TL is £69.95. While both are more expensive, they do seem to be easier to fit.
> Buyer’s Guide: 40 of the best road bike tyres
Veloflex's Corsa Race TLR tyres deliver in the performance department with a fast and supple ride feel along with loads of grip in the corners. Quality control could be better, to reduce any fit issues, but once on they're very good.
Verdict
Fast, supple, grippy and not too expensive, but fit issues with one of the tyres was a bit disappointing
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Veloflex Corsa Race TLR
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Veloflex says: 'Clincher tire with a very soft 350 TPI (Threads Per Inch) Corespun casing, very lightweight, with low rolling resistance and great flexibility to adapt to any road surface.
'The same characteristics as Corsa EVO Race clincher tire improved by an Air-Lock membrane to minimize air pressure loss; especially, it is equipped with new non-extendable beads in Zylon®**, a high-modulus fiber, to allow the tire bead to seat properly without air chamber.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Veloflex lists these details:
Use Racing
Size 25-622 (700x25C)
Weight* 225 gr.
TPI (Threads Per Inch) 350 Threads Per Inch (140/cm)
Beds Zylon® ** inextensible yarn
Pressure 6/8 bar - (85/115 psi)
Protection Belt RKB (Resilient Kinetic Belt)
Sidewall protection SPS - Sidewall Protection System
Casing Compressed Pes/Co corespun
Rubber tread Natural rubber and silica exclusive compound
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
One tyre set up fine; the other was a pain.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
10/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Fast, grippy and supple. It's everything you want from a race tyre.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The ride feel is sublime.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The fitting – with one of the tyres – was everything that is wrong about tubeless.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Pretty well. They're a fiver cheaper than Vittoria's offering and a tenner cheaper than Continental's tubeless race tyre.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, once they were on.
Would you consider buying the product? I'd buy the tubed clincher version.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? I would, with a warning about potential fit issues.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Once you get them set up, they're excellent tyres and cheaper than other excellent options. But quality control could be better, as the difficulty of setting up one of the tyres was disappointing.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
The only thing I now bring that I didn't with tubed clinchers is a credit card-sized pack of tyre boots, and that only replaces the fiver I had in...
I'm on a Mac and really cba to partition just for Shimano. Luckily I have a friend with a laptop dedicated to the Shimano software
Why drivers hate cyclists:...
Really? That's so ridiculous....
Not a chance!...
But, hey, remember, people - Boris said it'll all blow over by Xmas so we can go down the Winchester...
I bought a wattbike atom this year (2020), and it has been a HUGE disappointment. The wattage has been way off (confirmed in multiple tests), and...
Only to Operation Crackdown. I figured a formal warning from the police would probably be enough to get internal measures moving.
I expect it's the caffeine that's boosting performance, the rest of it sounds like marketing....
I am a rider down then. At least it wasn't a transfer as I had him from Lombardia. I would have added Sosa though.