Where’s the seat tube? Urwahn updates Softride 3D-printed steel frames with “groundbreaking” technology

Germany’s Urwahn has updated the technology behind its 3D-printed Softride steel frames, “achieving improvements of up to 30% in weight, stiffness, innovation, and cost”, it says – so let’s take a look.

2025 Urwahn Stadtfuchs rider - 1 (credit: Urwahn)

Urwahn has been 3D printing bikes for a few years; it's at the heart of what the brand does. We reported on the Urwahn and Schmolke collaborative road bike back in 2020, for example, and our friends on ebiketips covered the Platzhirsch, a 3D-printed e-bike with smart lighting and fully integrated cables, later that year.

Putting the 3D printing to one side for a moment, the first thing you notice about Urwahn’s design is the lack of a seat tube. Or half a seat tube. Or a combined seat tube and seatstays. However you want to describe it, what’s the idea?

2025 Urwahn Softride 2.0 complete bike (credit: Urwahn)

Urwahn says that its Softride design “elastically suspends the rear wheel and guarantees noticeable ride comfort without sacrificing bottom bracket stiffness”. It’s our good old friend vertical compliance, then.

There are a fair few bikes out there without seat tubes, including the Baldiso One that we told you about a couple of months ago.

Now Urwahn says, “By combining state-of-the-art Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) technology with innovative engineering, a new generation of Softride steel frames has been developed, achieving improvements of up to 30% in weight, stiffness, innovation, and cost.”

2025 Urwahn Stadtfuchs riding - 1 (credit: Urwahn)

Urwahn says it has developed its new frame platform, with the working title Softride 2.0, in collaboration with fellow German companies Trumpf (no relation!) and H+E.

“The additively manufactured frame components are produced using LPBF technology, a process that utilises high-powered lasers to selectively melt fine metal powders, resulting in exceptionally high material density and precision,” says Urwahn.

2025 Urwahn Softride 2.0 drive system (credit: Urwahn)

“The advantage of this method lies in the complete design freedom it offers, enabling the creation of complex structures with internal cavities that would be impossible to achieve using conventional manufacturing techniques. Through topology optimisation, load paths have been enhanced, leading to increased stability while simultaneously reducing weight.”

Topology optimisation? That just refers to the most efficient material distribution to maximise performance while minimising the amount of that material required.

Urwahn says that as well as saving material, the efficiency of the production process has been improved.

“The new Softride steel frame has been specifically designed to meet the requirements of the additive manufacturing process,” it says. “Trumpf provided the cutting-edge machinery and material parameters, while H+E, as an experienced partner, established the entire process for serial production and contributed valuable feedback to optimise the frame design. Urwahn consolidated all insights and integrated them in line with its own development requirements.”

That’s a namecheck and a big pat on the back for all involved, then, but what’s the benefit of using this tech?

2025 Urwahn Softride 2.0 carbon drive (credit: Urwahn)

“A key advantage of LPBF technology is the precise control over layer construction, allowing for fine-tuned mechanical properties of the final product,” says Urwahn.

“The use of high-alloy steels and specially developed alloying additives has resulted in an extraordinary combination of strength and elasticity. Additionally, the additive manufacturing process reduces post-processing steps such as welding or extensive mechanical machining, significantly enhancing efficiency.

“The result is a milestone: the innovative Softride steel frame combines the lightness of aluminium with the aesthetics of a modern monocoque carbon frame.”

2025 Urwahn Waldwiesel (credit: Urwahn)

Okay, that’s enough of the PR spiel. The top and bottom of it is that these three companies reckon that they’ve quickly worked together to produce “a true revolution on two wheels” in the shape of the new Softride steel frame.

If you’re interested, you can go through a UK retailer like Cycle Race in London. Urban and gravel options are available, with and without electrical assistance.

www.urwahn.com